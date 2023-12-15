Today’s photos come from our intrepid regular, Mark Sturtevant. Mark’s text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them:

In a recent post, I shared some pictures of arthropods taken the previous summer on a trip to my home state of Iowa. Here are more pictures that came out of that trip. To begin, readers may recall that the previous set included pictures of a large wolf spider (Tigrosa aspersa). To jog your memory, here is another picture of her:

One thing about wolf spiders is that their eyes produce a lot of eyeshine when you put a light on them at night. Like cats, these nocturnal spiders have a reflective layer in their eyes, and so a simple walk outside with a flashlight can reveal many glowing eyes of these spiders. Strangely, the internet does not offer very detailed pictures of this phenomenon, so I decided to take the spider home to give the internet a real close look at wolf spider eyeshine. Back at home, I put her in a bucket of sand that was topped with a glass box that I had made from thin picture glass. The photographs below were taken from long exposures with a pinhole flashlight, in a dark basement, while the camera was fixed on a tripod. Getting eyeshine from a distance is super easy. But I found that when working up close, the angle between the light and the camera lens had to be very exact to get much of anything.

I soon learned that she liked to hide in a burrow, and so here she is glaring up at me from a tunnel that I made for her. The radiant pattern of light is a cool camera artifact that lights and reflections can have when a lens aperture is stopped way down. I am here reminded of Shelob, the giant spider in The Lord of the Rings – “an evil thing in spider form”.

The remaining pictures were taken while still back in Iowa. All but the first were taken over a couple nights while staking out my brothers’ porch lights. The family is quite accustomed to this sort of thing, of course. A recently emerged Annual Cicada, Neotibicen sp.:

Adult Antlion, I think Myrmeleon immaculatus. This species is a considerably bigger than the Antlions back home! :

Tachinid Fly, either Leskia or Genea sp. One has to peer at hairs on wing veins to tell the genera apart:

Ragweed Flower Moth Schinia rivulosa:

The final pictures are various Geometrid moths. First, a lovely Chickweed Geometer (Haematopsis grataria):

Next is a Crocus Geometer. Xanthotype sospeta:

And finally, here is a Large Maple Spanworm (Prochoerodes lineola). Can you imagine a Spot the Moth game with this on a pile of dead leaves?: