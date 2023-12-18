Tom Gross’s newsletter

Tom Gross is a journalist who is covering the Israel/Hamas war with sympathy toward Israel. He’s given me permission to reproduce his private newsletter on this site, so here it is (his words are indented, and I’ve embedded the videos instead of giving their URLs.

ART STUDENT FROM HAIFA CONFIRMED MURDERED BY HAMAS Above: Inbar Haiman, a 27-year-old Israeli art student from Haifa, was abducted from the music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, where she was working, brutally abused in Gaza, and then murdered by Hamas. Israeli intelligence yesterday confirmed (on the basis of interviews with Hamas members who surrendered) that Inbar was murdered in Gaza in recent weeks. Her parents as well as her boyfriend Noam, had already been sent a video in October posted by Hamas on Telegram, showing Inbar looking bloody and beaten, surrounded by four men. Her boyfriend spoke to the British newspaper The Observer about her plight on October 21.

One of the reasons the previous pause in fighting — which allowed for some Israeli children and women hostages to be released in return for some Palestinian convicts and terrorists — collapsed two weeks ago, is that Hamas reneged on its agreement to release young female hostages. This is reportedly because Hamas don’t want more Israeli victims of rape to be able to speak out upon their release. In last Thursday’s dispatch I wrote of another beautiful Israeli 27-year-old woman (Eden Zacharia), who had also been murdered in captivity after being horrifically abused. Several other hostages have been murdered. A number of young females remain captive in Gaza including Naama Levy, 19, and Karina Ariev, also 19. (Please also see the third video below: “Israeli women say ‘where are you?’”) VIDEOS The videos below are important and I would strongly suggest you try and watch at least the first three of these videos if you can. Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo: People need to truly understand Hamas’ existential threat

