I am seriously worried about the dearth of wildlife photos on hand. We have enough to last for about five days, and then that’s it. I urge you to send in your good wildlife photos if you have them. (For submission guidelines, see the “how to send me wildlife photos” post on the left sidebar. Summer is coming in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means lots of sun, which prompts the appearance of flora and fauna.

Today’s photos are from UC Davis ecologist Susan Harrison. featuring her recent trip to Finaland. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Oulu, Finland, May 2023 While in Finland in early May to attend a meeting at Oulu University, I had the opportunity to see one of nature’s marvels: the arrival of migratory songbirds to their high-latitude breeding grounds. At the edge of the Baltic Sea, at 65°N, and well-forested, southern Lapland is a prime destination for many migrants as well as a thoroughfare for others headed for the Arctic. Never before had I heard woods ringing with birdsong and observed new species arriving every day. The pace felt frantic: birds in constant motion singing, feeding, chasing, nest-building. Every morning I headed to the parks and trails at sunrise — 4:30 am! — clutching the very helpful Merlin bird ID app. Here’s Oulu; a very Finnish scene blending water, forest, traditional-style buildings, and industry (the giant Stora Enso paper mill):

Here are a few of the birds…. Great Tit (Parus major):

Here are two adorable small mammals that have become rare in much of Europe… European Hare (Lepus europaeus):

Here’s my main birdwatching haunt, Hupisaarti City Park, at dawn with European Hare in foreground and Oulu Lutheran Cathedral in background: