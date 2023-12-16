Bill Maher on changing boundaries and the tenacity of Israel

In Bill Maher’s monologue this week, he gets serious about the war, going back in history and showing how the ethnic constitution of countries change drastically over time, how colonization is pervasive, and how ethnic cleansing has affected the Jews more than any other people (see his enlightening chart at 2:25).

Those who are pro-Palestinian won’t like the last half, in which Maher asserts that Israel isn’t going anywhere, and has offered two-state solutions to Palestine several times—all rejected. Maher asserts, however, that such a solution is impossible because, “Wars end with negotiations, and what the media glosses over is ‘It’s hard to negotiate when the other side’s bargaining position is you all die and disappear.'” (He also shows a map where the “river” and the “sea” is.) Reprising the history of Arab attacks on Israel, he shows how they’ve all failed, asking the Arab states, “How’s that working for you?”

He winds up predicting again that Israel will survive this war, that the dreams of a caliphate are “imaginary”, and that some plans to move all the Jews out of Israel will mean “there’s gonna be some kvetching.” The ending, in which he shows what moving the Jews out of Israel would entail has some good humor in it.

This is not going to make Maher popular, at least with “progressives,” but I suppose he never was. And I’m not as sanguine as he is about the future of Israel (see, for example, this article). What I do know is that Israel is determined to wipe out Hamas, and that the best thing for everyone would be for Hamas to surrender, lay down its weapons, and release the hostages. That would at least end the killing, and then cooler heads can figure out what to do. Those who call for a cease fire should be calling for Hamas to surrender, and I don’t understand why they don’t ask for that.

The Youtube notes:

It may be a “magical time of year,” but what we all really need right now is a good dose of realism about Israel and Palestine.

h/t: Enrico