Today’s photos come from ecologist Susan Harrison, documenting a bird-y visit to Cape May, New Jersey. Susan’s captions and ID’s are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them,
Cape May
Using one’s work travel to see more birds is a ruse that’s been described in earlier posts, including by John Avise several times and even once or twice by me. Recently I had a seminar trip to New Jersey, which while it’s not as fabulous as, say, Panama, does contain a world-class birdwatching destination at Cape May. This narrow peninsula north of the Delaware Bay is on the migration pathway for songbirds, raptors, shorebirds, and seabirds in spring and fall. \
The photos below from an October 2023 weekend are mostly of species common in the Eastern U.S. but absent from the West Coast. To entertain Easterners, I added the last bird, which you’ll have to travel West to see.
Black-and-White Warbler (Mniotilta varia):
Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus):
Swamp Sparrow (Melospiza georgiana):
Blue-Headed Vireo (Vireo solitarius):
Golden-Crowned Kinglet (Regulus satrapa); this fast-flitting forest bird is also found in the West, but one has never let me just walk right up and photograph it before, as this hungry migrant did:
Fish Crows (Corvus ossifragus), a species I didn’t know existed until someone pointed out its squeaky “uh-uh”, very different from the American Crow’s caw:
Great Cormorant (Phalacrocorax carbo):
American Oystercatcher (Haematopus palliatus) with Black-bellied Plovers (Pluvialis squatarola) and a Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa):
Royal Tern (Thalasseus maximus):
Great Black-backed Gull (Larus marinus), described by AllAboutBirds as “king of the Atlantic waterfront… the largest gull in the world, with a powerful build and a domineering attitude. They harry other birds to steal their food and even hunt adult birds such as grebes and puffins:”
Forster’s Terns (Sterna forsteri) at a pier with erudite graffiti:
Returning to California, I was delighted to see this lovely and not-very-common Westerner in my back yard for only the second time.
Varied Thrush (Ixorius naevius):