Questions for reader discussion

I’ll present a snippet from George Will’s latest column in the Washington Post, “Cheering Hamas on campus, too uneducated to grasp how grotesque that is,” and put it up for discussion.

The doomed but life-affirming Treblinka uprising came in August 1943. This was less than five years before the creation of the necessary response to Treblinka: Israel. Today, the desire of Hamas to complete the Holocaust is applauded by moral cretins in academic cocoons (some Princetonians chanted “ Globalize the intifada ”), too uneducated to understand the grotesque pedigree of their enthusiasm.

Since Vietnam, graphic journalism has given us living room wars, but broadcast snippets of combat have drained war of its power to shock. Englund’s more than 400 pages of words, mere words, excavated from experiences 81 Novembers ago, convey war’s “terrible earnestness.”

When photographers from Mathew Brady’s New York studio produced the 1862 exhibit “The Dead of Antietam,” the New York Times said it brought home war’s “ terrible reality and earnestness .” During World War I, however, no photo of a corpse appeared in a British, French or German newspaper, and not until 1943 did Life magazine create controversy by publishing a photo of dead U.S. troops.

Today, academic ethicists at a safe distance are instructing Israel to be “proportionate” in its response to what was done on Oct. 7. Perhaps the students and faculty exhilarated by Hamas need to see pictures of what was done. So, give every U.S. college and university the 46-minute video that Israel compiled from Hamas cameras and other sources, showing the sadists inflicting their carnage. Challenge the schools to screen it. This would be disturbingly educational, but the schools, many of them uneasy about such things, should do it anyway.

Should they? Is proportionality something to be considered when Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields, upping the deaths of Gazan civilians? (There’s little doubt that Hamas wants Palestinian civilians to die, and does a lot to achieve that end.) If proportionality is all important, how will Israel erase Hamas? Should there be a ceasefire? In my view, a ceasefire surely means the persistence of Hamas and their terrorism (remember, they’ve promised to continue attacks like that of October 7), as well as the weakening of Israel as other terrorist groups like Hezbollah and countries like Iran lick their chops while gazing at an Israel they see as weak?

h/t: Debra (for the link)