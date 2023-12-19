Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday December 19, 2023, and National Oatmeal Muffin Day. What a lousy food day; they could have at least celebrated blueberry muffins. As Jacques Pepin said to Julia Child on their joint television show, “Jacques, food is not medicine.” Too many people think it is!

Wine of the Day: This 2021 Cabernet from McPrice Myers, shown below, has a cute name, but is a serious red, and was cheap for the price at $20. (Paso Robles is in the Coast Range foothills between San Jose and Santa Barbara, and is known for its cab blends.) This one, comprising 76% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Malbec, 6% Merlot, 6% Petite Sirah, and 2% Petite Verdot, has the mintiness of a California cab with a touch of eucalyptus and flavors of blackcurrant and black fruits. It’s also got and plenty of stuffing from the Malbec and Petite Syrah, and should improve in the next couple of years. There are tannins, but they’re not annoying. It was a great wine to go with my T-bone steak (no, I don’t eat them often).

It’s rare to find a wine this cheap given a 94 rating by my wine guru Robert Parker, but this is the second bottle I’ve had of BBTH and both were excellent. Here’s Parker’s review:

Deep ruby, the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Bull By The Horns has pleasingly herbal touches of bay leaves and dried herbs over a core of blackcurrant, game meat, tar and pencil shavings. The full-bodied palate has abundant, grainy tannins, uplifting, juicy acidity and a long finish with iron and herbal tones. This overdelivers for the price!

He’s right! I imagine this wine will not be rare, so if you see a bottle and have two sawbucks in your pocket, you could do worse.

*In its continuing attempt to tell Israel how to defend itself, Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Israel yesterday to tell the IDF what the U.S. wants them to do.

Israeli leaders are considering the next phase of the war in Gaza, the country’s defense minister said on Monday, amid mounting pressure from the United States to shift to away from the high-intensity, large-scale warfare that Israeli forces have been waging for most of the last two months. The acknowledgment, made at a news conference by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, came as the Biden administration again pushed Israel to better protect civilians in Gaza — what Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, standing next to Mr. Gallant, called a “strategic imperative” for Israel’s campaign.

Mr. Gallant did not offer details about Israel’s plans to shift the strategy of its campaign, which has so far been dominated by intense bombardments and a ground invasion that swept into the northern half of the Gaza Strip and expanded to a broad swath of the south.

“Soon, we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza,” he said. “In every area where we achieve our mission, we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back the local population.” That could “be achieved maybe sooner in the north than in the south,” he said — but warned that he was only trying to convey “an idea of what we are discussing.”

He added that Israel had “no clock” running on the end of its campaign. Austin also said that the U.S. had no clock running, but here’s what he wants Israel to do: The Biden administration envisions that the next phase would involve smaller groups of elite forces that would move in and out of population centers in Gaza, conducting more precise, intelligence-driven missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, rescue hostages and destroy tunnels. Well, maybe that’s feasible, but I don’t think so. Picking off Hamas members with “intelligence info” one by one will not only not destroy Hamas, but will lead to the death of more Israeli soldiers. Where will they get the intelligence to do this? I still think the U.S., upset by world opinion (how could world opinion be otherwise?), is freaking out and suggesting plans that will lead Hamas to win. Certainly Israel can do better with humanitarian aid, but remember that this is an extistential war for Israel, whose survival depends on not losing. I wonder if it would make a difference if Austin had been raised in Israel. The existence of the U.S. doesn’t depend on whether Hamas wins.

*Reuters tells us about a poll (which of course you must take with a grain of salt) showing that most Palestinians favor not just Hamas, but its October 7 terror attack on Israel.

Almost three in four Palestinians believe the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was correct, and the ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for the Islamist group both there and in the West Bank, a survey from a respected Palestinian polling institute found. The Palestinian Center for Policy Survey and Research (PCPSR) findings were published as international alarm grows over the spiralling Palestinian civilian toll in the Israeli counter-offensive against Hamas, now in its third month. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they believed the Hamas decision to launch the cross-border rampage in southern Israel was “correct” given its outcome so far, while 22% said it was “incorrect”. The remainder were undecided or gave no answer. . . .The PCPSR found that, compared to pre-war polling, support for Hamas had risen in Gaza and more than tripled in the West Bank, which has seen the highest levels in violence in years, with repeated deadly clashes between Israeli troops and settlers and Palestinians. Fifty-two percent of Gazans and 85% of West Bank respondents – or 72% of Palestinian respondents overall – voiced satisfaction with the role of Hamas in the war. Only 11% of Palestinian voiced satisfaction with PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

I think the direction of the figures is to be expected, but of course they could be overestimates. Still, if they’re right, they put the lie to the assertion that non-Hamas Palestinians hate the terror organization that rules them and disapprove of the butchery of innocent civilians. That of course doesn’t mean we should kill those civilians, but it tells you that the likelihood of a two-state solution is almost nil. Further, the disapproval of Abbas tells you that expecting the Palestinian Authority to be an honest broker for peace, and a good ruling party over Gaza, is close to insane.

*Pope Francis has says the Catholic Church can bless same-sex couples, a laudable advance in Catholic morality, but one that runs pretty close to what it still considers immoral.

The Vatican on Monday issued formal, definitive permission for Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, as long as those benedictions are kept separate from marriage, a decree that amounts to an about-face after decades of discord between the LBGTQ+ community and the Catholic Church, which has long upheld that homosexuals are “disordered” and said any nod to their unions would be tantamount to blessing sin. The guidance from the powerful Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued after papal review and approval, largely reverses a 2021 ruling and expands on a far briefer statement of support for such blessings issued by Francis in September in response to questions raised by conservative clerics. The document issued Monday says that blessings of same-sex couples should not suggest even the trappings of sacramental marriage — including traditional wedding vestments — or even ceremonies formally recognizing same-sex unions. But it offers guidelines for offering benedictions to people in same-sex relationships and explicitly gives permission to “ordained ministers” to conduct such blessings, while asking priests to use their own “prudent and fatherly discernment” to decide when doing so is appropriate. Couples in “irregular situations” as well as “couples of the same sex” may receive priestly blessings, the Vatican said, so that these “human relationships may mature and grow in fidelity to the Gospel.” “With its untiring wisdom and motherly care, the Church welcomes all who approach God with humble hearts, accompanying them with those spiritual aids that enable everyone to understand and realize God’s will fully in their existence,” the Vatican said.

While the Church still doesn’t recognize same-sex unions, it has reversed a previous decision that they can’t be blessed. Well, that’s good if you’re a gay Catholic (which to me is like a vegetarian lion), but did God change His mind? More important, remember that the Catholic catechism pronounces definitively that homosexual acts are grave sins, acts of “grave depravity” that are against “natural law” (whatever that is). And those sins, if unconfessed before you die, will send you straight to hell. Apparently it’s okay to be in a same-sex union, so long as you don’t have sex. And you’ll have to confess each time you do. If you get hit by a truck before you confess your last homosexual act, you’ll start frying immediately. This all shows how stupid Catholicism, like all religions, really are. And if they change, as Catholicism has, did someone hear that on the telephone line to God?

*Speaking of Harard’s President Claudine Gay, the author of one of the pieces from which Gay’s accused of plagiarizing has her say in a WSJ op-ed, “Claudine Gay and my scholarship.” The author is Carol M. Swain, “a senior fellow at the Institute for Faith and Culture and a co-author of ‘The Adversity of Diversity: How the Supreme Court’s Decision to Remove Race from College Admissions Criteria will Doom Diversity Programs.’” Her plaint:

I write as one of the scholars whose work Ms. Gay plagiarized. She failed to credit me for sections from my 1993 book, “Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress” and an article I published in 1997, “Women and Blacks in Congress: 1870-1996.” The damage to me extends beyond the two instances of plagiarism identified by researchers Christopher Rufo and Christopher Brunet. “Black Faces, Black Interests” received numerous accolades and recognitions. In 1994 it was selected one of Library Choice Journal’s seven outstanding academic books and won the Woodrow Wilson Foundation Award and the V.O. Key Award for political science. It won the D.B. Hardeman Prize for its scholarship on Congress in 1995. My book has been cited in court opinions, including by U.S. Supreme Court justices in Johnson v. De Grandy (1994) and Georgia v. Ashcroft (2003). Ms. Gay’s damage to me is aggravated because her early work was in the area where my research is considered seminal. Her scholarship on black congressional representation, electoral districting and descriptive representation builds on terrain where I plowed the ground. When one follows in the footsteps of a more senior scholar, one is expected to acknowledge the latter’s contribution to the field and how one’s own research and ideas refute, affirm or expand knowledge in the area. Ms. Gay ignored the substantive importance of my research, which she should have acknowledged and engaged. A single citation or two wouldn’t usually be considered intellectually honest. When scholars aren’t cited adequately or their work is ignored, it harms them because academic stature is determined by how often other researchers cite your work. Ms. Gay had no problem riding on the coattails of people whose work she used without proper attribution. Many of those whose work she pilfered aren’t as incensed as I am. They are elites who have benefited from a system that protects its own. Even aside from the documented instances of plagiarism, Ms. Gay’s work wouldn’t normally have earned tenure in the Ivy League. Tenure at a top-tier institution normally demands ground-breaking originality; her work displays none. In a world where the privilege of diversity is king, Ms. Gay was able to parlay mediocre research into tenure and administrative advancement at what was once considered a world-class university.

OOF! Actually, I predict that Gay is now doomed as Harvard’s President. It’s the plagiarism that will do her in, not her testimony in the House. I’m guessing that Harvard’s Board of Overseers will wait a while until the dust settles, and then ask her to resign

