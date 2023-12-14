Questions for reader discussion

I’ll present a snippet from George Will’s latest column in the Washington Post, “Cheering Hamas on campus, too uneducated to grasp how grotesque that is,” and put it up for discussion.
The doomed but life-affirming Treblinka uprising came in August 1943. This was less than five years before the creation of the necessary response to Treblinka: Israel. Today, the desire of Hamas to complete the Holocaust is applauded by moral cretins in academic cocoons (some Princetonians chanted “Globalize the intifada”), too uneducated to understand the grotesque pedigree of their enthusiasm.
When photographers from Mathew Brady’s New York studio produced the 1862 exhibit “The Dead of Antietam,” the New York Times said it brought home war’s “terrible reality and earnestness.” During World War I, however, no photo of a corpse appeared in a British, French or German newspaper, and not until 1943 did Life magazine create controversy by publishing a photo of dead U.S. troops.
Since Vietnam, graphic journalism has given us living room wars, but broadcast snippets of combat have drained war of its power to shock. Englund’s more than 400 pages of words, mere words, excavated from experiences 81 Novembers ago, convey war’s “terrible earnestness.”
Today, academic ethicists at a safe distance are instructing Israel to be “proportionate” in its response to what was done on Oct. 7. Perhaps the students and faculty exhilarated by Hamas need to see pictures of what was done. So, give every U.S. college and university the 46-minute video that Israel compiled from Hamas cameras and other sources, showing the sadists inflicting their carnage. Challenge the schools to screen it. This would be disturbingly educational, but the schools, many of them uneasy about such things, should do it anyway.
Should they? Is proportionality something to be considered when Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields, upping the deaths of Gazan civilians? (There’s little doubt that Hamas wants Palestinian civilians to die, and does a lot to achieve that end.) If proportionality is all important, how will Israel erase Hamas? Should there be a ceasefire? In my view, a ceasefire surely means the persistence of Hamas and their terrorism (remember, they’ve promised to continue attacks like that of October 7), as well as the weakening of Israel as other terrorist groups like Hezbollah and countries like Iran lick their chops while gazing at an Israel they see as weak?
Yes, the 46 minute video should be shown on campuses and elsewhere.
For those that want a ceasefire, they need to convince Hamas to surrender and give up all arms. Otherwise wait until the IDF eliminates Hamas.
Hamas leaders should be charged with war crimes by the UN and other international bodies for their actions of October 7 and for hiding like cowards by using Palestinians as shields.
The international community should denounce and go after the terrorists of Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen terrorists, Islamic Jihad, etc. Iran should be further restricted across the world.
Netanyahu should be eliminated from the Israeli government. Same goes for the leadership of the corrupt Palestinian authority.
– no ceasefire
– IDF already “proportional”
Proportionality is a plea, in this case, for Israel to let Hamas off the hook. People who do not want Hamas crippled or destroyed, and who do want Israel to destroyed, are arguing that Israel should just make a punitive attack, and leave it at that. Hamas, though, has shown and said that it does not intend to stop attacks in the future. Israel has shown great forbearance over the years as Hamas has launched missiles at her. Israel could have done this before now. As a sovereign nation, Israel’s only option is to try to destroy Hamas. What Hamas did on October 7 Israel is rightly treating as an act of war. What Israel is going is harsh, but not wrong.
In the arguments for proportionality, I can’t help but feel that many people are thinking like this is abstractly similar to a spat on Twitter and they can’t fathom activities that are different from that model. So apparently Israel needs to do a lot of virtue signaling first in order to become popular. Start with public pleas to stop being attacked and can we please have the hostages back? Then it should gravitate to please stop shooting rockets at us. We really mean it. Then See??? We are so nice while those guys are being just so mean! [Check public opinions polls. How many Likes are we getting? Are there enough crying eyes emojis?] Guess we gotta start fighting back. But only where there aren’t civilians [more watching of public opinion polls. But now Hamas has dug in more, having been given a lot of time].
In today’s word of “asymmetric warfare” (notably terrorists vs. states) I think the concept of “proportionality” is close to meaningless. In this case, other than in direct ground combat, Hamas can only use tactics such as they used on October 7, while Israel almost necessarily has to reply with conventional forces. However, we are seeing the erosion of international support for Israel, which may prove to be costly to its war efforts. Furthermore, I remain deeply pessimistic that Israel will be able to “eliminate” Hamas, and thus the price they are paying internationally may ultimately prove more costly than the results. The only path forward I see is some kind of cessation of hostilities thaPt can lead to new leadership in both Israel and Palestine (both the West Bank and Gaza), with perhaps some Arab-led security force in control in Gaza. Then perhaps, progress can be made towards a real two state solution. I don’t see this happening any time soon, but neither do I see any long term alternatives. As I said in an earlier comment, it may be Israels least worst option.
I can’t think of any Arab security force that would either want to touch the problem with a 10 foot pole, or who could be trusted to not actually help Hamas claw its way back.
One striking feature of the media’s useful idiocy is the treatment of Hizballah, also known as the Party of God. Here is a strictly Lebanese (not “Palestinian”) outfit that regularly mounts cross-border artillery attacks on Israel—and the media report these attacks not as aggression, but rather as a natural phenomenon, like the weather. In the
same vein, I wonder what the media would make of calls for the US to apologize for its offense of not declaring unilateral cease-fire with Japan on December 8, 1941.
The calls for a ceasefire seem to me to be disingenuous posturing. Or perhaps propaganda. They seem to deny the realities. The problem here is not Israel, it’s Hamas. Applying some pressure to convince Israel to take reasonable care to avoid civilian casualties is one thing, telling them they need to sit back and allow terrorists to slaughter their citizens and calling for them to be cleansed from the river to the sea are something else. Something quite disgusting. I can only hope that most of the students voicing such sentiments are doing so because they are stupid rather than evil.
Seems to me that for the UN to be an organization that actually lived up to its charter it would organize assets from its member nations as necessary to eliminate Hamas and all other terrorist organizations in the conflict areas, provide all necessary aid to Palestinians in the conflict areas and mediate a peaceful agreement, including providing any resources as necessary to address the security and economic concerns of all parties.
But that UN doesn’t exist. Israel must provide for its own security because nobody else is going to.
I am an atheist, and a non-practitioner of Judaism, but if anti-semitism returns in a big way, I know (or hope) that Israel will have a home for me as a Jew. I don’t support extreme right wing governments coalescing with religious extremists but still, Israel is there for me and I can’t disown that. As a 16 year old I was a summer guest at a kibbutz which allowed me to experience the most democratic society I have ever known. The terrorists also killed many kibbutz residents, practitioners of one of the closest thing to a socialist utopia that humans have ever achieved, a model even for how Palestinians could live if they wanted to, on their 2,000 sq mile land. The colonial powers probably did mess up the carving of the Middle East but that is hardly the fault of people now living in Israel. Our own youth, as all youth, fall for causes that reek of injustice and excess (which is admirable), but often are misguided like those that protested in Minneapolis against a very tragic death that likely had nothing to do with an overzealous racist cop – today the crime rate in the city of those protesters is three times what it was before half the cops retired. Yes, students in high school and college need to see evidence of Hamas terrorist atrocity, and Hamas oppression of Palestinian opposition to it if students value democracy. They need to learn how emotion affects thinking, the biases that feed extremism and black and white thinking, what emotional needs are being met by their own felt need to protest as those occur in a social context, their right to protest, what does a Free Palestine really mean, how bias and prejudice can make peace impossible, and reasoning skills in general.
The best unilateral cease-fires are the ones that snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, as intended. Imagine Wade McClusky at Midway leading his squadron on its dive that would, in seconds, turn three Japanese carriers into gasoline infernos — they got the fourth the next day — instead getting the radio call to abort because the President had declared a unilateral cease-fire. When the four intact Japanese carriers then sank all three American carriers, as the battle up to that moment looked certain to do, historians would be debating “what-if” those dive bombers had dropped their bombs. But they would be debating in Japanese. (Not really, but you get my drift.)
I am in total support of the colleges showing the video of the massacre and torture by Hamas of Israeli citizens. I am already hearing so much denialism that this massacre and that rapes occurred. Most of these protesters know nothing about what they are shouting in a crowd. They don’t know what river and what sea.
The ignorance is coming at a great cost to Jews.
No ceasefire. Israel tried that already.
I can’t find the 46-minute video. Am I missing something about its availability?
It’s not available to the general public, only to journalists when shown in Israel. It was shown at Harvard when I was visiting Cambridge, and the general public was admitted (I believe it was introduced by the Israeli ambassador), but I missed it. I would have gone, too, horrible as it is.