Sunday: Hili dialogue

*The horror has increased in the IDF’s accidental killing of three Israeli hostages. What’s worse is that, as the NYT reports, the men were trying to surrender:

The three Israeli hostages who were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on Friday had emerged shirtless from a building and were bearing a makeshift white flag when they were shot, the military said on Saturday, asserting that the soldiers who fired had violated the military’s rules of engagement. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevy, the Israeli military chief of staff, said on Saturday that the three hostages had done “everything so that we would understand” that they were harmless. Nonetheless, Israeli troops shot and killed them, in an incident which shocked a country already deeply concerned about the fate of its remaining hostages in Gaza. “The shooting of the hostages was carried out contrary to the open-fire regulations. It is forbidden to shoot at those who raise a white flag and seek to surrender,” said General Halevy. “The Israel Defense Forces, and myself as its commander, are responsible for what happened,” he added. The three hostages emerged, shirtless, from a building tens of yards away from the Israeli soldiers, bearing a stick with a white cloth, the military said its preliminary investigation found. One of the soldiers, believing they posed a threat, opened fire on the three hostages, killing two of them and wounding the third, the early investigation found. The third hostage fled into the building, from which a cry in Hebrew for help could be heard. The battalion commander ordered the forces to hold their fire. But the wounded hostage later re-emerged, after which he was fatally shot, the military statement said.

From the Times of Israel:

[Lt. Gen. Herzi] Halevi says the IDF has completed a preliminary investigation into the incident, and immediately sent new protocols to ground forces. “We informed the families of the difficult findings and published them transparently to the public,” he says.

As i said, it’s impossible to imagine the grief of these families, and hard to understand how IDF soldiers could be so hamhanded. They will surely be punished. As for the victims, all I can add is the old Jewish phrase of mourning, “May their memory be a blessing.”

On a different but disturbing note, the U.S. is urging Israel to lose the war.

*In an unprecedented scenario, a prominent Vatican Cardinal, once a possible candidate for Pope, has been convicted on embezzlement and is facing jail time:

A Vatican court on Saturday found Italian Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu guilty of embezzlement and fraud and sentenced him to 5½ years in prison, marking a stunning fall from grace for a man who was once one of the most powerful advisers to the pope. Becciu, who has denied any wrongdoing, was the first cardinal to be tried in Vatican City’s criminal court. “We reiterate the innocence of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and we will appeal,” his lawyer, Fabio Viglione, told reporters after the verdict and sentence were announced. The 75-year-old Italian cardinal was the highest-ranking of 10 defendants in the 2½-year Vatican trial, which centered on losses from a failed London property investment. The charges also concerned the alleged misuse of money intended to help free a kidnapped nun, but allegedly spent instead on resort vacations and luxury goods from Prada and Louis Vuitton. Pope Francis has said the case shows that his efforts to reform the Vatican have been effective. But defendants’ lawyers argued that the trial highlighted the contrast between the legal standards of a modern state and the Vatican’s power structure as an absolute monarchy. Francis changed Vatican laws several times during the investigation in ways that the lawyers said favored the prosecution and violated the right to a fair trial, including granting investigators broader authority to eavesdrop on suspects.

All I can add is a question: do they have a jail in the Vatican?

*Worth reading from the Free Press: Madeleine Rowley’s piece on “We were taught to hate the Jews“. Rowley interviews five ex-Muslims who “grew up in Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, but they were all indoctrinated, they say, with the same views on Jews and Israel.” It’s not hard to find such people, though a bit worrying that some of them grew up outside the Middle East and were still inculcated with antisemitism. She adds, “All of them came to reject their loathing for Jewish people and the West, and have rebuilt their lives in the wake of their realizations.” Except for one person who grew up in London, they’re from Egypt, Iran, and Iraq. Here’s one Iraqi who was partly deconverted by the words of Richard Dawkins:

I first heard this hadith—an instructional Islamic text passed down from the Prophet Muhammad—echoing throughout my neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq,from the minaret’s speakers during a Friday sermon. I lived in a neighborhood where most people practiced a strict, fundamentalist form of Sunni Islam called Salafism. Growing up, I heard only negative things when it came to Jewish people and Judaism. The word Jew was an insult—a person might call someone a Jew if they did something wrong or were being cruel and uncaring. But by the time I heard this hadith, at 14, I was already starting to reject many aspects of my religion and decided to reject this hadith. As a teenager, I sparked debates about Islam on Facebook. I was drawn to debating—there was no formal debate club at my school in Mosul like there are in the U.S. or the UK, so I used social media to discuss controversial topics. I created a post and asked about the historical accuracy of the Prophet Muhammad slaughtering one of the Jewish tribes at Medina. The majority of responses told me that it did happen and that the Jews were traitors who deserved collective punishment. I started getting into trouble at school and was sometimes kicked out of class for refusing to wear a hijab, which I saw as something that took agency away from me. I was dabbling in a minority sect of Islam called Quranism, which rejected hadith and the hijab, and I was reading internet blogs and Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene in secret. It wasn’t long before I became known as an apostate at my school. When ISIS took over Mosul in 2014, my parents feared for my life. My mother knew that if ISIS captured me, I would be stoned to death for how outspoken I’d been. I escaped to the Kurdistan region of Iraq three months after ISIS took control, and then I boarded a plane to London alone. I was 17. I took off my hijab on the flight to the UK and never put it on again—that was almost ten years ago. . . Rana Mallah, 26, is a consultant in London. She was born in Mosul, Iraq.

What these people have in common, besides being taught Jew hatred, was a spirit of doubt as well as of toughness that eventually made them say, “No more.” Imagine how much less hatred there would be without the childhood indoctrination!

*Well if this don't beat all. Two men filmed a gay porn video in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Capitol Police is investigating the shocking videotape of two men having sex in public in what appears the Senate large hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building. The room is familiar to many citizens from Supreme Court confirmations to impeachment. The video shows one of the men hunched over the dais at the center of the seating for senators in Senate room Hart 216. The video was reportedly shared on the Internet on gay sites. Obviously, the videotape will result in the termination of any staffers involved. However, the question is any possible criminal charge.

The Daily Fail gives a bit of a clip (nothing overly salacious, just the naked back of one guy) and a photo of the room where it was filmed:

The Fail adds some details:

A public account on X regularly shows the young man, who identifies as a ‘twink’, engaging in sex acts with his older ‘bear’ partner. The images and videos are explicit in nature and contain his face, according to The Spectator. Congressman Mike Collins reacted to the video on social media and hit out at the actions of the alleged staffer. ‘Heck of a week for the Left,’ he wrote. ‘Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, t****y tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa. What else am I missing?’

*Finally, if you’re as old as I, you’ll have noticed that the price of cashmere garments has plummeted. Cashmere sweaters were once several hundred dollars or more; now you can get them for fifty bucks. With the price of everything going up, how can that be? Well, there’s no free lunch, and cheap cashmere is bought at the cost of the environment, or so Cornell ecologist Ginger Allington tells us.

A cozy cashmere sweater at a bargain price may seem like a win for consumers. But it comes at a steep cost to one of our most fragile environmental systems — the grasslands of the Mongolian Plateau in Central Asia. Every cashmere sweater begins with a goat. The fibers are woven from the soft downy undercoat of several breeds. These days, most cashmere fiber comes from the cold, arid steppes of China and Mongolia — a pastureland of immense size and scale, about a million square miles, where for centuries seminomadic herders have raised sheep, horses, yaks, camels and other livestock. Demand for cashmere has grown so much that goats have become the dominant animal in many herds. As a scientist who visits and studies the Mongolian Plateau, I have witnessed the toll that expanding herds of cashmere goats have had on the environment. Goats are much more destructive than other livestock to grassland ecosystems, like those of the Central Asian steppe. Whereas sheep nibble the tops of grasses but leave the base and roots intact, goats eat plants down to the roots so they cannot regrow, degrading habitat and causing soil erosion. These grasslands are particularly difficult to restore once the vegetation is removed and soils are damaged; in the most heavily impaired areas, grasses are displaced by shrubs and sand. An estimated 27.5 million goats graze the grasslands of Mongolia (the government does not distinguish between cashmere and noncashmere goats, but cashmere goats predominate); in the Inner Mongolia region of China, the overall number is about 15 million. A 2018 national report on Mongolia’s rangeland found that nearly 58 percent had been degraded to various degrees from grazing as of 2016, with 23 percent classified as either heavily or fully degraded.

Well, if you don’t want to contribute to this environmental despoliation, what an you do? Right now, not much. Some firms are trying to produce sustainable and environmentally neutral cashmere (Allington names some), but if you’re of the green persuasion, perhaps it’s best to seek other fabrics:

For consumers looking to make more environmentally conscious shopping choices, sustainable cashmere ultimately may be unattainable. My view is this: From an environmental perspective, the best solution is to forgo cashmere altogether. Wool from sheep, yaks or camels can still be made into very soft fabrics. These animals can also produce much more fiber a year than cashmere goats without causing the same level of ecological damage. Or consider vintage cashmere.

