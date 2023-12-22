Calls to ban free speech at Auckland University in New Zealand

Troubles continue at the University of Auckland as it’s being sued by a somewhat off-the-rails professor named Siouxsie (real name Susannah) Wiles. Wiles apparently made some statements about Covid-19 as a public communicator of science, statements that the public didn’t like. The result was that she claimed to be inundated with hate mail and threats. She sued the university for failure to protect her against such hate speech. This is from the November 5 New Zealand Herald:

Appearing in court this morning, Wiles said the University of Auckland’s HR staff told her to stop making public statements on Covid-19 if she wanted to reduce the threats being made against her. The health and safety advice effectively “victim-blamed” her, suggesting she and her colleagues were responsible for the harassment they were getting, Wiles told a court today. She gave evidence in her Employment Court case this morning, which is being closely watched because of its significance to academic freedom in New Zealand. The case centres on Wiles’ accusation that the university leadership failed to protect her against the “tsunami of threats” she received for her public commentary on Covid-19. . . .Almost immediately after she started speaking out, the threats began, initially about her appearance but becoming increasingly vitriolic and violent, the court heard. Wiles made her first complaint to the university in April 2020, about three months after her first media comment on Covid. Stewart said the university failed to act on this complaint and many more. Over the following months, she and her colleagues sent 60 emails about the harassment and threats against her and colleagues, and held seven meetings with human resources staff and managers. The university did not carry out a threat assessment until June 2022, and that did not include a basic threat assessment, Stewart said. It also took no steps when a conspiracy theorist came onto campus and confronted staff, she said. During this period, the university used Wiles to promote its success, citing her in annual reports and promotional material as evidence of its academic excellence and critical role during a pandemic. Yet privately, university leaders were urging Wiles to pull back from her public commentary, the court heard. “Outwardly, the University of Auckland has clearly enjoyed the prestige of employing such an academic,” Stewart said.

Now I’m not sure of the merits of her case (isn’t it the duty of the police to protect people against threats?), but Wiles doesn’t get a ton of sympathy from me because she was a huge critic of the Listener Letter (see it here), in which seven of her Auckland Uni colleagues argued that “claiming indigenous knowledge (or mātauranga Māori [MM]) “falls far short of what can be defined as science itself.” Since MM is a mixture of empirical observations, religion, morality, legend, and superstition, the authors of the Listener Letter were right: it shouldn’t be taught as science in science classes, though should be taught somewhere because MM is important for perpetuating indigenous culture. Wiles, however, helped organize a group letter calling the Listener Letter “scientific racism.” That led to a pile-on on its seven authors that is arguably worse than the one Dr. Wiles experienced herself (two were investigated by the Royal Society of New Zealand, which also criticized their thesis and defended MM as science). And there were threats, “harm”, and everything else that Wiles gog. In other words, Wiles herself perpetuated exactly the kind of opprobrium she’s complaining about; the chickens came home to roost!

Here’s Wiles (left) from Wikipedia, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the right:

Now, a group of Auckland academics has signed a letter arguing that the Wiles issues have mad their workspace is unsafe, and intimating that there should be curbs on free speech at Auckland Uni. Click the secreenshot below to read:

What are they worried about? From the article:

More than 100 academics at the University of Auckland have signed a letter to the leadership that says high-profile staff are not being protected by the university. Some of the academics said they no longer felt comfortable speaking publicly or to media for fear of threats and harassment. The open letter, signed by 129 academics, followed an Employment Court hearing in which high-profile microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles argued the university had failed to protect her from a “tsunami of threats”, which followed her commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic. A ruling has yet to be made in that case. The university has argued its management provided extensive support to Wiles and it did not breach its obligations towards her. Its lawyers also argued the university cannot control all threats — especially those made on social media — and it is doing its best to minimise and manage them. More than 100 academics at the University of Auckland have signed a letter to the leadership that says high-profile staff are not being protected by the university. Some of the academics said they no longer felt comfortable speaking publicly or to media for fear of threats and harassment. The open letter, signed by 129 academics, followed an Employment Court hearing in which high-profile microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles argued the university had failed to protect her from a “tsunami of threats”, which followed her commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic. A ruling has yet to be made in that case. The university has argued its management provided extensive support to Wiles and it did not breach its obligations towards her. Its lawyers also argued the university cannot control all threats — especially those made on social media — and it is doing its best to minimise and manage them.

It’s arguable whether it’s the university’s job to prevent threats to its employees. Here at the University of Chicago, I’ve referred all threats I’ve gotten to the FBI or police, depending on their severity. I wouldn’t complain to the University because it can’t do anything unless the threats come from a University employee.

But here’s the part where the petition seems to segue into calls for censorship, particularly of speech that “harms” minorities:

The open letter to the University Council says in the absence of a court ruling, academics “remain exposed to psychological and physical harm while carrying out our work”. “As racist, transphobic, antisemitic and Islamophobic hate has been rising globally, we are particularly concerned for marginalised groups including Māori, Pacific, transgender and non-binary colleagues. “We are also concerned that recent politicised conversation around gun control, free speech, and hate speech legislation, as well as public questioning of equity-oriented initiatives in university education (such as MAPAS), is likely to embolden fringe elements.”

The article below from The Platform, an online, politically independent Kiwi radio station, points out that what’s happening at Auckland Uni are calls for the curbing of free speech on the grounds of “harm” and “hate speech.”.Remember, nobody has actually been harmed yet: they’ve been offended and perhaps threatened (which should be reported to the police). But speech should not be curtailed on those grounds.

A few excerpts (emphasis is mine):

Highly experienced textual analysts have seized on key words in the letter — including the phrase “fields of research politicised in the current environment” to decipher what the academics actually meant. The “current environment”, they surmised, may be code for a new government taking office. “Fields of research” that have been “politicised” might be an oblique reference to the “indigenisation” of universities and the push to make them “Te Tiriti-centric”, which proceeded apace under the Ardern-Hipkins government. Part of that concern will no doubt be that the election of the Luxon-led administration may ultimately mean university management will not be quite so indulgent of “fields of research” that result from mātauranga Māori being inserted everywhere, including in science courses, and the preference in funding given to applications involving Te Ao Māori. Other paragraphs in the letter make this analysis seem highly plausible: “As racist, transphobic, antisemitic and Islamophobic hate has been rising globally, we are particularly concerned for marginalised groups including Māori, Pacific, transgender and non-binary colleagues. “We are also concerned that recent politicised conversation around gun control, free speech, and hate-speech legislation, as well as public questioning of equity-oriented initiatives in University education (such as MAPAS), is likely to embolden fringe elements.” The references to free speech and hate speech perhaps get to the nub of the academics’ concerns. As part of its coalition agreement with the Act Party, the National-led government will amend the Education and Training Act 2020 to oblige “tertiary education providers receiving taxpayer funding [to] commit to a free-speech policy”.

Note that the new government insists that colleges and universities must have a free-speech policy. This is why I think the new National Party government is better in many ways than the Ardern Labour government. I was initially enthusiastic about Ardern, but her government became increasingly woke and began engaging in identity politics. National is more conservative, but not at all conservative in the way that U.S. Republicans are conservative. Their insistence on free speech, for example, is excellent.

More from the article above:

Overall, the letter appears to be a request for the university to actively shield from criticism those who advocate for “progressive” programmes that put equity considerations above equal opportunity and promote advancement via identity rather than merit. In short, it appears to be a barely veiled plea for the university to curtail free speech and maintain the status quo.

And about the hyprocrisy of the “unsafe” Auckland Uni academics:

It has not gone unnoticed that a significant number of the 119 academics who were moved last week to tell the public just how very unsafe they feel also signed what has become known as the “Wiles-Hendy letter”. Oddly, they didn’t seem to be so concerned in 2021 about their seven professorial colleagues feeling “unsafe”. One of those who signed both the Wiles-Hendy letter and last week’s effort had also tweeted in 2020: “When the [university staffing] cuts come, can we please not hang onto the white male boomer profs ‘because they bring in the $$$’? That would further entrench the biased system… “White men are over-represented in the system. They also gets lots of $$ because funding is distributed in a biased way. It would be racist to retain white men at or beyond retirement age because it would reinforce the racist system.” Some might think it takes an awful lot of chutzpah — or cognitive dissonance — for the author of such a tweet to publicly claim they are fearful of criticism when they have been so willing to call for colleagues to lose their livelihood on account of their age, race and sex.

In other words, Auckland Uni has become quite woke under its Vice Chancellor Dawn Freshwater, who promised years ago that there would be a debate about the topic of the Listener Letter: are all “ways of knowing”, including indigenous ones, equally valid? As I wrote at the time, Freshwater said this:

I am calling for a return to a more respectful, open-minded, fact-based exchange of views on the relationship between mātauranga Māori and science, and I am committing the University to action on this. In the first quarter of 2022 we will be holding a symposium in which the different viewpoints on this issue can be discussed and debated calmly, constructively and respectfully. I envisage a high-quality intellectual discourse with representation from all viewpoints: mātauranga Māori, science, the humanities, Pacific knowledge systems and others. I recognise it is a challenging and confronting debate, but one I believe a robust democratic society like ours is well placed to have.

Well, Freshwater didn’t follow through with her commitment to free speech: it’s two years on now, and there is no sign of such a debate (two signers of the Listener letter have since died). Clearly Freshwater knew that she wasn’t going to allow an airing of the issue. If she wasn’t lying, then the debate is still relevant and should go on.

Now is the time, though, for Auckland Uni to adopt a free speech policy that doesn’t ban “hate speech”, which is often just speech that can produce discussion, like the debate that Freshwater promised but didn’t produce. Isn’t the validity of “ways of knowing” something that a University, especially in NZ, should discuss? If the Uni doesn’t adopt a free-speech policy on their own, then it looks as if the new government will force one on them. In the meantime, the hypocritical calls of “harm” ring through the corridors of Auckland University.