Today’s photos constitute part 1 of a three-part series of the fauna of Costa Rica. The photographer is Ephraim Heller, his captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

On the first trip to Costa Rica, I wanted to learn more about the neotropical rainforest so I read Tropical Nature: Life and Death in the Rain Forests of Central and South America by Adrian Forsyth and Ken Miyata. Although published in 1984, the book is still a fascinating layman’s introduction to rain forest ecology. To my surprise and delight, the book contains the following description of a young Harvard graduate student named Jerry Coyne on his first visit to the rain forest:

A few weeks before Jerry was due to return to the Museum, his head began to itch…. At first, Jerry assumed that the itch on his scalp was a mosquito bite, as indeed it was. But unlike the usual mosquito bite, this one did not subside. It grew larger, forming a small mound, and besides scratching Jerry began to worry. After several days of private fretting he sought help. One of his fellow students, a medical entomologist, agreed to examine the wound. Her diagnosis sent a chill of fear through poor Jerry. Poking out of a tiny hole in his scalp was a wiggling insect spiracle. A hideous little botfly maggot was living inside the skin on his head and eating his flesh! This intimacy with nature was a little too much for Jerry, and he ran around in circles crying for the removal of the maggot. Unfortunately, removal of a botfly maggot is no simple task. This botfly (Dermatobia hominis) has existed as an unwanted guest in the skins of mammals and birds for countless generations. Its larvae have evolved two anal hooks that hold them firmly in their meaty burrow. If you pull gently on the larva, these hooks dig in deeper and bind it tightly to your flesh. If you pull harder, the maggot will eventually eventually burst, leaving part of its body inside the host, which can lead to an infection far more dangerous to the host than the original bot…. After his initial bout of hysterical revulsion, Jerry learned to accept his guest…. Jerry grew fond of his bot and the bot grew fat on Jerry. When Jerry returned to New England, his bot had produced a goose egg-sized swelling on his head.

I won’t tell you how the story ends, other than to say that it involves the Boston Red Sox and that Jerry survived.

Brown-throated three-toed sloth (Bradypus variegatus). The males have thge unusual marking in the middle of the back. You can see the green algae growing on its fur. Per Wikipedia: “Certain strains of fungi that grow on brown-throated sloth fur have been shown to possess anti-parasitic, anti-cancer, and anti-bacterial qualities…. In addition to the algae in their fur, brown-throated sloths also live commensally with a species of moth, Cryptoses choloepi, which lives in their fur, and lays its eggs in the dung”: