Claudine Gay: Crimson and NYT reveal Claudine Gay’s history of Harvard President’s plagiarism

Can Claudine Gay survive as President of Harvard with the increasingly numerous cases of plagiarism found in her writings? I don’t think so. Even the Harvard Crimson has published an article saying that some of those cases rise to the level of plagiarism forbidden by Harvard’s student code, and the New York Times details the new instances as well. Both articles are below, and you can click the headlines to read them. Taken together, and with the similarity of articles not disputed (though Gay insists her record of scholarship is spotless), these will embarrass Harvard to the degree that, I think, they’ll have to ask for her resignation fairly soon. Otherwise, she’ll always be known as “the Plagiarizing President”—someone who eroded the reputation of Harvard. Yes, she’s Harvard’s first black woman President, but even that, I suspect, won’t save her from getting a pink slip.

The Crimson article is pretty well balanced, listing examples of plagiarism, and saying which are justified (i.e., violate Harvard’s standard’s of impermissible copying) and which are not). Click below to read:

As we’ve learned before, the Harvard Corporation reviewed Gay’s academic history and the accusations of plagiarism, and she “voluntarily” made four changes in three articles. After that, Harvard said they would keep her on. There were then more allegations:

The Free Beacon article focused on four articles by Gay: a 1993 essay in Origins, a historical magazine then printed by Brock Publishing International Inc. in Ontario; her 1997 Ph.D. dissertation from her time as a graduate student at Harvard; and two papers she wrote while a professor at Harvard, in 2012 and 2017. Rufo and Brunet’s Substack post only discussed her dissertation. The Crimson independently reviewed the published allegations. Though some are minor — consisting of passages that are similar or identical to Gay’s sources, lacking quotation marks but including citations — others are more substantial, including some paragraphs and sentences nearly identical to other work and lacking citations. Some appear to violate Harvard’s current policies around plagiarism and academic integrity. A Harvard web page titled “What Constitutes Plagiarism?” says that when copying language “word for word from another source,” scholars “must give credit to the author of the source material, either by placing the source material in quotation marks and providing a clear citation, or by paraphrasing the source material and providing a clear citation.” The Crimson could not confirm whether such policies or similar versions were in place in 1997, when her dissertation was published. Swain did not answer questions about the state of the policy at the time.

The accusations involve Gay’s dissertation, an essay in “Origins”, a history magazine, and articles in 2012 and 2017. In all cases Gay’s words are compared to earlier ones, and in some cases the similarities simply cannot be ascribed to coincidence. And many are too long to reflect “convergent thought.” Most of the authors who are quoted don’t think Gay committed plagiarism, but at least ten people contacted by the Crimson refused to comment, which might be telling.

Click below to read the new NYT article, which adds the news that a Congressional committee is investigating her work. Why is that necessary?

An excerpt:

Harvard University, in the face of mounting questions over possible plagiarism in the scholarly work of its president, Claudine Gay, said on Wednesday that it had found two additional instances of insufficient citation in her work. The issues were found in Dr. Gay’s 1997 doctoral dissertation, in which Harvard said it had found two examples of “duplicative language without appropriate attribution.” Last week, Harvard said that an earlier review had found two published articles that needed additional citations, and that Dr. Gay would request corrections. “President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation,” the university said on Wednesday of the additional findings.

The news was an embarrassing development for the university, which has sought to quell tumult over Dr. Gay’s leadership in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a congressional committee currently investigating Harvard sent a letter to the university demanding all its documentation and communications related to the allegations. . . .Altogether, the allegations accuse Dr. Gay, a political scientist, of using material from other sources without proper attribution in her dissertation and about half of the 11 journal articles listed on her résumé. The examples range from brief snippets of technical definitions to paragraphs summing up other scholars’ research that are only lightly paraphrased, and in some cases lack any direct citation of the other scholars.

Note that Gay’s c.v. (you can find it here) is fairly thin for a faculty member at a major university: a total of just eleven peer-reviewed journal articles (the last in 2017) and one edited book. (I have over 120 articles and one scholarly book, and I’m by no means at the top of the publishing heap in my field.) So the proportion of plagiarized pieces in Gay’s oeuvre (about half) is pretty high.

Finally, there’s this, but there’s a lot more since the article is long:

As allegations mounted last week, faculty members at Harvard and scholars elsewhere offered varying assessments of the severity of the infractions, with some seeing a disturbing pattern, and others calling them minor or dismissing them as a partisan hit job. But to some, the issue is plain: Dr. Gay committed plagiarism — a word which does not actually appear in the Harvard board’s initial statement on Dec. 12 — and Harvard should admit it. Carol Swain, a political scientist who retired from Vanderbilt University in 2017, said that she was “livid,” both at Dr. Gay’s use of her work and Harvard’s defense of her.

“I also have a concern that Harvard University decides it gets to redefine what plagiarism is when it suits its needs,” she said. “That to me is unacceptable.”

My view: if you look at the material, it’s clear that Gay committed plagiarism. While I don’t think a Congressional committee should be investigating this (WHY?), hers is not suitable behavior for a Harvard President. If a Harvard student would be thrown out for having done this, why wouldn’t a President? The fact that she’s black and female is, I think, giving her some protection from being booted.

Still, Claudine Gay should resign.

h/t: Greg