Please send in your wildlife photos: the holidays are a good time to put them together. I do need more contributions.

Today we have part 2 of Ephraim Heller’s series of photos taken in Costa Rica (post 1 is here). This one concentrates on birds. As Ephraim says, “This e-mail contains my photos of birds, other than hummingbirds and trogons. Hummers and trogons will be the focus of e-mail #3. For more photos you can follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hellerwildlife/.”

Ephraim’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Yellow-throated Toucan (Ramphastos ambiguus). I saw many of these birds pick nuts or fruit with the tips their long beaks, then toss the morsels in the air and catch them in the centers of their beaks to reposition the food for swallowing.

Another Yellow-throated Toucan (Ramphastos ambiguus):

Montezuma Oropendola (Psarocolius montezuma). These are large, loud, social birds. Despite their size, these birds build hanging woven nests of fibers and vines that are 24-71 inches long:

Piratic flycatcher (Legatus leucophaius) bringing bugs for its young in a hanging nest. It gets its name because it does not build its own nest, but appropriates the domed or enclosed nests of other bird species. Once the persistence of the flycatchers has driven the rightful owners away, their eggs are removed, and the female flycatcher lays its own eggs:

Great kiskadee (Pitangus sulphuratus) diving into water to collect bugs.

Crested Guan (Penelope purpurascens). A turkey-sized bird whose hair stylist’s phone number is in high demand. When in flight they can be mistaken for tenured faculty at the Institute for Advanced Studies.

American Purple Gallinule (Porphyrio martinica). Their long toes help them walk onto floating vegetation by distributing their weight across a large surface area.

Great Curassow (Crax rubra) – female. Its numbers and distribution in Costa Rica have been reduced due to hunting for food and sport:

Scarlet Macaws (Ara macao). A loud, raucous, gregarious bird. The scarlet macaw can live up to 90 years in captivity, although a more typical lifespan is 40 to 50 years.

Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks (Dendrocygna autumnalis) sharing gossip. They are unique among ducks in their strong monogamous pair-bonding.

Northern Barred-Woodcreeper (Dendrocolaptes sanctithomae) with pseudoscorpion (Pseudoscorpiones). They northern forage mostly by following army ant swarms to feed on prey disturbed by the ants. Indeed, as I was photographing this bird I was being bitten by army ants crawling over my legs.

Bicolored Antbird (Gymnopithys bicolor) with a tasty spider. This bird was also flitting about the area of the army ants, feeding on the displaced arthropods.

Long-tailed Silky-flycatcher (Ptiliogonys caudatus) swallowing a berry. This bird has a limited range, occurring only in the mountains of Costa Rica and western Panama, usually from 1,850 m altitude to the timberline.

Flame-colored Tanager (Piranga bidentata). This bird was so pretty and was kind enough to pose among the flowers.

“Acorn woodpeckers are cooperative breeders, living and breeding in family groups of up to 15 individuals. Field studies have shown that within the same population, groups range from monogamous pairs to polygynandrous breeding collectives consisting of coalitions of up to 8 males and 4 females, along with nonbreeding “helpers at the nest” that are offspring from prior breeding events. Regardless of composition, all breeder males (who are usually brothers or fathers and their sons) compete for matings with all breeder females (who are sisters or a mother and her daughter), the latter of which lay their eggs communally in the same nest cavity. There is considerable variability within and among populations, suggesting extraordinary social plasticity. Cooperative breeding, defined as more than two birds taking care of nestlings in the nest, is a relatively rare evolutionary trait that is thought to occur in only nine percent of bird species. Most cooperative breeding species have helpers at the nest, but acorn woodpeckers are unusual in exhibiting both helping at the nest and cooperative polygamy (polygynandry). It is generally believed that limited territories are a key driver of cooperative breeding behavior in birds, and in the case of the acorn woodpecker, the availability of acorn storage granaries is a key limited resource.”

Scarlet-rumped Tanager (Ramphocelus passerinii) kindly posing on a flower: