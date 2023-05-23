Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: May 23, 2023, and National Taffy Day. Who wants to lose their fillings?

It’s also World’s Crohn and Colitis Day, International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, and World Turtle Day. In honor of the latter, reader Divy, who works at a vet firm that takes care of exotic animals, and also collects reptiles, sends a picture of her Colombian Wood Turtles (Rhinoclemmys melanosterna):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 23 Wikipedia page.

Wine of the Day: To accompany my weekly T-bone (this time a bone-in strip steak), I had a Chianti Classico, something I rarely drink, as I haven’t found them to be good value for the money. This one, at $18, is right on the border. It’s quite good, but $18 is $18.

Chianti Classico (CC) is the premium version of the cheaper chianti that we used to drink as “classy” when we had less money. Both versions are made from the sangiovese grape, but the Classico version comes from a designated area. The Classico is much better, but be sure to look for the red rooster on the label.

This one, from Casaloste, is 8 years old, which is about prime drinking age for a CC. It’s good, and, as others have noted, smells strongly of leather, as well as black cherries and oak. The latter comes from the tannins, which are still strong but mellowed after a day in the bottle. I’d check out the CCs, but get this one only if you can find it in the $15-$18 price range.

Reviews of the 2015 are few but generally good, though not superb. Here are two:

94 points Wine Spectator A beauty, silky and packed with dark cherry, leather, iron and earth aromas and flavors. Harmonious and long, with a well-integrated structure and a mineral-tinged aftertaste. 92 points Vinous The 2015 Chianti Classico is a bold, juicy wine. Black cherry, lavender and expressive spice provide much of its exotic, alluring personality. Lush and racy, but with vibrant fruit and tons of Sangiovese structure, the 2015 is a winner.

Da Nooz:

*First, Bakhmut. Here it is:

*The Washington Post reports that, as we know, Ukraine has lost control of the city completely; but it doesn’t look quite over yet.

Ukrainian forces have been reduced to small footholds in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, which despite its limited strategic importance has emerged as the war’s bloodiest battlefield. But they have made gains on the Russian flanks, in a move to encircle the city and extend the fight there, according to Ukrainian officials and military personnel in the field. . . . Ukraine still holds slivers of the city, including the area around what has become a landmark of Ukraine’s last redoubt: a destroyed sculpture of a Soviet MiG fighter jet, according to multiple military personnel involved in defending the position, which Russian forces continue to contest. . . .Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s eastern military commander who made a surprise visit to the front lines Sunday, acknowledged that Ukraine controls only a “small part” of Bakhmut. But he said the new aim is to surround the city in a “tactical encirclement,” echoing a statement posted to Telegram by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. Word of this strategy to prolong the fight, regardless of who technically controls the city, emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky painted a bleak picture of the state of the battle in response to questions posed during a visit to Hiroshima, Japan, for a Group of Seven summit meeting. His remarks raised questions about what a Ukrainian victory would look like, given the destruction of the city and the costs its defenders have already paid.

What does Ukraine have to gain by reclaiming a ghost town that’s mostly rubble? Destroying the Russians they surround, of course. But Bakhmut is a dead city; it sings with the choir invisible. Why is it so important? That brings us to the next news item:

*You might have asked yourself this question recently: “Why Bakhmut? It’s a question as old as war.” It’s not a particularly important or even a strategic Ukrainian city,

. . Bakhmut became the focal point of some of the fiercest fighting of the war — the object of acute desire for Russia and of a tenacious defense by Ukraine. And now, the city of Bakhmut appears to have fallen to the Russians after 10 months, leaving thousands of soldiers wounded or killed, and a lingering question: How did a nondescript city the world had never heard of become the place where both sides decided to fight to the end, no matter the cost? . . . A war’s trajectory is unknowable. Combatants, political winds and military strategy have an equal say in the battles fought and the violence that follows. Bakhmut, a former Cossack outpost that was a salt-mining town at the war’s outset, happened to be where two armies collided. Pride, defiance and sheer stubbornness quickly gave the city outsize importance.

The reason, as with the cities mentioned below, then, is pride and circumstance:

Gettysburg was a rolling landscape of hills and fields typical of southern Pennsylvania, but it happened to be where three days of futile fighting dashed Robert E. Lee’s prospects of turning the Civil War in his favor. Iwo Jima was no more than a scab of an island in the Pacific, but the U.S. needed it for long-range bombers, and the struggle to control it became one of World War II’s most grueling battles. . . . Military analysts, Western officials and the media argued about the “strategic significance” of Bakhmut for months, as if some military-style jargon might make it easier to stomach the loss of an entire city to an invading army. Russians could use their resources better, analysts said. Ukraine should retreat to better ground and continue their offensive elsewhere, they added. . . . Mr. Zelensky turned Bakhmut into the war’s official focal point when he visited in December, appearing alongside his war-weary soldiers in what looked like a vacant factory near the front. The speed bump of a city, formerly named Artemivsk, was in the spotlight. Bakhmut, with its once neatly trimmed walking paths and a quaint and well-known winery, was suddenly strategically significant, whether the generals and analysts agreed or not.

So it goes. . .

*Now here’s a weird story from the NYT: the DEI director of Uber, Bo Young Lee, has been suspended for hosting a series of DEI events about white people titled “Don’t Call Me Karen,” aimed at “diving into the spectrum of the American white woman’s experience.” But Lee’s firing was not because this offended white people, no: it offended people of color.

Uber has placed its longtime head of diversity, equity and inclusion on leave after workers complained that an employee event she moderated, titled “Don’t Call Me Karen,” was insensitive to people of color. . . .“We have heard that many of you are in pain and upset by yesterday’s Moving Forward session,” the email said. “While it was meant to be a dialogue, it’s obvious that those who attended did not feel heard.” Employees’ concerns centered on a pair of events, one last month and another last Wednesday, that were billed as “diving into the spectrum of the American white woman’s experience” and hearing from white women who work at Uber, with a focus on “the ‘Karen’ persona.” They were intended to be an “open and honest conversation about race,” according to the invitation. But workers instead felt that they were being lectured on the difficulties experienced by white women and why “Karen” was a derogatory term and that Ms. Lee was dismissive of their concerns, according to messages sent on Slack, a workplace messaging tool, that were viewed by The Times.

What I make of this is that “centering” the problems of white women, including using the derogatory name Karen, was offensive to people of color because white people shouldn’t be centered. They are, after all, the oppressors, and it’s okay to use a now-racist name like Karen, even though “Jemimah” would be odious if used for black women. And yep, reading on, that’s what you find:

. . . The term Karen has become slang for a white woman with a sense of entitlement who often complains to a manager and reports Black people and other racial minorities to the authorities. Employees felt the event organizers were minimizing racism and the harm white people can inflict on people of color by focusing on how “Karen” is a hurtful word, according to the messages and an employee who attended the events. . . .Another employee took issue with the premise that the term Karen shouldn’t be used. “I think when people are called Karens it’s implied that this is someone that has little empathy to others or is bothered by minorities others that don’t look like them. Like why can’t bad behavior not be called out?” she wrote.

It’s hard to avoid the feeling that it’s okay to make racially derogatory statements when they refer to whites, and that under no circumstances should “difficult conversations” involve anything but people of color talking to their white oppressors in a monologue. In such ways does DEI become divisive.

*The Washington Post has a “centenarian story” that goes far beyond asking a very old person their secret of longevity. Instead, it’s the fascinating story of Charlie White, a doctor who lived to be 109. Do read it (click below, and I found the story archived here).

There is a list of Charlie’s wisdom, but it seems trite, and I won’t reproduce it here. Instead, I’ll give a couple of paragraphs from his friend, the author David Von Drehle.

In the end, Charlie defied the actuaries to become one of the last men standing — one of only five fellows from the original 100,000 expected to make it to 109. By the time he was done, he had lived nearly half the history of the United States. Among Charlie’s things after he was gone, his family found a single sheet of notepaper, on which Charlie had boiled 109 years into an operating code of life. He filled the sheet front and back in flowing ballpoint pen, writing in definitive commands. Among them:

I’m leaving them out. Here’s from the author:

As I studied Charlie’s list, it seemed to me that each directive, by itself, was like a greeting card or a meme. Charlie’s takeaways from more than a century of living were things we already know, for we have heard them a thousand times.

But after a few years to think about it, I have arrived at a theory that a life well-led consists of two parts. In the first, we are complexifiers. We take the simple world of childhood and discover its complications. We say, “yes — but …” and “maybe it’s not that easy.” Nothing is quite as it seems.

Then, if we live long enough, we might soften into the second stage and become simplifiers. For all the books on all the shelves of all the world’s libraries, life must in the end be lived as a series of discrete moments and individual decisions. What we face might be complicated, but what we do about it is simple. Well, I’m not sure if that theory, which is his, qualifies as “wisdom,” but Charlie’s life was an interesting one. Ignore the bromides and read about a guy who began medical studies in 1925, before there were antibiotics, and went on to make several fundamental medical advances in the days of heart operations on medically cooled patients.

*It’s no secret that I’m no fan of Meghan and Prince Harry. Although they claim to crave privacy, and whine all the time, they continue to hawk their victimhood everywhere and, in fact, have made a huge pile of dosh on it. I’m not fan of the royals, either, but I wish these two entitled (and titled) privileged people would just shut up. No chance of that, I fear.

In a recent episode, South Park echoes my own sentiments;

I also discovered that the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” have their own Instagram site, and there’s also a Meghan Markle Official site. Some desire for privacy!

Here’s an advertisement from the Duchess’s site. OY!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees the birds as red in beak and claw:

Hili: Nature is cruel. A: That’s right, but what’s on your mind? Hili: Sometimes it’s not even worth it to chase it.

In Polish:

Hili: Natura jest okrutna. Ja: To prawda, ale co masz na myśli? Hili: Czasami nawet nie warto jej gonić.

. . . and a photo of Szaron:

********************

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy:

From David:

From Now That’s Wild:

From Masih. The Iranian authorities are really good at shooting out eyes:

The present Iranian authoritarian regime took away the vision of protesters Hersh Nagshbandsi and Amir Velayati when they were shot. Then they were arrested. Why? Because the government was afraid of not only what they had seen but even more of their thoughts and writing. pic.twitter.com/Civ275Xhsr — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 22, 2023

I found this and it’s really hard to believe:

A nanobot picks up a sperm by the tail and inseminates an egg with it, by the German Institute for Integrative Nanosciences. pic.twitter.com/LOO5uRXe6M — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 21, 2023

Via Malcolm, an amazing sculpture:

Julian Voss-Andreae is a quantum physicist-turned-sculptor. His work is heavily influenced by his background in science and his blending figurative sculptures can vanish in front of our eyes [site: https://t.co/em2TQa3ndu]

[IG: https://t.co/KaZHLmJglN]pic.twitter.com/CvFkMwOjPR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 15, 2023

From Barry, an unusual bike ride:

Just casually dodging gators on a nice bike ride. pic.twitter.com/Jvdp6viSpz — QENNY Electrified ⚡⚡⚡ (@AKBrews) April 9, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, and entire family gassed upon arrival:

23 May 1895 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Betje Olivier-van Thijn, was born in Amsterdam. In September 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz with her husband Mozes and their two daughters, Anna and Jeannette. They were all murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/rKU4TMwtoD — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 23, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a quick dip:

Not colorized!

Travel back to the magical world of silent cinema: I've cleaned & enhanced for you a rare autochrome of Charlie Chaplin on set in 1917. It was taken by amateur photographer and furniture dealer Charles C Zoller (1854-1934). It's original colour and not colourised. 📽️ pic.twitter.com/n51zh79VmJ — BabelColour (@StuartHumphryes) November 4, 2022

. . . and ferrets! Who could be mad?