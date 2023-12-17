Readers’ wildlife photos

December 17, 2023 • 8:15 am

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for a group of photos from biologist John Avise. John’s text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Luxembourg Birds 

In 2007, I visited the tiny central European country of Luxembourg to attend a conference on evolutionary genetics.  This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed there during breaks from the formal conference venue.

Black Redstart (Phoenicurus ochruros):

Common Blackbird (Turdus merula), male:

Commmon Blackbird, female:

Eurasian Blue Tit (Cyanistes caeruleus):

Common Buzzard (Buteo buteo):

Common Buzzard flying:

Carrion Crow (Corvus corone):

Carrion Crow flying:

Eurasian Nuthatch (Sitta europaea):

Eurasian Magpie (Pica pica) flying:

Great Tit (Parus major):

Grey Heron (Ardea cinerea):

Marsh Tit (Poecile palustris):

Mute Swan (Cygnus olor):

European Robin (Erithacus rubecula):

Rook (Corvus frugilegus), flying:

3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *