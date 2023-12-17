It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for a group of photos from biologist John Avise. John’s text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Luxembourg Birds
In 2007, I visited the tiny central European country of Luxembourg to attend a conference on evolutionary genetics. This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed there during breaks from the formal conference venue.
Black Redstart (Phoenicurus ochruros):
Common Blackbird (Turdus merula), male:
Commmon Blackbird, female:
Eurasian Blue Tit (Cyanistes caeruleus):
Common Buzzard (Buteo buteo):
Common Buzzard flying:
Carrion Crow (Corvus corone):
Carrion Crow flying:
Eurasian Nuthatch (Sitta europaea):
Eurasian Magpie (Pica pica) flying:
Great Tit (Parus major):
Grey Heron (Ardea cinerea):
Marsh Tit (Poecile palustris):
Mute Swan (Cygnus olor):
European Robin (Erithacus rubecula):
Rook (Corvus frugilegus), flying:
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Luxembirds. Thanks.
Ah …
Magpie might be my favorite.
Very nice