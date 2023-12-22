Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, December 22, 2023, with only three days remaining until The Six Days of Coynezaa. It’s also National Date Nut Bread Day, which is okay if you spread it with cream cheese.

*The Washington Post, which is not known for running exposés on Hamas, has done one on Israel, “The case of al-Shifa: Investigating the assault on Gaza’s largest hospital.”

Weeks before Israel sent troops into al-Shifa Hospital, its spokesman began building a public case. The claims were remarkably specific — that five hospital buildings were directly involved in Hamas activities; that the buildings sat atop underground tunnels that were used by militants to direct rocket attacks and command fighters; and that the tunnels could be accessed from inside hospital wards. The assertions were backed by “concrete evidence,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said as he laid out the case in an Oct. 27 briefing. After storming the complex on Nov. 15, the IDF released a series of photographs and videos that it said proved its central point. “Terrorists came here to command their operations,” Hagari said in a video published Nov. 22, guiding viewers through an underground tunnel, illuminating dark and empty rooms beneath al-Shifa. But the evidence presented by the Israeli government falls short of showing that Hamas had been using the hospital as a command and control center, according to a Washington Post analysis of open-source visuals, satellite imagery and all of the publicly released IDF materials. That raises critical questions, legal and humanitarian experts say, about whether the civilian harm caused by Israel’s military operations against the hospital — encircling, besieging and ultimately raiding the facility and the tunnel beneath it — were proportionate to the assessed threat. The Post’s analysis shows: The rooms connected to the tunnel network discovered by IDF troops showed no immediate evidence of military use by Hamas.

None of the five hospital buildings identified by Hagari appeared to be connected to the tunnel network.

There is no evidence that the tunnels could be accessed from inside hospital wards.

I have asked Malgorzata for her reactions to this article, which were not favorable, and I’ve put them below the fold at the bottom.

*In the NYT, David French argues that “Defending free speech is not ‘moral relativism‘.” It’s in response to right-wing calls for suppression of speech, like Ron DeSantis’s defense of a guy in Iowa who destroyed the Satanic Temple’s holiday display in Iowa.

What is happening? Why are leading figures on the right embracing the exact kind of behavior they condemn on campus? Why is it that campus activists are “snowflakes” when they tear down conservative displays, but a Christian veteran is a “hero” who embodies the “American spirit” when he engages in comparable ideological vandalism? To understand the moment, one has to understand the extent to which many religious activists believe that free speech itself is responsible for America’s ongoing secularization and alleged moral decline. They believe the doctrine of viewpoint neutrality — that is, the requirement that the government treat private speakers equally in their access to government facilities — is a proxy for “moral relativism.” Moral relativism is a truly poisonous accusation in conservative and Christian communities, in part because it implies a rejection of immutable or universal truth in favor of a subjective, individual standard — a concept alien, for example, to traditional Christianity. As a free speech advocate, I’ve been fending off the “moral relativism” accusation for years. In 2019, when I wrote in support of the right of drag queens to enjoy the same access to public facilities as anyone else, that was “moral relativism.” When I wrote earlier this month that the right of free speech includes even the right to calls for non-imminent violence — again, this is a matter of settled constitutional law — a scholar named John Grondelski wrote in a Catholic journal that my position was “the offspring of the dictatorship of relativism.” . . .Every conservative who cheers, for example, Ron DeSantis’s aggressive and unconstitutional war on the “woke” would regret the eradication of viewpoint neutrality as soon as a newly empowered Democratic government started to wield the same weapons of censorship and discrimination against them. . . . American free speech doctrine represents a legal version of that marvelous moral rule. The First Amendment protects our firm center. It’s what ensures our ability to walk into the public square, express our convictions and challenge our nation’s moral and political norms. Does anyone for a moment think that Frederick Douglass, the great abolitionist, was a moral relativist? Yet he’s also the author of one of the most powerful arguments in support of free speech in American history. At the same time, we protect the free speech of others and thereby manifest “hospitality and kindness.” We declare to our opponents that they are equal citizens of our Republic, possessing the same dignity and liberty that we possess ourselves. That’s the key to making pluralism work. Enforced conformity is a recipe for violent conflict, regardless of whether the demand is made from the right, left or middle. The defense of liberty, meanwhile, makes diversity sustainable. It allows individuals and communities of differing convictions to flourish across those differences. Treating them all equally under the law isn’t relativism. It’s justice, and justice is a fundamental moral obligation of the state.

I’m taking flak from some of my colleagues for saying that calls for genocide of the Jews, calls that aren’t leading to imminent and predictable violence, should be permitted as free speech on campus. You disagree? Should you then say that people who say “From the river to the sea. . blah blah blah” should also be banned from speaking? Where is the line for permissible speech, and who should be empowered to draw that line? Read “On Liberty” by Mill to see why even the most odious speech, like the Nazis marching in uniform through the Jewish suburb of Skokie, Illinois, should be permitted.

*I may have been wrong in predicting that Claudine Gay will be let go or will resign from Harvard because of plagiarism. As of Wednesday, Harvard continued to defend her copying, saying, basically, that it’s not plagiarism. (My bolding.)

Harvard University is continuing to support its president, Claudine Gay, amid a fresh round of accusations that she plagiarized other academics throughout her career. The newest charges have amplified questions about her research integrity and position at the helm of the prestigious Ivy League institution. Gay will update her Ph.D. dissertation to add attributions for material in three spots, the school said Wednesday night, but again she was cleared of research misconduct by a board subcommittee. The school also said that it received an anonymous complaint earlier in the week providing dozens of additional instances of alleged plagiarism, but that most had already been reviewed, and the four that were new were deemed to be “without merit.” Harvard provided the new details about the review of Gay’s work as it faces criticism that it was holding Gay to a different standard than it does for its own students, and that its review didn’t follow school protocol. Gay didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the latest review of her past work. The initial review determined Gay’s published papers hadn’t violated Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, though there were “a few instances of inadequate citation,” the board said last week. On Wednesday evening, the school added that there were instances that didn’t adhere to the Harvard Guide to Using Sources. Gay subsequently requested four corrections in two academic articles, to add quotation marks and citations for specific material. “Neither the independent panel nor the board subcommittee found evidence of intentional deception or recklessness in Gay’s work, which is a required element for a determination of research misconduct” under the governing policy, the school said Wednesday, calling the inadequate citations regrettable. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce opened a review of how Harvard has handled the allegations of plagiarism. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.), the chair of the committee, sent a letter to Penny Pritzker, who leads the school’s governing board. The letter quotes from the school’s honor code that says “plagiarizing or misrepresenting the ideas or language of someone else as one’s own, falsifying data, or any other instance of academic dishonesty violates the standards of our community.”

I’m not sure that Congress needs to review this process, and they haven’t explained why they are doing it. But Harvard noting that Gay didn’t adhere to the rules for using sources, and especially defending her by saying that her plagiarism wasn’t “reckless” (whatever that means) or “deceptive”, is not a reason for retaining her. How did they know that the plagiarism wasn’t intended to deceive. How can someone not copy without knowing it’s deception? Is it “implicit plagiarism”? This means that every Harvard undergrad accused of plagiarism can use “I wasn’t trying to deceive” as a defense. But it’s incoherent. Given that another big donor just pulled out from funding the school, why on earth would they be keeping her?

UPDATE (h/t Rosemary) John McWhorter’s take, and his article (below) have convinced me that Gay will indeed be let go or resign. Do any readers want to bet me?

*John Mcwhorter now has a piece in the NYT on this: “Why Claudine Gay should go.” That’s the death knell for Gay! An excerpt:

Harvard has a clear policy on plagiarism that threatens undergraduates with punishment up to the university’s equivalent of expulsion for just a single instance of it. That policy may not apply to the university’s president, but the recent, growing revelations about past instances of plagiarism by Dr. Gay make it untenable for her to remain in office. As a matter of scholarly ethics, academic honor and, perhaps most of all, leadership that sets an example for students, Dr. Gay would be denigrating the values of “veritas” that she and Harvard aspire to uphold. Staying on would not only be a terrible sign of hollowed-out leadership, but also risks conveying the impression of a double standard at a progressive institution for a Black woman, which serves no one well, least of all Dr. Gay. It has always been inconvenient that Harvard’s first Black president has only published 11 academic articles in her career and not one book (other than one with three co-editors). Some of her predecessors, like Lawrence Bacow, Drew Gilpin Faust and Lawrence Summers, have had vastly more voluminous academic records. The discrepancy gives the appearance that Dr. Gay was not chosen because of her academic or scholarly qualifications, which Harvard is thought to prize, but rather because of her race. There is an argument that a university president may not need to have been an awesomely productive scholar, and that Dr. Gay perhaps brought other and more useful qualifications to the job. (She held the high-ranking post of dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard before the presidency, and so may have administrative gifts, but that job is not a steppingstone to the modern Harvard presidency.) But Harvard, traditionally, has exemplified the best of the best, and its presidents have been often regarded as among the top in their given fields — prize winners, leading scholars, the total package. . . .I, for one, wield no pitchfork on this. I did not call for Dr. Gay’s dismissal in the wake of her performance at the antisemitism hearings in Washington, and on social media I advised at first to ease up our judgment about the initial plagiarism accusations. But in the wake of reports of additional acts of plagiarism and Harvard’s saying that she will make further corrections to past writing, the weight of the charges has taken me from “wait and see” to “that’s it.” If it is mobbish to call on Black figures of influence to be held to the standards that others are held to, then we have arrived at a rather mysterious version of antiracism, and just in time for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in less than a month. I would even wish Harvard well in searching for another Black woman to serve as president if that is an imperative. But at this point that Black woman cannot, with any grace, be Claudine Gay. And if Harvard declines to dismiss her out of fear of being accused of racism — a reasonable although hardly watertight surmise — Dr. Gay should do the right thing on her own. For Harvard, her own dignity and our national commitment to assessing Black people (and all people) according to the content of their character, she should step down.

*Iran has instituted mobile hijab courts to facilitate the oppression of its women. (h/t Jez) From the BBC (get a load of the new rules):

“Highly confidential” documents obtained by BBC Persian outline how Iran’s government is trying to crack down on women who do not wear a hijab.

Two documents from April and May reveal the judiciary could set up “mobile courts” in public places like shopping malls to punish dress code violations. They also show schoolgirls could face action by the education ministry and that celebrities could be jailed for up to 10 years for “promoting corruption”. Iran’s government has not commented.

However, an Iranian newspaper that published a short section of one of the directives has been charged with publishing classified documents. Although the unrest [after the murder of Mahsa Amini] has subsided, a growing number of women and girls have stopped covering their hair in public altogether in open acts of defiance. According to the leaked documents, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi approved a series of directives aimed at coordinating action by the government and other entities to address the issue of women not covering their hair in public – several months before parliament began debating the hijab bill in secret. Some of the directives state that (all of these are about covering hair or uncovering the body!) Police should “prepare the necessary documentation regarding schoolgirls who unveil” so that appropriate action can be taken through the education ministry

Celebrities, influencers and bloggers who do not cover their hair, or who “encourage unveiling” on social media, should face the charge of “promoting corruption”, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Officers will also be able to enter their homes and seize their computers and mobile phones

Officers can seal or shut down without permission any shops or other businesses not complying with the hijab regulations, and that any customers who violate them should be denied services, forced to leave, or handed over to the judiciary

Cafes considered “corrupting centres” because of the role they played in last year’s protests should be shut down, particularly those near schools and universities

Officers are authorised to initiate legal proceedings against women who resist warnings to cover their hair on charges including “promoting corruption”

There is a need for a national database of “motorcycle number plate bank” so those carrying female drivers or passengers with uncovered hair can be identified

Monitoring should be increased of companies whose employees “violate dress codes provocatively and immodestly during entry, exit, and within the premises”

From Masih, another woman attacked in Iran for her appearance and hair. Sound up (there are English subtitles):

A woman faced insults and was struck with a walkie-talkie by five morality police officers in Iran, targeted simply for her hair, her attire, for the 'crime' of being a woman. This epitomizes the gender apartheid regime we're exposing – one the world must unequivocally isolate. pic.twitter.com/IFx1F0NpKC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 21, 2023

What a cat! D*gs couldn’t do this!

The UN’s behavior about the war is absolutely unbelievable. Now they’re defending Hezbollah attacking Israel from the north. And, of course, Hezbollah initiated the firing.

So the UN is concerned Lebanese are “displaced” because THEY aren’t doing their job enforcing UN Res. 1701 keeping Hezbollah from attacking Israel, but they’re silent on the fact tens of thousands of Israelis were displaced due to Hezbollah rocket fire on the north border. Shame… https://t.co/8HpQJECT1O — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 21, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a girl killed on arrival by cyanide gas at age three:

22 December 1938 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Margaretha de Groot, was born in Amsterdam. In July 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/g3zRZu9hxL — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 22, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, ants tending their sisters (Matthew’s impressed by how delicate the ants are). The translation:

Paraponella in captivity. The main food I feed is mealworms, but sometimes I feed them red roaches, which makes them happy.

This one will break your heart (and see below it).

"This is a real note, written by a real person … two or three hours before she was killed." One of Frank Grunwald’s most precious possessions was the letter his mother wrote before she was murdered at Auschwitz. Their story is not a myth or fiction—it is the undeniable truth. pic.twitter.com/SdkKjJBP8t — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) December 20, 2023

You can see the background of the family, the letter, and the text here, but I’ll reproduce the text:

“You, my only one, dearest, in isolation we are waiting for darkness. “We considered the possibility of hiding but decided not to do it since we felt it would be hopeless. “The famous trucks are already here and we are waiting for it to begin. I am completely calm. “You – my only and dearest one, do not blame yourself for what happened, it was our destiny. “We did what we could. “Stay healthy and remember my words that time will heal – if not completely then at least partially. “Take care of the little golden boy and don’t spoil him too much with your love. “Both of you – stay healthy, my dear ones. I will be thinking of you and Misa. Have a fabulous life, we must board the trucks. “Into eternity, Vilma.”

Click “read more” to see Malgorzata’s take on the Washington Post article about the al-Shifa Hospital:

The whole article rests on one assumption: not a single word Israelis say can be believed. This is a very old antisemitic assumption that the Jews are sneaky liars and they always have some malevolent aim in every thing they do or say. In this article the words “allegedly” and “purportedly” are always attached to the words of Israeli spokesmen, never to the words of those who deny any Hamas wrongdoing or describe the horrible situation in the hospital and the death of patients. Fuel: How could fuel have run out when Hamas had enough fuel to keep shooting rockets into Israel? What happened to the proof that Hamas siphoned electricity from the hospital to their underground kingdom? Patients often die in hospitals – why should we blindly believe a biased doctor that these two babies and some other patients in intensive care died because of Israeli actions and not of natural causes? On Experts: the majority of experts (including WHO) interrogated by these journalists are hostile to Israel—or deeply dislike it—(I checked Twitter accounts of some of them, not all). The question of time: Yes, there could have been some military usage of the hospital but was it now, during the war, or some time in the past? If it was in the past, Israel is indeed acting against the law by attacking the installation now. But this is just stupid, because Hamas would of course would evacuate the facility after Israel announced a week or so before that they would attack the hospital (as they did!). Nevertheless, the Hamas installations should be destroyed so they would not be used in the future. Then there is the story of WHO and medics “begging” Israelis for safe passage. There is not a word that it was Israelis who not only organized the safe passage but even delivered Israeli incubators to the hospital so the babies could be transported safely. Hostages: the authors of this virulent libel are not sure whether the two hostages shown on the video from monitoring cameras were taken to the hospital for treatment or some other purposes. Of course you usually take a person (identified as a Thai worker kidnapped from Israel on Oct. 7) for treatment by dragging him inside, surrounded by armed men! Look:

All you need to know about the Shifa 'hospital'—just look at the **hospital employees** cheering up while the Israeli abductees are being dragged, bleeding and suffering from their injuries. pic.twitter.com/lQIzLiiles — daniel amram – דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) November 19, 2023

They do not mention that Ahmed al-Kahout, director of Kamal Adwan hospital, has a rank of lieutenant colonel in Hamas, and asserted that many medical people in Gaza’s hospitals belong to Hamas and Gazan hospitals are covers for terrorists. The statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry about al-Kahot’s testimony, supposedly given under “oppression, torture and intimidation” is printed without any “allegedly” preceding it; it seems to be an undisputed fact that there was torture (see video below). But, of course, he is in Jewish hands and we all know what Jews are capable of!!! Here’s the video confession:

Further, the article doesn’t mention that a British doctor who worked at al-Shifa (see below) was told that there were places he could not go in the hospital or he’d be shot. Why?

A British doctor who used to work in Gaza's Shifa hospital recounts: "I was told there was a part of the hospital I was not to go near and if I did, I'd be in danger of being shot." Is this also totally normal in the hospitals you frequent @BowenBBC? pic.twitter.com/JGwIwEiR3K — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 19, 2023

As for tunnels, the IDF showed substantial evidence of tunnels under the hospital, whether or not they connected with other tunnels (we don’t know yet). These tunnels had no clear purpose other than for housing terrorists.