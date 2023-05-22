Cell Press’s new gender/sex and diversity guidelines

Cell Press, which publishes more than 50 scientific journals including the famous Cell, has issued a statement updating its guidelines for authors—particularly in the use of sex- and gender-related terms (click on the link below to read). The rationale, indented just below, seems reasonable enough, though would seem to apply only to papers specifically with the social construct of gender, I’m not sure why in most scientific circumstances one needs to gather data by gender rather than by sex.

Cell Press has updated its information for authors across its journals to improve the reporting of sex- and gender-based analyses (SGBA) in research. Since the terms “sex” and “gender” can be ambiguous and continue to evolve, the guidelines suggest authors describe the methods used to gather and report sex- and/or gender-related data in humans and discuss the potential limitations of these methods. “With sex and gender, there are so many definitions that it’s easy to assume that everyone is using these terms the same way,” says Cell Press’s Inclusion and Diversity Officer and Cell Leading Edge Editor Isabel Goldman. “The new information for authors aims to enhance reporting precision, encouraging authors to consider the nuances of sex and gender and choose the most accurate terms so readers can better understand what they are assessing.” By applying these best practices, research teams can: (1) improve research generalizability and prevent inappropriate extrapolation of research findings,

(2) clarify and standardize terms to improve the precision of outcome reporting, and

(3) achieve greater inclusivity while also protecting against the misuse of scientific vernacular and misappropriation of a study’s findings to substantiate exclusionary agendas.

I suspect the real rationale is (3)—inclusivity—but that could get confusing. For example, if you’re discussing prostate cancer, do you put trans women, who can get the disease, in the category with biological men, so that appears that women can get prostate cancer? But it gets a bit worse (see below):

The journal refers scientists to two sets of guidelines, but they don’t tell you how you’re supposed to report specific genders. As you know, lists of genders can contain fifty or more terms, and Cell doesn’t provide any standardization:

For more information, authors can refer to the Sex and Gender Equity in Research (SAGER) Guidelines, which formed the basis of the information for authors update, and the SAGER Guidelines checklist. Additionally, Elsevier’s diversity, equity, and inclusion in publishing author guide (available here) contains helpful resources about reporting sex and gender in research studies.

I can’t find in these sources a list of genders that can be used, so it must then be up to the author(s) to explicitly define every gender that they’re using, and that means wide variance among papers—and not standardization of results.

Further—and to me as a biologist this is more serious—the journal is implicitly buying into the “sex is a continuum” view by urging use of “sex assigned” at birth instead of “biological sex” (see below). But sex is NOT assigned; it is observed. How many times do I have to argue that “assigning” sex makes the practice seems like an arbitrary decision of doctors, but in fact sex is a biological binary and is objective. Either you have the reproductive apparatus to make sperm, and are a male, or to make eggs, and are a female. Granted, it is not the reproductive apparatus itself that is observed at birth, but near-perfect correlates with it, like genitalia (yes, there are exceptions, but intersexes are only about 1 in 5600 people.

To wit:

For instance, when asking about gender and sex, researchers can use a two-step process: (1) ask for gender identity allowing for multiple options and (2) if relevant to the research question, ask for “sex assigned at birth,” which is preferred over “biological sex,” “birth sex,” or “natal sex.” With work involving cells and model organisms, authors are advised to use the term “sex.”

But Cell Press goes further. If you go to “information about authors” site, you see they ask for information about the diversity of authors. (The form is required but the diversity statement, while recommended, is not required.) Bolding is mine.

Inclusion and Diversity Statement

Starting in January 2021, we will require authors to fill out an inclusion and diversity form. This is a new initiative at Cell Press designed to give authors a mechanism to document inclusion and diversity information that is relevant to their paper and the option to showcase it in the paper itself by adding a dedicated inclusion and diversity statement. The concept underlying this initiative is similar to existing statements about declarations of interests, author contributions, and data and code availability but focuses on highlighting aspects of the paper that are relevant for inclusion and diversity. It is purposely multifunctional and designed to give authors a venue to express ways in which their work, their research group, or both are contributing to help science become a more inclusive and diverse enterprise overall. Please find more information on this here, and preview the form here. For more information about our rationale for this initiative, please read our editorial. Note that you aren’t required to disclose this information, but I suspect that if you check “yes” to any of these boxes, it affects the chance of your paper being accepted. Granted, Cell says this won’t affect consideration of your paper, but excuse me if I doubt that. After all, most journals really want to boost the proportion of “underrepresented ethnic minorities” among authors, including LGBTQIA+ people. On the other hand, the information is likely used mainly to assess “equity” in publication, and you could argue that unless that have a measure of equity, they won’t be able to remedy inequity. But inequities at the publication level are best addressed simply by giving people equal opportunities as far as possible, and there are far better ways to measure that (educational attainment, for instance) than to scrutinize the authors of manuscripts and papers. Then then allow you to insert diversity statements into papers; and I object far more to that than to the simple survey above. For included diversity statements are simple flaunting of virtue: a way to show that the authors are ideologically correct. Now you don’t have to insert one, but the Cell gladly gives you two examples (below; the bolding is mine.) What is an inclusion and diversity statement? This is a short author statement that appears in a published paper and highlights elements of the study design and/or author characteristics that are relevant to inclusion and diversity. The statement is generated based on information provided on a dedicated inclusion and diversity form that the corresponding author completes as part of the acceptance process. The concept underlying this initiative is similar to existing statements about declarations of interests, author contributions, and data and code availability but focuses on highlighting aspects of the paper that are relevant to inclusion and diversity. It is purposely multifunctional and designed to give authors a venue to express ways in which their work, their research group, or both are contributing to helping science become more inclusive and diverse. Note that the information given in the diversity statement is not at all comparable to author contributions, data availability, and declarations of interests (they mean “possible conflicts of itnerest”). The other information is essential for evaluating a paper’s merit and validity, but the diversity statement has nothing to do with that: it is a way for the authors to show their ideological purity and conformity. Another Q&A: What if my co-authors and I have nothing to declare? You are free to opt out of sharing this information by indicating such within the inclusion and diversity statement form. However, if you do wish to signal your support for inclusion and diversity in general, but do not wish to use any of the available statements, we would recommend you add the following statement to your paper: “We support inclusive, diverse, and equitable conduct of research.” What kind of churl would refuse to signal support for inclusion and diversity in general? This is how they prompt authors to confect such a statement, And here are two sample statements. The first has no scientific purpose at all; it is meant to show that the authors are, as they used to say, “politically correct.” Why is this stuff appearing in a paper meant to communicate science? Why not require political statements as well, or religious statements? The second statement is a bit better, but is still meant to advertise your position on the ideological spectrum. Whether one signs onto it depends on what you mean by “inclusive, diverse, and equitable conduct of research”. What it certainly is not supposed to mean is that I don’t discriminate against people based on their personal traits. It’s not good enough, and such a statement won’t get you in the door when applying for jobs. This position is and should be taken for granted, and is exemplified in Dr. King’s famous “color/character” statement; but it’s insufficient as a declaration of non-bigotry. No, you must be in favor of “equity”, which means that each group in the population must be represented in science (or anywhere else) in proportion to its occurrence in the population. But as a goal, that assumes that every group has the same set of preferences and desires, which can’t be assumed automatically. Were I in charge, I would not offer authors the chance to flaunt their virtue in this way. If you do this, you open up a whole can of worms about other fealties: political, religious, economic, and so on. And what about acknowledging the land on which your research was done? I’m guessing that this kind of politicization of science is like a ratchet: once you start introducing non-scientific but ideological declarations in papers, it will be impossible to reverse the process. That, at least, is my fear, which portends badly for the future of science publishing.

