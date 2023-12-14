An example of institutional neutrality

Just to emphasize again how strongly Chicago sticks to its policy of institutional neutrality as embodied in the Kalven Report, here is the only statement that the University of Chicago issued on the Israel/Hamas war after October 7. We have not gotten into trouble; our President has not been called to testify in front of Congressional Representative, and we have lost no donors. Click to enlarge; the site is here. I’ve also pasted the text below the fold since the script is so light in the statement. Now it’s a constant battle to support Kalven, and, as I posted earlier today, some units of the University insist on violating it. Nevertheless, few schools do as well in avoiding making ideological statements irrelevant to their mission.

OCTOBER 9, 2023

Dear Members of the University Community,

The attack, ongoing conflict, and loss of life in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank have brought deep concern and sorrow to the University of Chicago community. Our Office of International Affairs (OIA) has extended support to students affiliated with the region who may be directly affected. We recognize that the loss of life, casualties, and escalating conflict bring pain and distress for those in our community, especially those with family members or other loved ones in the region.

Please note that the U.S. State Department has issued a Travel Advisory for the region; we advise anyone considering travel to the affected areas to check the latest guidance from the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Israel. Members of the University community who are planning international travel are always encouraged to use the UChicago Traveler resource.

Students can also contact OIA at 773.702.7752 or international-affairs@uchicago.edu if they need any information or assistance. Students can walk into the Student Wellness Center (840 East 59th Street) during open hours (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday) to meet with the clinician on call in Counseling; or they can call 773.702.3625 and speak with a clinician after hours. Visit the Student Wellness website to learn more about mental health services and for information on how to schedule a counseling appointment. Assistance for faculty and staff is available through Perspectives at 800.456.6327.

Please contact our offices if you need support or assistance during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Michele Rasmussen

Dean of Students in the University

Nick Seamons

Executive Director of the Office of International Affairs and Assistant Dean of Students in the University