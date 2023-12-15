Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, December 15, 2023, and National Lemon Cupcake Day. I doubt any readers will indulge in one (below), though they look okay. We’re coming up on both Christmas and Coynezaa, both of which begin in ten days (Coynezaa continues until Dec. 30).

It's also Bill of Rights Day (ratified by Virginia on this day in 1791), National Gingerbread Latte Day (ugh), International Tea Day, Zamenhof Day (celebrated by the waning international Esperanto community), and, best of all, Cat Herders' Day!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 15 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Israel’s defense minister pronounced not only that the war in Gaza may last for “months,” but also that Israel wouldn’t be swayed by world opinion.

Israel’s defense minister said on Thursday that the war against Hamas “will last more than several months,” signaling determination to carry on with the bombardment of Gaza even as the White House national security adviser arrived in Tel Aviv to discuss a transition to a more targeted phase of the campaign. Before the meeting, the defense minister, Yoav Gallant, repeated Israel’s arguments that destroying Hamas, the armed group that carried out the devastating Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, was essential to Israel’s security and was difficult because Hamas has built an extensive underground infrastructure in Gaza. “It will require a long period of time — it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them,” Mr. Gallant said in brief remarks before the meeting. In Israel, the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with senior Israeli leaders on Thursday, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr. Sullivan had said before his visit that one of the topics of discussion with Israeli officials would be “how they are seeing the timetable of this war.” Mr. Sullivan did not specify a timetable during his meetings, but four American officials said President Biden wants Israel to switch to more precise tactics in around three weeks, or soon thereafter. The officials asked for anonymity to discuss the president’s thinking.

How does Biden know how precise the IDF’s tactics are? And, frankly, I’m tired of him telling the IDF how to do their business. Does he tell Bashar al-Assad to lay off killing his own people? Of course not; it’s the Jews he wants to control. I’m glad that Biden is financially and logistically supporting the war, but I don’t see him telling President Zelensky how to fight in Ukraine, which we support financially as well. Does the U.S. regard Israel as a “client state,” giving us the right to tell it what to do?

BUT, then we have this, which I wrote earlier:

*I was disturbed on Tuesday when Biden accused the IDF of “indiscriminate bombing”, as, so far as I knew, Israel did its best not to bomb indiscriminately. If the IDF suddenly changed its tactics and started bombing civilians willy-nilly, I couldn’t get behind that. But now we hear from Biden’s own national security spokesperson that Biden apparently misspoke.

With his praise, John Kirby seemingly walked back President Biden’s Tuesday comment that the IDF is “indiscriminately bombing” the Gaza Strip. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby praised Israel’s military Wednesday for protecting Gazan civilians more than almost any other army would, including America itself. Referring to a grid of the Gaza Strip that the IDF issued two weeks ago that divided the enclave into hundreds of mini-combat zones so that it could warn those who live in specific areas to flee before its forces enter to clear them of Hamas terrorists, Kirby told journalists, “They have published online maps of places where people can go or not go. That’s basically telegraphing your punches!” “There are very few modern militaries in the world that would do that. I don’t know that we would do that.” Kirby also told the press briefing that, following American advice, Israel has worked to reduce civilian casualties by carrying out fewer airstrikes in the southern part of the Strip now than it had directed at the northern section at the beginning of the war. Even in the north, he noted, the IDF “mov[ed] in on the ground in a smaller way than they had previously planned to do.” Many of the questions revolved around the civilian casualty count in Gaza, with journalists referring to a comment President Joe Biden had made the previous day at a campaign fundraiser that the Jewish state was “starting to lose support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.” . . . Kirby evaded the question of whether Biden’s words were a formal assessment of Israel’s military conduct. He said that Biden’s remark “reflected the reality of global opinion, which also matters,” and that the White House was not considering reducing its aid to the Jewish state.

So which is it? Is Biden talking out of both sides of his mouth? Is he confused? Or are white house factotums putting their own spin on his words. I’m not yet worried, though, that Biden will pull his support from Israel. I note that today’s NYT reports that Sullivan appears to walk back his remarks a bit:

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, sought on Friday to play down differences between the United States and Israel over the war against Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing that both allies expected the pace of the fighting to ultimately slow down. Israel “was clear from the beginning that this war would proceed in phases,” Mr. Sulivan told reporters in Tel Aviv, describing the current fighting as high intensity. “But there will be a transition to another phase of this war: one that is focused on targeting the leadership, on intelligence operations,” he said.

*The inevitable charade has occurred: in a split vote favoring Republicans, the House approved an impeachment inquiry for President Biden. Although we now know that his son Hunter is guilty of tax evasion, there is no evidence that Biden knew of or profited from Hunter’s dealings. And I hope to God he didn’t. But why start an inquiry if there’s no evidence? It’s because they’re Republicans, Jake.

The House voted on Wednesday to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, pushing forward with a yearlong G.O.P. investigation that has failed to produce evidence of anything approaching high crimes or misdemeanors. Republicans said the vote was needed to give them full authority to continue carrying out their investigation amid anticipated legal challenges from the White House. Democrats have denounced the inquiry as a fishing expedition and a political stunt. G.O.P. leaders refrained for months from calling a vote to open an impeachment inquiry, given the reservations of mainstream Republicans, many of them from politically competitive districts, about moving forward without proof that Mr. Biden had done anything wrong. Instead, Kevin McCarthy, the speaker at the time, unilaterally announced one in September as he was facing pressure from the far right to deliver on its priorities, including impeaching the president. But Wednesday’s vote underscored how the political ground has shifted, with Republicans unanimously willing to endorse an inquiry even as some emphasized that they were not yet ready to charge the president. The vote of 221 to 212 was along party lines, with all Republicans voting to approve the inquiry and all Democrats opposed.

This is the first vote I’ve seen—and I may have missed some—in which all Democrats voted one way and all Republicans the other. But the Democrats are unanimously right this time. This is simply a revenge operation by Republicans.

*From Tom Gross’s latest newsletter:

In recent days, Israel has recovered the bodies of three more hostages in Gaza, all murdered by Hamas at some point after October 7. Among them is Eden Zacharia, 27, pictured above, who was kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, horrifically abused and then killed by Hamas in Gaza. Her battered body was recovered by IDF forces in Gaza on Tuesday. Her boyfriend Ofek was murdered by Hamas in front of her on Oct. 7 before she was kidnapped. HAMAS: ANTISEMITIC, ANTI-WOMEN, HOMOPHOBIC, RACIST Another murdered hostage was a young Tanzanian, Joshua Mollel, who had been studying agriculture in Israel. His body was recovered by the IDF yesterday. (In addition to their extreme prejudice against Jews and gays, Hamas are also prejudiced against black Africans, which is perhaps a factor in why they killed both the Tanzanians they kidnapped.) Another Tanzanian agricultural student, Clemence Felix Mtenga, 22, (below) was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 and murdered by the Palestinian terror group shortly thereafter.

NAAMA LEVY IS ALIVE Based on interviews with released Israeli hostages and with Hamas members who have surrendered in recent days, Israel is gathering intelligence about the fate of the hostages. It is believe that as many as 20 of the 138 remaining hostages may have been killed by Hamas in captivity. However, Naama Levy, the young peace activist, was still alive two weeks ago, according to one of the released Israeli hostages who saw her: Naama Levy, 19, young peace activist, first to filmed bloodied by Hamas, now two months in captivity

*Don’t ever say that everything Republicans do is wrong. According to Inside Higher Ed, they just won a prolonged tussle with the University of Wisconsin over DEI funding.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted 11 to 6 Wednesday night to approve a deal to cut spending on diversity, equity and inclusion in exchange for $800 million in funds held hostage by state Republicans, reversing a first vote held last Saturday that rejected the deal 9 to 8. The green-lighted proposal will cap all DEI staff hires for three years, restructure and redefine the roles of one-third of the system’s current DEI staff, and freeze all administrative hires across the system, among other concessions. In exchange the UW system will receive $800 million in state funding, including long-frozen pay increases for employees and money for a new engineering building at UW Madison, that was voted down last month. The about-face marks the latest twist in a saga that stretches back to June, when Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, used a procedural loophole to hold back $32 million in preapproved pay raises for UW employees after Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have cut the system’s DEI spending. A narrow majority voted to reject the deal just days ago. Three regents, Amy Bogost, Karen Walsh and Jennifer Staton, changed their votes from no to yes; they cited pleas from system leaders who said the universities desperately needed the withheld funding. “We have heard from all the chancellors and they have asked for our help,” Staton said at the meeting, according to local reports. “Right now I will place their needs above my own. They are the leaders of their campuses, and we have entrusted them with this leadership.” The vote is a victory for Vos and his fellow Wisconsin Republicans, whose six-month standoff over DEI has finally produced results. It also represents a victory for UW president Jay Rothman and UW Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who had arranged and backed the deal and who faced blowback from all sides after the first vote failed.

But DEI is like a flatworm: you can cut it in half and it will regenerate. This is but a temporary setback. Still, the university folded.

*How can you pass up this headline, sent by reader Malcolm? (Click to read from Freethink):

cientists have observed an extremely rare particle physics event using a detector that’s hunting for dark matter, the mysterious material that physicists have yet to observe.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers with the XENON Collaboration said they’d observed the radioactive decay of a substance called xenon-124, an isotope of the element xenon — a colorless and odorless noble gas found in tiny amounts in the atmosphere. The event — a “two-neutrino double electron capture” — has eluded scientists for decades. It happens when “two protons in a nucleus are simultaneously converted into neutrons by the absorption of two electrons from one of the atomic shells and the emission of two electron neutrinos.” After this occurs, the event shoots out a predictable cascade of X-rays and Auger electrons that scientists look for using an ultra-sensitive detector, buried about 5,000 feet beneath Italy’s Gran Sasso mountain where it’s shielded from cosmic rays. “We have shown that we can observe the rarest events ever recorded,” Ethan Brown, a professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and co-author of the study, told Newsweek. “The key finding is that an isotope formerly thought to be completely stable has now been shown to decay on an unimaginably long timescale.” How long is that timescale? The team estimated that xenon-124’s half-life is about 18 sextillion years — or 18,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years — which is than one trillion times the age of our universe, according to the team. It’s the slowest process ever measured directly, the team wrote in a statement. “It’s an amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded,” Brown told The Independent.

Our ability to detect something this rare, and with high assurance (see below) is stunning, and helps restore my constantly-eroding faith in human nature. Here’s a bit from the paper’s abstract:

The significance of the signal is 4.4 standard deviations and the corresponding half-life of 1.8 × 1022 years (statistical uncertainty, 0.5 × 1022 years; systematic uncertainty, 0.1 × 1022 years) is the longest measured directly so far. This study demonstrates that the low background and large target mass of xenon-based dark-matter detectors make them well suited for measuring rare processes and highlights the broad physics reach of larger next-generation experiments.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s got a good excuse to get cream:

Hili: Give me some cream at once. A: What happened? Hili: I ate a bitter mouse.

In Polish:

Hili: Daj mi natychmiast śmietanki. Ja: Co się stało? Hili: Zjadłam jakąś zgorzkniałą mysz.

Here’s the Israeli equivalent of Saturday Night Live: Eretz Nehederet. In this sketch, a faux Netanyahu tries to evade any responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack:

From Patricia, the best way to celebrate Hanukkah: a pink flamingo menorah!

From Divy, a bad kitty who won’t get coal for Christmas but will get cookies!

Sappho, one of the three cats staffed by reader Cate:

From Masih. The translation of her text is this:

The hijab officer tells the brave woman who is filming their harassment and harassment: “Send for Masih Alinjad, he couldn’t do anything wrong.” The fact that an informed woman stands bravely in front of a herd of veiled government hijabs and shames you shows that you can do no wrong. With so many cameras, arrests, arrests, and killings, you could not compete with the brave women of Iran who stand in your face and say “no” to Islamic slavery. You have the right to be angry with us. Because we have become the throat bone of the government and we will not let the good water go down the throat of your holy system. Because Khamenei ordered you to stand in front of the destruction of the Berlin Wall of the Islamic Republic, but you are not even against the teenagers, who are openly slandering you until the day they gather your table forever.

The Iranian morality police freak me out in their dark uniforms!

مامور حجاب به زن شجاعی که از آزارگری و مزاحمت‌شان فیلم می‌گیرد میگوید: «بفرست برای مسیح علینژاد، هیچ غلطی نتونست بکنه» همین که یک زن آگاه در مقابل گله‌ای از محجبه‌های حکومتی شجاعانه می‌ایستد و شرمسارتان می‌کند نشان می‌دهد که شما غلطی نمی‌توانید بکنید. با این همه دوربین و‌بگیر… https://t.co/k4nYgz79L9 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 14, 2023

From Riley Gaines, a defender of women’s sports for women:

From Luana: a takedown on the “naked Gaza prisoner” scandal (and other stuff):

The IDF bringing the smackdown on TikTok as well pic.twitter.com/EM79A979P5 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 13, 2023

From Barry, who says, “No it’s not.” It took me a second to see that this is just a class logo, not a nude:

Say it’s just not me pic.twitter.com/AFKWtl358r — CHAEYOUNG Park 🐻🇰🇷🐻🏳️‍🌈 (@Susan16Park) December 13, 2023

Here’s Stephen Knight, the Godless Spellchecker, defending Fiona Knight’s singing of an antisemitic song (it was taken down but you can hear it here). It’s a long but good defense of free speech, which is increasingly endangered in the UK:

I've just seen that this person (Fiona Ryan) has been arrested and charged for posting this song online (below). Some quick thoughts that may lose a few people along the way… First, the obvious one. The song absolutely is antisemitic. There is no doubt about that. She's an… — Stephen Knight 🎙️ (@GSpellchecker) December 12, 2023

In case you didn’t know “repo” is a “repossession”: a car that wasn’t paid off and was reclaimed by the seller.

Man performs flawless car repo in under 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/4G59csUtdA — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) December 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: A Czech Jewish woman who died in the camp, age 37

15 December 1914 | Czech Jewish woman Gizela Rutarová was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 26 October 1942. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/MD9N8D2NtI — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 15, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. This one he calls “kot”: