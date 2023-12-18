Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’re back at Monday again: December 18, 2023, and it’s exactly one week until Coynezaa, the beginning of the six-day celebration of PCC(E), which lasts until his birthday. And it’s National “I Love Honey” Day. Note the scare quotes, implying that people may not really love Honey. Or it could apply to my beloved mallard hen, whom I haven’t seen for two years and probably won’t ever see again. I miss her. Here I am feeding her a few years back. What a mallard! She produced 31 offspring, all of which survived until fledging and Team Duck helped!

And here she is with her 17 ducklings, 9 of which actually belonged to Dorothy but were ducknapped by Honey. That intrepid hen brought this huge brood to fledging!

It’s also National Twin Day, International Migrants Day, Bake Cookies Day (and send them to me!), National Ham Salad Day, UN Arabic Language Day, and UN Arabic Language Day.

Speaking of roast suckling pig (not kosher, of course), I have a joke about it:

An elderly rabbi, having just retired from his duties in the congregation, finally decides to fulfill his lifelong fantasy–to taste pork. He goes to a hotel in the Catskills in the off season (not his usual hotel, mind you), enters the empty dining hall and sits down at a table far in the corner. The waiter arrives, and the rabbi orders roast suckling pig. As the rabbi is waiting, struggling with his conscience, a family from his congregation walks in! They immediately see the rabbi and, since no one should eat alone, they join him. Shocked, the rabbi begins to sweat. At last, the waiter arrives with a huge domed platter. He lifts the lid to reveal-what else?—roast suckling pig, complete with an apple in its mouth. The family gasp in shock and disgust, they quickly turned to the rabbi for any type of explanation. “This place is amazing!” cries the rabbi. “You order a baked apple, and look what you get!”

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 18 Wikipedia page.

As we move into another year, I keep pondering whether to keep this website (now in its 14th year) going. Comments are far fewer than the old days, and of course everyone who writes wants to be read. Stay tuned.

*The U.S. is putting heavy pressure on Israel to scale the war back. Public opinion, prompted by the deaths of Gazans, is apparently pushing Biden to take it easier on Hamas.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III was traveling on Sunday in the Middle East for a visit to Israel and three Persian Gulf nations as Biden administration officials push Israel to end its large-scale ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip within weeks and transition to a more focused phase in its war against Hamas. Mr. Austin will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, to discuss in detail when and how Israeli forces will carry out a new phase that American officials envision would involve smaller groups of elite forces, U.S. officials said. Those forces would move in and out of population centers in Gaza, conducting more precise, intelligence-driven missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, rescue hostages and destroy tunnels, according to the U.S. officials. While the secretary is expected to voice support for Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas’s ability to wage military operations, he will also reinforce the importance of taking civilian safety into account during operations and the critical need to increase delivery of humanitarian assistance, a senior Pentagon official said.

What the U.S. is suggesting for Israel to do is, frankly, insane. Pull out most of the army from Gaza and use commandos and intelligence to pick off Hamas fighters one by one. If America gets its way, Hamas will win. Surely Austin and Biden know this. Do they want Hamas to win? You tell me.

But it seems that Israel will fight on:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to keep fighting in Gaza, even as anguish over the Israeli military’s accidental killings of three hostages in the enclave raised new questions about how his government is prosecuting the war. . . . Mr. Netanyahu began a government meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday by reading from a letter that he said came from families of Israeli soldiers killed fighting in Gaza. “You have a mandate to fight; you do not have a mandate to stop in the middle,” Mr. Netanyahu read in Hebrew, according to a statement from his office. As a “testament” to the fallen soldiers, Mr. Netanyahu said, Israel’s military would “fight to the end.”

And I expect they will, but somebody had better be discussing what would come after that.

*The IDF has found a HUMONGOUS Hamas tunnel going right up to the border between Gaza and Israel. Good thing they found it now, though some speculate it may have been used in the October 7 attack:

A quarter of a mile from a civilian border crossing between Israel and northern Gaza lies what Israel’s military says is the largest tunnel discovered in the enclave. It is large enough that large vehicles can drive through it, and yet, until recently, Israel didn’t know the tunnel reached right up to its border. Israeli troops uncovered the tunnel exit buried under a sand dune a few weeks ago. Israeli officials believe that the tunnel, up to 50 meters deep at points, and 2½ miles long, took years and millions of dollars to build and was meant to facilitate a large-scale attack on Israel. “This is for moving massive assets,” Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters on Sunday. “It’s strategic.” The discovery of the large tunnel near the Israeli border provides further insight into how much Hamas has invested into its tunnel program and how little Israel knew about it before the group’s Oct. 7 attacks. Analysts say this large tunnel demonstrates how Hamas has improved its subterranean warfare over the years and raises questions about how many other tunnels of that size are located near Israel without the military being aware of them. . . .In one video shown to journalists by the Israeli military, Mohammad Sinwar can be seen driving a car through what they say is the tunnel. The video also shows Hamas using a large tunnel drilling machine that has allowed it to expand the size and quality of their tunnel building. Israeli military officials say their war to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities won’t be finished until the group’s tunnel network has been eliminated. That process, which officials say will take time, could put Israel at odds with international demands to wrap up its war in Gaza as the civilian death toll mounts.

Now where do you suppose the money to build those hundreds of miles of tunnels came from? You know where: from all the countries providing “humanitarian aid” to Gaza. I am mystified why the world isn’t enraged at the use of humanitarian donations for terrorism.

Here’s a photo of the tunnel with the WSJ’s caption.

One of the terrorist Sinwar brothers demonstrating the tunnel’s use. I have no idea how the IDF got this video.

*Is yet another Biden in trouble? The Washington Post suggests that Joe’s brother James may have used nepotism with respect to Joe when he was a Senator.

Richard “Dickie” Scruggs, a famed Mississippi trial attorney, was tantalizingly close to a historic deal to force tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars — but there was one last hurdle. A divided Congress had to sign off. And Scruggs had identified one of the mostskeptical senators, Joe Biden, as a key to winning the vote Scruggs turned to Biden’s younger brother James, an old acquaintance who ran a D.C. consulting firm with his wife, Sara. Scruggs paid the firm $100,000 in 1998 for advice on passing the bill, Scruggs said in an interview at his office here — the first time he has disclosed the amount. “I probably wouldn’t have hired him if he wasn’t the senator’s brother,” Scruggs said. Biden eventually backed the bill, which ultimately failed to pass Congress. “Jim was never untoward about his influence,” Scruggs said. “He didn’t brag about it or talk about it. He didn’t have to. He was the man’s brother.” Scruggs’s deal with James Bidenhighlightshow President Biden’s brother has for decades benefited financiallyfromhis proximity to his powerful sibling, a relationship that is newly relevant today as congressional Republicans investigate whether President Biden assisted his family members’ business deals. During Joe Biden’s 36 yearsin the Senate, eight years as vice president and now three years as president, James Biden’s private business work — as a consultant for hire and behind-the-scenes political fixer — has often intersected with his brother’s public responsibilities. . . .Joe Biden’s 74-year-old brother has played a vital role in his personal and political life. He helped care for Joe Biden’s children after their mother and one of their siblings were killed in a car accident in 1972. James Biden became one of his brother’s key fundraisers — in some cases because he was willing to take money from donors whenhis brother was wary.

The article goes on to recount a number of donations that seemed to be linked to votes by Biden in the Senate, actions that seem to skate on the border of illegality. But I still can’t believe Biden would be politically swayed by the combination of money and nepotism. Say it ain’t so, Joe!

*Let’s not forget about upcoming nuclear weapons North Korea, which just fired a big short-range ballistic missile into the sea, apparently responding to U.S./South Korea military cooperation to deter the Hermit Kingdom.

North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea, South Korea said, in a possible display of defiance against the latest steps by Washington and Seoul to tighten their nuclear deterrence plans against North Korean threats. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at around 10:38 p.m. and flew 570 kilometers (354 miles) before landing in the sea. The South Korean military said it was sharing the launch information with the United States and Japan to further analyze the details while maintaining readiness against the possibility of additional North Korean military activities. It criticized the launch as a “clear violation” of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from using ballistic technologies. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest in years, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accelerating the expansion of his nuclear and missile program, and flaunting an escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons. . . .North Korea’s latest launch followed high-level security talks between American and South Korean officials in Washington over the weekend, where they agreed on plans to update their nuclear deterrence and contingency strategies and incorporate nuclear operation scenarios in their combined military exercises next summer to cope with the North’s evolving threats. Shortly after the launch, North Korea’s Defense Ministry issued a statement condemning Washington and Seoul’s move to include nuclear operation scenarios in their joint drills, describing it as an open threat to potentially use nuclear weapons against the North and vowing to prepare unspecified “offensive countermeasures.”

Preemptive use? That has to scare the hell out of South Korea, as it would take only a single nuclear bomb to destroy Seoul, and it’s just a few miles from the DMZ. On the other hand, we have nuclear-armed subs in the area, and surely Pyongyang knows that a preemptive use would be suicidal. Although I think North Korea will eventually get a bomb and a missile with delivery capabilities, I’m far more worried about Iran, which will also get nukes and can use them without fear of its population being totally destroyed. Just one or two bombs from Iran would obliterate Israel.

*Talk about grade inflation! Look at Yale, where nearly 80% of the students get As.

Nearly 80 percent of all grades given to undergraduates at Yale last academic year were A’s or A minuses, part of a sharp increase that began during the coronavirus pandemic and appears to have stuck, according to a new report. The mean grade point average was 3.7 out of 4.0, also an increase over prepandemic years. The findings have frustrated some students, alumni and professors. What does excellence mean at Yale, they wonder, if most students get the equivalent of “excellent” in almost every class? “When we act as though virtually everything that gets turned in is some kind of A — where A is supposedly meaning ‘excellent work’ — we are simply being dishonest to our students,” said Shelly Kagan, a Yale philosophy professor known for being a tough grader. The trend has scrambled the very meaning of grades themselves, he said. Students no longer think B means “good.” An A is the new normal. Yale’s cluster of A’s and A minuses has been rising for years. In the 2010-11 academic year, 67 percent of all grades were A’s and A minuses, the report found. By 2018-19, 73 percent were in the A range. . . .Grade point averages have been rising, too. Yale’s average G.P.A. was 3.7 last year, compared to 3.6 in 2013-14, the report found. In 1998-99, Yale’s average G.P.A. was 3.42, according to a 2013 report on grade inflation. The sharp post-pandemic spike in grades is not unique to Yale. At Harvard, 79 percent of all grades given to undergraduates in the 2020-21 year were also A’s or A minuses. A decade earlier, that figure was 60 percent. In 2020-21, the average G.P.A. was 3.8, compared to 3.41 in 2002-3.

Some people argue that students are just getting better, and so rising GPAs reflect rising achievement. But I can’t believe that there’s been so much improvement in just a handful of years, though, and soon grades will mean nothing. The reason is a consumerist mentality arising among students, a mentality that professors must cater to—or be demonized.

There are still standardized tests like GREs for judging comparative achievement, but schools are increasingly dispensing with such tests on the grounds of equity. Should they expand the grading scale? Not gonna happen.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is flummoxed:

Hili: It’s magic. A: I don’t understand. Hili: A butterfly decided to winter under our table.

Miss Israel has a thing to tell you. I love this video, but turn on the sound.

