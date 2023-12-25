Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, December 25, 2023. It’s Christmas, celebrating the day baby Jesus was said to have been born, (Wikipedia says it’s “Christmas Day: Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus. (Internationally observed; but it’s also THE FIRST DAY OF COYNEZAA, which will extend through December 30. It’s also National Pumpkin Pie Day, best acquired at Costco, where a giant 3.6-pound monster goes for around six bucks (and it’s EXCELLENT). Sound up on the Instagram post below:

Da Nooz:

Unless something big breaks, there will be only one news item today—a reader's contribution.

*THE HARVARD SOAP OPERA: We have some rumors, which may become news, in this tweet from Bill Ackman, the hedge-fund billionaire who has been on a crusade against Harvard ever since President Claudine Gay testified before a House committee, and was the first donor to withhold future big donations because of Harvard’s climate of anti-semitism. (Click below to go to the tweet’s site) Ackman also announced that even if Gay resigns, that won’t restore Harvard’s reputation. We don’t know if she’ll resign, but if she does, Ackman’s right. Harvard has a long way to go in fixing its screwed-up rules and principles. It needs to adopt Pinker’s Fivefold Way, which includes freedom of speech and the Kalven principle of Institutional neutrality.

I have no idea what will happen. My best guess is that Gay will refuse to resign and will threaten a lawsuit; then the Harvard Corporation (who hired her) will settle for millions of bucks. But then it still has to reform the University.

You can see the latest doings of the secretive Harvard Corporation in a new article in the NYT, which suggests that the Overseers are divided. It also liberally quotes Pinker, member of a free-speech group at Harvard. For example:

Dr. Pinker, the Harvard psychologist who attended the dinner with corporation members, and has been critical of Harvard, said the board’s fiduciary duty “is to safeguard the reputation of the university over the long term, and under their watch that has not happened.” “There are deep problems,” he added, “and they are the corporation’s problems.”

The Wall Street Journal also has a big article about the drama, and also quotes Pinker

Both critics and supporters say that it isn’t clear Gay can maintain the confidence of other academics in light of the myriad plagiarism allegations, and that her fundraising ability—a core job of any president—may be diminished. “There are many practices, particularly the repression of unpopular opinions, that contravene [Harvard’s] commitment to truth,” said psychology professor Steven Pinker. The Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, a group Pinker and Flier helped to found earlier this year to advocate for more diversity of thought on campus, has about 150 members.

And they mention the Big Problem:

Gay’s role as Harvard’s first Black president complicates the corporation’s response to the recent furor. There is concern about the optics of so quickly removing the person selected for this pivotal role.

Do we care about “optics” at a time like this? Any President who did what Gay did, be they black, white, or brown, should resign. Such is the Zeitgeist, and merry Christmas!

The silver lining: we got the Euphemisms of the Year:

*I put up a Twitter (“X”) poll yesterday asking readers whether they thought Gay would resign within six months. Here are the results as of 6 a.m. today, with a scant majority saying they think she’d resign. You can still vote; go here.

*From reader Mike, who says, “This thread by the biological anthropologist Ed Hagen is just the antidote to Fuentes that we all need. [JAC: Agustín Fuentes is the Princeton anthropologist who is making his career by denying that there are two sexes in animals, while accusing biologists like Charles Darwin of misogyny and promotion of genocide.] It’s written at a surprisingly high technical level for twitter. Dozens of links to important primary literature, especially to new work that synthesizes ideas about the origin of sex, the two sexes, and sex roles. Lots to chew on.”

This is a 25-tweet thread, so I’ll post the first and last pair of entries:

2. Major points: Binary biological sex is not a system to exhaustively categorize every living thing. Instead, it plays key causal roles in the evolution of many traits across the eukaryotes. A preview of our journey [syngamy: fusion of two gametes] (Parker 2014): pic.twitter.com/qTzt33lyHn — Ed Hagen (@ed_hagen) December 18, 2023

23. I am arguing, though, that any claim that the binary sex concept is unscientific, or has been widely rejected, is laughable. The concept plays key causal roles in a vibrant scientific enterprise that has successfully explained many patterns across eukaryotes. — Ed Hagen (@ed_hagen) December 18, 2023

*The U.S., apparently desperate to plan a government of Gaza for “the day after”, is trying to get the Palestinian Authority (PA), pretty much hated by Gazans, to agree to take over the strip. (The PA also foments terrorism, but we’ll ignore that.) But it’s not that easy, at least according to The Washington Post:

In its plan for the day after Israel’s campaign to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, the United States hopes to pave the way for the beleaguered Palestinian Authority to take control, by encouraging the formation of a new government and launching training for its security forces. But so far, Washington is stumbling at one of the first hurdles — persuading Israel to unblock salaries needed to prevent the authority from collapsing altogether. In recent weeks, U.S. officials have shuffled in and out of the Mukataa, the walled compound of 88-year-old Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas here in the de facto capital of the occupied West Bank. They have pushed for changes, and new faces in key positions, to improve the unpopular authority’s dire standing among Palestinians, with an eye on an expanded role in the Gaza Strip after the war, Palestinian and U.S. officials say. Palestinian officials initially balked at the idea of returning to power in Gaza, which Hamas has controlled since 2007, in the aftermath of such a brutal war. But they have gradually become more receptive to seizing a rare opportunity to establish unity between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The Biden administration is talking to Palestinians and members of the international community about a “new government and some fresh blood joining [Palestinian Authority] government ranks alongside and under Abbas,” according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Not gonna work. The PA lost an election in Gaza that Hamas won; and Israel, for good reason, doesn’t trust the PA, which hasn’t yet condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. And most Palestinians in the West Bank, where the PA rules, support that attack, while many despise the PA. I don’t know the answer here, but either putting the PA in charge of Gaza, or leaving Hamas in powerare recipes for disaster and the end of any two-state solution in the future (such a solution is of course impossible at present).

*There are lots of pro-Palestinian people who argue that there is no evidence that any Israeli women were raped by Hamas, since all the ones claimed by others to have been raped on October 7 are dead. For a few weeks we had only witness testimony.) Well, now that many hostages are free and home, they’ve been examined by doctors, who say that at least 30 of them (including a few men) were sexually abused.

In an update on an earlier report, Israeli doctors say at least 30 of the freed hostages, most women and girls but also some males, were sexually abused during their captivity in Gaza, according to USA Today. In early December after initial examinations by medical professionals at least 10 freed hostages were reported to have been sexually assaulted by Hamas terrorists, but this number has been revised upward to at least 30 with additional examinations and as released hostages open up about their experiences. The hostages who were sexually abused range in age from 12 to 48 and the females been given pregnancy tests and have been screened for sexually transmitted diseases. Although the doctors did not go into detail about the nature of the abuse, they noted that many of the freed hostages showed physical evidence of sexual abuse as well as signs of PTSD and “came to us as patients with the trauma of those who witnessed very severe sexual assaults.” Zaka workers who were examining the bodies in the kibbutzim and at the site of the Supernova music festival collected physical evidence of sexual assault among the corpses, such as broken legs and pelvic bones and genital mutilation so severe that in some cases it wasn’t possible to distinguish males from females. Many of the freed hostages who endured sexual abuse have only gradually started discussing what happened to them in captivity.

Of course the denialists will still be denialists, but now we have people who can actually testify that they were victims of war crimes. Let’s hope they catch these raping ^%@(&*(+~s and put them on trial.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, things are weird. Malgorzata explains:

There was snow yesterday. Hili didn’t manage to catch any mice. So she pretends that she is hunting white mice on white snow. The last sentence is the comment from the editorial team of Listy. After all, among our readers there are people who celebrate Christmas and some kind of greetings are in order. Why for mice? Because a good Christian is kind to animals as well—at least once a year, at Christmas.

The dialogue:

A; What are you doing? Hili: I’m looking for white mice because the grey ones are not stupid and they stay in their holes. Merry Christmas to all grey mice.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz? Hili: Wypatruję białych myszy, bo szare nie są głupie i siedzą w norkach. Wszystkim szarym myszkom życzę spokojnych świąt.

A sign from reader Joshua

From Masih decrying Iranian “gender apartheid” on “Meet the Press”. She’s excellent, as usual.

WATCH: @AlinejadMasih asks "women in the West" to join her in calling out the "gender apartheid" in Iran. "I'm calling my sisters, who launched Women's March here in America, and I joined them. … Now join us." pic.twitter.com/s4rTKxgfcf — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 24, 2023

Lord, the NYT is so biased on the war. Look at this completely erroneous headline.

The @nytimes is now just making shit up. This headline reads "Gaza Deaths Surpass Any Arab War Losses in 40 Years." One whole second of Googling found this: The UN Human Rights Office estimates more than 306,000 civilians were killed over 10 years in Syria conflict (2011-2021). pic.twitter.com/0N5dP6B89b — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 23, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a grim Christmas Eve, though most of the camp’s inhabitants, who were Jews, didn’t observe the holiday.

