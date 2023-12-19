Today’s photos come from ecologist Susan Harrison, documenting a bird-y visit to Cape May, New Jersey. Susan’s captions and ID’s are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them,

Cape May

Using one’s work travel to see more birds is a ruse that’s been described in earlier posts, including by John Avise several times and even once or twice by me. Recently I had a seminar trip to New Jersey, which while it’s not as fabulous as, say, Panama, does contain a world-class birdwatching destination at Cape May. This narrow peninsula north of the Delaware Bay is on the migration pathway for songbirds, raptors, shorebirds, and seabirds in spring and fall. \

The photos below from an October 2023 weekend are mostly of species common in the Eastern U.S. but absent from the West Coast. To entertain Easterners, I added the last bird, which you’ll have to travel West to see.

Black-and-White Warbler (Mniotilta varia):