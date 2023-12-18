NYT publisher responds to James Bennet’s accusations

Yesterday I discussed a very long article in The Economist (17,000 words!) by New York Times op-ed editor James Bennet, who was fired from the paper (“euphemistically: “asked to resign”) after publishing an op-ed piece by Republican Senator Tom Cotton. Cotton’s piece called for bringing in the military should post-George-Floyd demonstrations turn violent, and Times staffers (and the general public) said that such a wicked op-ed made them feel “unsafe.”

Bennet went into detail about how he was first supported by NYT publisher A. G. Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet, but when the ranks of Offended Staff grew too numerous and too loud, Bennet had to go. The hypocrisy of the spineless Sulzberger is stunning, but Bennet also describes why the NYT has become so biased and woke, and how its editorial stance—”progressive”—has crept into both the news and the Sunday Magazine. It was a scathing indictment.

Sulzberger had recently published a long take on his ideal of journalism in The Columbia Journalism Review (I haven’t read it, but found it here), yet apparently his ideals are quite at variance with the reality of the paper he heads. Here, for example, is Sulzberger’s last paragraph in that essay:

It is Americans themselves who will need to insist that there is a future for independent journalism. Amid all the distraction, confusion, and chaos of the digital world, it’s more important than ever that citizens develop relationships with news organizations that inform and challenge them, commit to finding a daily place in their lives for independent journalism, and use it to expand, not merely reinforce, their worldview. If the press holds fast to journalistic independence, I am confident that over time more people—of all backgrounds and perspectives—will come to see the value of journalists serving as fair-minded guides through a complex world at a consequential moment.

“Fair-minded guides” and “expanding rather than reinforcing a worldview” is the opposite of the tendentious reporting that Bennet described, and you can vouch for the paper’s bias simply by reading it.

Now, however, apparently stung by Bennet’s piece, the Mighty Sulzberger has replied to the criticism in the pages of his very own paper. Click below to see his short NYT response:

Here’s his response in its entirety:

James Bennet and I have always agreed on the importance of independent journalism, the challenges it faces in today’s more polarized world, and the mission of The Times to pursue independence even when the path of less resistance might be to give into partisan passions. But I could not disagree more strongly with the false narrative he has constructed about The Times. Our commitment to independence is evident in our report every day. Whether in the wars in Europe and in the Middle East, the turmoil on college campuses, or the political mood of the country on the eve of another election year, our 2,000 journalists are breaking stories, holding the powerful to account, and seeking to shed light rather than heat on the most divisive issues of our time, regardless of whom our coverage might upset. Our readers now also have the benefit of an Opinion report that has grown in size and ambition since 2020 and has only expanded upon its commitment to exploring a wide range of viewpoints. Today we have a far more diverse mix of opinions, including more conservative and heterodox voices, than ever before. James was a valued partner, but where I parted ways with him is on how to deliver on these values. Principles alone are not enough. Execution matters. Leadership matters.

This is hogwash. The opinion section is still largely (at least 75%) pretty Left, there are only a couple of conservative columnists, and remember what I quoted yesterday from Bennet:

The Times’s failure to honour its own stated principles of openness to a range of views was particularly hard on the handful of conservative writers, some of whom would complain about being flyspecked and abused by colleagues. One day when I relayed a conservative’s concern about double standards to Sulzberger, he lost his patience. He told me to inform the complaining conservative that that’s just how it was: there was a double standard and he should get used to it. A publication that promises its readers to stand apart from politics should not have different standards for different writers based on their politics. But I delivered the message. There are many things I regret about my tenure as editorial-page editor. That is the only act of which I am ashamed.

And here’s Bennet’s description of how he parted ways with the paper:

Like me, Baquet seemed taken aback by the criticism that Times readers shouldn’t hear what Cotton had to say. Cotton had a lot of influence with the White House, Baquet noted, and he could well be making his argument directly to the president, Donald Trump. Readers should know about it. Cotton was also a possible future contender for the White House himself, Baquet added. And, besides, Cotton was far from alone: lots of Americans agreed with him—most of them, according to some polls. “Are we truly so precious?” Baquet asked again, with a note of wonder and frustration. The answer, it turned out, was yes. Less than three days later, on Saturday morning, Sulzberger called me at home and, with an icy anger that still puzzles and saddens me, demanded my resignation. I got mad, too, and said he’d have to fire me. I thought better of that later. I called him back and agreed to resign, flattering myself that I was being noble.

Given that Bennet was forced to leave is hardly under question, and the fact he was asked to leave makes hash of Sulzie’s protestations. A publisher should have spine enough to stand up to the staff’s and social media’s outcry. For if you read Cotton’s editorial, you’ll find that it’s neither odious nor harmful—it’s simply a conservative view that many in America shared. But it was HARMFUL

It’s also telling that Sulzberger’s response to Bennet does not contest any of Bennet’s facts, but simply glowingly affirms how wonderful and dedicated the NYT is. It’s an exercise in back-patting, not self defense. Pardon me if I believe Bennet rather than Sulzberger.

h/t: Rosemary