It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for a group of photos from biologist John Avise. John’s text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Luxembourg Birds In 2007, I visited the tiny central European country of Luxembourg to attend a conference on evolutionary genetics. This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed there during breaks from the formal conference venue. Black Redstart (Phoenicurus ochruros):

Commmon Blackbird, female:

Common Buzzard flying:

Carrion Crow flying: