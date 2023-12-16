Chicago mayor preparing to eliminate magnet schools. Is that a good thing to do?

We have a new “progressive” mayor, Brandon Johnson, and although one of his election promises was to keep our “magnet school” system in place, he’s preparing a resolution to end it.
“Magnet schools” are a form of student secondary-school tracking in which students can apply to go to any school, but the best schools, often specializing in subjects like science, are very selective. This is a form of “student tracking” in which students are grouped with others, in classes or in whole schools, of similar achievement.
The parents of high-achieving students are of course incensed at the proposal, and I initially opposed it as a misguided form of achieving “equity”. But after talking to a friend who was a long-time school principal and teacher in Boston, and whose school went from being a magnet school to a school any kid could attend, I’ve rethought my view.
This article from the Daily Mail (of all places) gives the details, and of course the paper is opposed. Click to read.
An excerpt:
Chicago’s progressive mayor has announced plans to axe the Windy City’s high-achieving selective-enrollment schools to boost ‘equity.’
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Board of Education has proposed shifting back toward neighborhood schools – away from the system where kids compete for selective programs.
But when he was campaigning to become Mayor, Johnson put out a statement saying that he would not get rid of Chicago‘s selective-enrollment schools.
According to the Chicago Tribune, woke Johnson specifically said: ‘A Johnson administration would not end selective enrollment at CPS schools.’
Now, he is seen to be back peddling [sic] – by allowing a vote to stop gifted children from lower income backgrounds from academically competing to get into high-performing schools.
Selective schools cause a ‘stratification and inequity in Chicago Public Schools,’ according to the board’s CEO.
Chicago has 11 selective-enrollment high schools — Northside College Prep, Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, John Hancock College Prep, Jones College Prep, Lane Tech, Lindblom Math and Science Academy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School.
Walter Payton College Prep, South Shore International College Prep, Westinghouse College Prep and Whitney M. Young Magnet School are also on the list.
The schools are not just the best in Chicago – but rank among the top high schools in the entire country.
Walter Payton College Prep is ranked 10th best school in the US. Northside College Prep is 37th. Jones College Prep ranks 60th.
Now, a resolution is up for a vote by the school board on Thursday.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has prepared a resolution for ‘a transition away from privatization and admissions/enrollment policies and approaches that further stratification and inequity in CPS and drive student enrollment away from neighborhood schools.’
It would lay out a five-year ‘transformation’ to effectively get rid of selective schools in Chicago – which have been heralded as the gems of the city’s education system.
At first I was instinctively opposed to this plan on the grounds that it was aimed at making all students perform equally, presumably by lowering the achievement of the high-achieving students, creating a kind of “equity” in which all students would perform at the same middling level, pulling down high-achieving students and preventing them from reaching their potential. (It would, of course, elevate the learning environment of low-achieving students.)
But then I had a long chat with a friend who for many years had been a teacher and then a principal in a Boston area “magnet” school that later transitioned to an “anybody can come” school. His own experience was that magnet schools were a bad idea, and that they should be eliminated in favor of neighborhood schools, as Johnson proposed.
Why? For two reasons. First, magnet schools reduce opportunity for many students, for they attract students whose parents who are highly motivated to get involved in schools to improve their quality. Those parents tend to be better off and educated themselves, and so provide an environment that makes their kids high achievers as well, and more likely to get into magnet schools or be put in a higher “track”. (Advanced placement [AP] classes in schools are also a form of tracking that my friend objects to. I myself refused to take AP classes in high school because I didn’t think I was smart enough.)
In other words, either tracking or using magnet schools gives kids an unfair advantage based on their parents and their environment. Highly motivated parents also intervene in schools more often to ensure that their kids are getting a high-quality education.
The second factor, according to my friend, is that when faced with a mixed class of students with different levels of motivation and achievement, many teachers respond by getting the students to learn in smaller groups, so that high-achieving students help low-achieving ones. This, he said, raises the level of everyone’s achievement. Of course, teachers have to be willing to do this, which itself is a matter of how the teachers are trained. But my friend said that he’s seen the “mixed-class” system work in two states, and remains convinced that tracking and magnet schools, by quashing opportunity and preventing students of different levels to learn collaboratively, creates, overall, worse outcomes.
Now this doesn’t mean that tracking shouldn’t be used in colleges; that is, we shouldn’t just have a lottery for all colleges so that it becomes no harder to get into Harvard that into Grunt State University. For one thing, many elite colleges are private and wouldn’t be part of such a system. Further, parental influence doesn’t work in college like it does in secondary schools. But we should remember that there are plenty of “non-elite” colleges where you can get just as good an education as in the Ivies. Having been to both Harvard and the College of William and Mary, and taught at both Harvard, the University of Chicago, and the University of Maryland, I’d prefer to send my kids—if I had any—to an education intensive William and Mary rather than a research-oriented school like Harvard. I’m convinced that the education I got in Virginia was better than the one I would have gotten at Harvard. After all, Williams College, which doesn’t have graduate students and concentrates heavily on teaching ability of its professors, is rated by Forbes as the best liberal arts college in America. It ranks #10 among all colleges and #8 among private colleges. (U.S. News and World Report also ranks it the best liberal arts college in the U.S.)
Further, getting rid of secondary-school tracking doesn’t mean you’d eliminate standardized tests or grades, either. After all, you need some way to assess how students are doing, and these measures also help colleges select their students.
I don’t have the experience of my teacher/principal friend, but his argument seemed pretty sound. True, it’s based on one person’s experience, but there are ways of testing whether tracking is not a good way to go (granted, those tests would be hard, and parents would oppose them).
The update: according to CBS News in Chicago, on Thursday the school board did vote to move away from magnet schools towards neighborhood schools:
The Chicago Board of Education took a key vote on Thursday that could alter the future of schools in the city.
The resolution moves away from school choice in favor of “elevating” neighborhood schools.
It is designed to guide engagement and development of the Chicago Public Schools’ five-year plan. CPS said it “outlines parameters that emphasize strengthening all neighborhood schools as a critical step toward supporting students and closing opportunity gaps.”
“This resolution declares a new chapter in CPS,” Chicago Board of Education President Jianan Shi said in a news release. “While the strategic plan will be developed in partnership with our entire CPS community, we are centering equity and students furthest from opportunity. As such, this moment requires a transformational plan that shifts away from a model that emphasizes school choice to one that elevates our neighborhood schools to ensure each and every student has access to a high-quality educational experience.”
Do you agree with the mayor and the school board? Weigh in below.
31 thoughts on “Chicago mayor preparing to eliminate magnet schools. Is that a good thing to do?”
I have been opposed to magnet schools for decades. The proper way is to improve all the schools in a district.
Like that’s worked out.
In America, it’s hard to “improve all the schools in a district” because public (neighborhood) schools are funded by property taxes. So the poorer the neighborhood, the poorer the school. I wouldn’t be surprised if magnet schools, private schools and other elite schools are the answer to property-tax funded school systems. I agree with you that the proper way is to improve all the schools in a district, but for that to work in America, there will have to be a fundamental shift in how we fund all schools equally.
If we did it right, I don’t think there would be a need for magnet/elite schools in the first place.
In my own personal experience, I’ve seen the benefits of both sides of this argument. I myself went to a small public high school in Connecticut – my graduating class had 83 students. That was back in the day when tracking was universal, and while we had “college” and “business” tracks, in truth we were pretty much all mixed together. I was an academic “star”, graduating second in the class (phys. Ed kept me out of first), but to have any kind of social life, I had to interact with everyone, and I know that that benefitted me (and I hope it did my classmates as well).
Fast forward to this century, and my two sons went to magnet schools in Tampa, one in visual and performing arts and the other International Baccalaureate. Yes, we were those privileged, financially comfortable parents that you friend alludes to, but my sons sure benefitted from their educational opportunities. Both schools were located in low income neighborhoods, and half of the enrollment was from those neighborhoods, so the magnet school kids had the opportunity to interact with a more diverse population (in one case it sort of worked; in the other it definitely didn’t).
So I don’t know where I fall on this question. One thing I will say is that if Chicago does indeed go to all neighborhood high schools, the darned well better find was to ensure that all schools, regardless of the community they serve, have the teachers, resources and opportunities necessary to promote student success.
” …magnet schools reduce opportunity for many students…”
I don’t follow.
Magnet schools seem to me to only offer more opportunity, not less. They reward merit and competency for all students regardless of their station in life. That magnet schools attract students whose parents take their schooling seriously is a feature, not a bug it seems to me, and it is a feature that is crucial to maintain. How else to foster both parental and student merit if merit is not rewarded on all levels?
I used to be ashamed that I did my undergrad at a former teacher’s college, now a public university that enrolls 2x more students than the College of William and Mary. Now I see it as the most sane university I’ve been connected to, though it may be infected with woke mind virus now, like the Ivies.
Long before college, I was put in some kind of tracking program for “gifted” kids in grade school. They called it the “accelerated program.” I never had classes with students who underperformed. We all knew which teachers taught the “average” and “challenged” kids. Year after year from grades 1-5, I was with the same kids. Then I skipped 6th grade. I believe all of this served me well. My early education would not have been as stimulating if it were dumbed down with peers-helping-peers BS. While I value how teaching others increases one’s own knowledge, I’m glad I wasn’t put in that spot. Instead, my time was channeled into achievement and reaching for the stars.
My grade school was public and in a poor area. I’m certain I would not have had the jump start I did had all “gifted” kids from higher income families had parents that got them into magnet schools. My parents were unlikely to have had the skills to lobby that well, though mother might have tried. So, I understand how getting rid of magnet schools might be beneficial for poor kids with higher IQs whose parents lack skills. But there still ought to be a way to track higher-achieving kids within public schools. And again, I strongly dislike having the gifted kids’ time spent on tutoring their peers when they could be pushed to excel beyond their grade level. Leave peer teaching for high school and college or, better yet, to kids who want extra income, early side jobs. Don’t mandate it. I’ve always resented group coursework even at universities. To me, groups are the laziest way to teach. I always got stuck with a disproportionate amount of work in groups, carrying the less conscientious along for the ride. And of course mixed peer groups is all the rave for DEI. Make everyone’s fate the same!
For whatever these rambles are worth.
I went to a selective New York High School, but I want to comment on the experience of a friend who started high school in a neighborhood school in Manhattan. The student body was very anti-intellectual and she found that atmosphere very hard to handle. After a year her parents moved her to a private school. That certainly reflects privilege—but what I want to emphasize is that the atmosphere of a selective public high school can be very supportive of kids who want to make the most of their educational opportunities, while the atmosphere of public neighborhood high schools can be very difficult for kids who stick out by actually wanting to learn and explore, unless they are lucky enough to have a bunch of friends who share their interests.
Exhibit 1: Bronx High School of Science
With nine Nobel Prize-winning alumni, seven in physics, one in chemistry, and one in economics, it has produced the most Nobel laureates in science of any secondary school in the world. Bronx Science alumni have also won two Turing Awards, sometimes unofficially referred to as the Nobel Prize in computer science; six National Medals of Science, the nation’s highest scientific honor; and eight Pulitzer Prizes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bronx_High_School_of_Science
Millennia ago, I did my first year of high school at Bronx Science, where the course material and teaching were interesting and challenging—but half the students seemed boringly in preparation for medical school. Then, my family moved to the suburb of Mount Vernon, and I went to the local high school. There, course material and teaching were not bad, but not outstanding either, and half the students seemed to be juvenile delinquents. I would have been better off if all my high schooling had been at Bronx Science.
On another aspect of this question: doesn’t emphasizing “neighborhood” schools overlook the fact that neighborhoods themselves tend toward distinct economic and racial characteristics? Some magnet schools set up in the 1960s/70s were designed to overcome this separation, by providing a better opportunity for high-achieving kids from all neighborhoods.
What that means is not that the schools are actually the best, it means that they get the best intake of kids. The “high performing” schools are not better at teaching, they just have a highly selective intake.
Though the bigger effect by far in making the kids high achievers is that their high-achieving parents pass on genes for being high achievers.
The school choice and the environment created by the parents have some effect, but it is way smaller than commonly supposed.
A generation of educational and social science researchers have been ruined by the dogmatic assumption of zero heritability for intelligence and educational achievement. If test scores are correlated with parental income, they jump to the conclusion that the effect is purely causal.
In fact, evidence from twin studies tells us that in wealthy countries most of the variation in these traits is attributable to genetics, rather than to shared environmental factors like socioeconomic status.
The goal is to give students the best education we can. We should not punish the motivated to sooth the feelings of the unmotivated. Therefore. magnets, or schools for high achievers, should not be sacrificed.
First, magnet schools reduce opportunity… for they attract students whose parents who are highly motivated to get involved in schools to improve their quality. Those parents tend to be better off and educated themselves, and so provide an environment that makes their kids high achievers as well, and more likely to get into magnet schools or be put in a higher “track”.
Privilege is not a problem. In most cases, it is earned. No one should apologize for wanting the best opportunity for their children. A parent’s responsibility is to their child, not the system.
So how does one teach cumulative subjects like maths and physics in mixed ability classes? Thinking that this is in the best interests of all pupils is the blank slate mentality. Pinker addressed this.
Another anecdote: My daughter was a high achieving student (National Merit Scholar, etc.). One year in middle school the students were put in small groups to help the lower achieving students. My daughter ended up doing all the work in her group and was mostly bored by the assignments. My reading of the research on this issue is out of date, but I recall the results were pretty mixed. I am afraid that the bright students will be losers if Chicago changes its policy.
My kids went to magnet schools by another name: French immersion for non-Francophones. Resources are not different from other schools, draw from the same pool of teachers and principals, and open to anyone who wants to enroll. Nothing exclusionary about this. Like the examples noted by others French immersion tends to attract families with kids who can manage the extra cognitive demands, and parents who are more invested in their kids’ school work (this biased sample probably accounts for the higher academic achievements of kids in French immersion, not the quality of the education). Plus they learn French!
For truly exclusionary or supremacist schools check out the Mandarin-immersion schools where ~all enrolled students speak Mandarin at home.
Our society needs to optimize the education of its best students at least as much as its weakest. In my opinion tracking, magnet schools, and other ways of exposing good students to other good students is essential that.
The “mixed class” proponents deserve to suffer the ENDLESS boredom that I did. The whole “raising everyone’s achievement” is nonsense.
I always HATED group assignments. Other kids wanted to be in my group because then they would get a GOOD GRADE!! From my perspective, now I not only had to do my own work, I had to drag along the deadbeats (the “less motivated”) too. Is it any wonder I ended up being self-employed?
The whole fallacy can be summed up by an experience of a classmate of mine who is still, after all these decades, a good friend. In her American History II class of HS seniors, a student didn’t know where Spain was. The teacher stopped the class to help said student look on a globe to find Spain. My friend was livid, thinking to herself, “Why are you wasting my time with this? I know where Spain is.”
We had “advanced” classes in my high school, but they were not AP – no college credit for them. I took several – English, French, math. They were marginally better, I suppose, but still not a challenge, and not interesting, with perhaps the exception being math. Maybe that was because I was on the math team for my high school.
History was not offered at any advanced level, again, the theory being that we should “learn to appreciate” a range of people, so we were all thrown together. Advanced science classes never worked out for me schedule-wise.
History and science are two of my main interests today, despite the best effort of my public school education to produce a mindless drone.
L
The HS senior who didn’t know where Spain was has many counterparts today: the ones chanting “from the river to the sea” without knowing which river, which sea, and where they are. Our chanting students may be the predictable outcome of current fashions in Progressive, anti-meritocratic educational theory. The next step, after abolishing advanced classes, selective-enrollment schools, and all varieties of tracking, will be the imposition of mandated handicaps, as predicted in Vonnegut’s sci-fi story.
For various reasons related to scheduling and limited resources, I was put in an untracked (pre-algebra) math class in eighth grade after two years of algebra. It was a total waste of time, and I didn’t learn a single thing all year.
There is no way that holding me back and requiring me to repeat material I had already mastered in elementary school increased my achievement relative to teaching me new material.
Ask Michelle Obama what she thinks and you will find that she is completely opposed to it as stated in her book.
This is a bad+ idea. It inhibits excellence. Kids attend school -on the whole- to get an education and -hopefully- excel. Not so they can help “everyone else get ahead”; although, certainly, that’s a worthy objective. Eliminating magnet schools is a form of “misguided affirmative action”. Schools, universities, education and tests are competitive; and they should be competitive without being intimidating and demoralizing. The outcome of any competition is “winning” and “losing” (or not coming in 1st). Does this mean that we should dismiss those who are handicapped? Of course not, but normalizing mediocrity and pretending that everyone is equally skilled/talented (if given the same opportunities) is a bizarre form of DEI – it’s a lie. Should everyone be given -or have- the same opportunities? Of course. Is this possible? No, I don’t think so, but we must -certainly- try, however, not by holding back talented kids and/or kids who work harder.
First reason cited -in the blog- as a “positive” favoring eliminating magnet schools. Quote:
1) “Why? For two reasons. First, magnet schools reduce opportunity for many students, for they attract students whose parents who are highly motivated to get involved in schools to improve their quality. Those parents tend to be better off and educated themselves, and so provide an environment that makes their kids high achievers as well, and more likely to get into magnet schools or be put in a higher “track”. (Advanced placement [AP] classes in schools are also a form of tracking that my friend objects to. I myself refused to take AP classes in high school because I didn’t think I was smart enough.)”
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Here is some data from NYC:
==================
“The latest test data from NYC public schools shows that Asian students from low-income and well-to-do neighborhoods have the least disparity in academic achievements than do other racial groups.”
https://studentsforfairadmissions.org/asian-students-excel-because-of-hard-work-not-rich-parents/
There’s -at least- some data/analysis demonstrating that culture is a more powerful factor than economic advantage in influencing educational outcomes. If so, punishing kids who excel either because they work harder and/or are talented is harmful and works to dismantle meritocracy.
Second reason cited -in the blog- as a “positive” favoring eliminating magnet schools. Quote:
2)
“The second factor, according to my friend, is that when faced with a mixed class of students with different levels of motivation and achievement, many teachers respond by getting the students to learn in smaller groups, so that high-achieving students help low-achieving ones. This, he said, raises the level of everyone’s achievement. Of course, teachers have to be willing to do this, which itself is a matter of how the teachers are trained. But my friend said that he’s seen the “mixed-class” system work in two states, and remains convinced that tracking and magnet schools, by quashing opportunity and preventing students of different levels to learn collaboratively, creates, overall, worse outcomes.”
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Do we have data to substantiate this claim? In general, I favor this approach with some trepidation, maintaining that outcomes based on this approach will be highly contextual. I worry that kids who are singularly focussed on excelling and working hard (and we need them – desperately) may be distracted and frustrated by this approach. Yes, the best way of learning is by teaching, but isn’t it the teacher’s job to ensure her pupils are competent in the subject matter?
Parents will pull kids out of school and home-school them, if “good/magnet” schools are dismantled. Who can blame them?
“Home schooling’s rise from fringe to fastest-growing form of education”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/interactive/2023/homeschooling-growth-data-by-district/
Lifting all boats is a worthy goal, but, I don’t think damning excellence is the way to do it.
PS: I’ll be happy to be “proved” wrong.
I disagree strongly.
The intended policy is not only rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, it is rearranging the chairs and taking the flotation devices from the lifeboats to use them as decorations on the deck.
The magnet schools are one of the few strengths of the Chicago school system. They are also a magnet to bring families to the city, and bring donations to the school system. Yes, we should strengthen ALL schools — but I do not see the increases in funding that would be needed to do so. The policy will just destroy what is good, and add very little to the rest of the system.
It is true that the current system favors families that put a high value of education. I find it elitist to equate that with “rich parents”.
Note that in communist countries that tried to equalize educational opportunities still head elite schools for the best students, and it arguably stimulated scientific excellence even in an oppressive system.
Vehemently agree.
As someone who’s nieces & nephew went through CPS for HS (Jones), I can say that CPS is becoming more & more captured by ideology. (Some tried to drive out a principal at Jones.) So while your principal friend I’m sure has the best intentions, it seems clear to me that “de-magnetizing” is simply another portion of the campaign, not actually about best outcomes.
I taught, and retried from, a magnet school for science and technology. What appeals most to many students is the atmosphere: being around ‘nerds’ like themselves, avoiding the bullying and intimidation at their neighborhood school just for being smart and scholastically ambitious. Most said they could not have achieved their level of university and career preparedness without the ‘free to be me’ opportunity of the magnet school. In the end, we must do what works best for all students, as best we can.
I live in a rural, poor school district where the only schooling options are public or private religious schools. Of course, my kids go to public school and I’ve seen the consequences of this “mixed class” approach on my highly motivated children. Following the reopening of schools after COVID, it just so happened that my kids each left online school to enter a new school (middle or high school, respectively). Having no academic record at these new schools and with the administrators making no effort to find out what kind of students they are, my kids were not placed in honors level courses (a failure on my part, as a parent). An entire year was wasted in classes filled with disinterested students progressing at a snail’s pace. My kids got to teach the other kids in those small groups our host’s friend praises. This wasn’t some progressive collective of learning, this was lazy teachers pawning their work off on my kids. It is unfair to the most motivated students to expect them to not only tolerate boredom and misbehavior by disinterested students but also to be forced to help their tormentors get better grades. The following year my kids were placed in honors courses and they are thriving because they are finally surrounded by people like themselves who take learning seriously. I fail to see how that could be a bad thing.
Educational and political fads come and go. After the report “A Nation at Risk” came out in the 1980’s, educational reformers and their political allies accelerated their search for ways to the improve public education systems and student outcomes, using objective measurements. Charter schools and magnet schools were part of that reform movement. They were intended to give motivated public school students opportunities they didn’t or couldn’t receive in public schools, including opportunities to learn with a cadre of students similarly motivated. In my state, the legislature added a program that allows juniors and seniors to take tuition-free community college classes and earn a high school diploma and associate of arts degree at the same time. All part of ed reform. K-12 teachers and administrators were not strong supporters of any of these efforts. Many teachers saw it as just another ed fad imposed by outsiders that led to more work but few if any benefits. On the issue of student choice, teachers usually prefer teaching more advanced students and like having those students become unofficial teachers’ aides when they’ve finished their own work so they hated having motivated students pursue other options.
Now ed reform based on objective measurements of skills and knowledge is being replaced with DEI which is based on academy determined identity groups and shifting power from groups deemed historically privileged to groups deemed historically oppressed. Now, in progressive areas anyway, the elements of the reform movement must be dismantled, including any student or parental choice in the public school system.
The pendulum has swung again. Chicago is choosing perceived educational equity over objectively measured excellence in student achievement. Immigrant kids, motivated achievers, and STEM and the arts oriented students are probably the biggest losers unless their parents can afford to send them to private schools.
I don’t think ‘equity’, or even fairness should be the priorities. It’s way more beneficial for societies to have lots of highly motivated parents who help their children to be high achievers. The U.S. wouldn’t be the most powerful country in the world without its high achievers – China would.
If some number of students would no longer submit high scoring tests in a certain school – by going anywhere else – that school’s literacy rate would decrease.
It would make sense then – to keep a school’s literacy rate high, keep the students that score high in that school.
This may be an “n” of 1 here, but my youngest child at 14 who was gifted did qualify for a Chicago magnet which took him over an hour to get to and he found the school too large and alienating, failed, and ended up being successfully homeschooled though it was lonely (we parents were working but we had him take The Great Classes and the City awarded his HS degree and yes we got him regularly hanging out with friends) so the magnet didn’t help. My younger kid, also gifted, who did very poorly academically in 6th-8th, did NOT qualify for a magnet and could walk in 15 minutes to his local school, which was much less competitive (and so cozier) than his brother’s. Here he met three inspiring teachers who got him in love with flute playing, mathematics, and software, often asking him to help out with faulty school computers just to increase feelings of self-efficacy. That child made friends with a more diverse student body, given many students were from low SES families, which was an education into empathy, compassion, humility, and encouraging others. He graduated with flying colors, a student who was barely passing 8th grade. Thus the magnet failed one, while the neighborhood succeeded with the other. Also, this meant educated parents like me and their mom could help enhance the school in small ways, support stressed parents, and take part in our local community.