Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the top o’ the work week: Monday, December 4, 2023, and National Cookie Day. Here’s my favorite biccie, but it’s made in the UK:

It’s also Cabernet Franc Day, Wildlife Conservation Day, and National Sock Day (if you’re Richard Dawkins, you’ll be deliberately donning mismatched socks).

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 4 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*War nooz from the NYT. The U.S. continues to tell Israel how to conduct the war:

The U.S. government is making an intense effort to persuade Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations so they can once again pause hostilities and exchange more prisoners for hostages, a White House spokesman said on Sunday. “We are still working it really hard, hour by hour, to see if we can get the sides back to the table and see if we can get something moving,” John F. Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We would like that to happen today. But honestly, I just don’t know.” In appearances on several Sunday talk shows, Mr. Kirby emphasized that Hamas was to blame for the breakdown in talks, saying that it had not lived up to the terms of its original agreement to begin handing over captives held in Gaza. He said Hamas had failed to produce a list of women and children who could be released in addition to the 105 hostages who were freed during the original pause in fighting. Among those still held are eight or nine Americans. Osama Hamdan, a representative for Hamas in Lebanon, said on Sunday that negotiations over the hostages would not resume until the Israeli assault stopped. Israel has since resumed its attacks on Hamas, and Mr. Kirby urged it to avoid civilian casualties, while crediting its forces with making efforts to do so. He said Israeli authorities had been open to U.S. advice about how to make their assault more precise.

I was previously angry that the U.S. was telling the IDF to be careful about killing Gazan civilians but appeared to give no advice about how to do so. I’m heartened a bit that the U.S. is now giving advice on strategy. But I sill think that the IDF will continue to pursue its aims of destroying Hamas while at the same time engaging in an effort that makes destroying Hamas hard: trading hostages for terrorist prisoners. At least the US notes these words from Kirby:

“We believe that they have been receptive to our messages here in terms of trying to minimize civilian casualties,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” He noted that Israel had published a map directing civilians to what it said were safe zones. “There’s not a whole lot of modern militaries that would do that, I mean, that is, to telegraph their punches in that way,” he said. “So they are making an effort.”

I sort of agree with this tweet by Goldberg. There are other maps being dropped on Gaza by the IDF as well.

To be clear, the IDF is doing exactly what Blinken requested – in line with what the IDF previously did in northern Gaza. The condescending politically-motivated lectures from senior administration officials need to stop. https://t.co/CxPCqcQybe — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) December 3, 2023

*I found the tweet below followed up by reading the linked article at Haaretz (the paper is by no means a supporter of the Israeli government). It reports the feelings of governments of other Arab states, although we have to take that with a grain of salt. But I’ve heard it elsewhere, too.

Haaretz now reports what I have been saying for some time now: That, behind the scenes, almost every Arab leader is urging Israel not to stop the war until Hamas is destroyed.

https://t.co/IdoAf9PxAC pic.twitter.com/mI3LCLbrzt — FJ (@Natsecjeff) December 1, 2023

Some excerpts:

There are two other actors in this movie whose interests are more complex. The United States wants to restrain Israel’s military moves, but at this stage it isn’t trying to force a deal on Israel or prevent it from continuing military operations in Gaza. And the region’s Sunni Arab states are speaking in two voices. Publicly, some of them (like Egypt and Jordan) are falling in line with public opinion in their countries and condemning the civilian deaths caused by Israel’s military response. But behind the scenes, almost every leader in the region, including in most of the Gulf states, is urging Israel to end the war only after Hamas is defeated, since they view the organization as a dangerous domestic enemy.

And negotiations are continuing while the IDF looks to southern Gaza:

In conversations between Biden administration officials and Israeli officials, various American proposals were discussed. Washington is interested in trying to continue the hostage deals in the coming days, while extending the cease-fire. If the fighting resumes, the administration would prefer that Israel first focus on further operations in northern Gaza rather than beginning operations in the densely populated south. It is also asking the IDF to be careful to use precision weaponry and exercise great care when fighting in crowded areas. Nevertheless, as noted, the moment of decision seems to be approaching. The IDF’s plans for an offensive in southern Gaza have already been presented to the war cabinet, including efforts to deal with the enormous challenge of relocating the Palestinian civilian population in an area where half the people now present have already been forced to move once, when Israel demanded last month that they move from Gaza’s north to its south.

*The United Nations Relief and Works agency, (UNRWA) has been accused of complicity with terrorists, with claims that one Israeli hostage was held for 50 days in a UNRWA employee’s attic. The UN agency has long been subject to claims of being in bed with Hamas, including having Hamas members as employees and distributing textbooks in its schools that glorify terrorism. Now The Jerusalem Post reports that the UNRWA denies the hostage accusation on “X”, but there are some “added context” by readers (check the links) of the tweet shown below.

The United Nations’s agency in the Palestinian territories is aware of and attempting to get to the bottom of a claim that one of its teachers detained one of the Israeli hostages. This report originated from Israeli journalist Almog Boker of Israeli Channel 13, who reported earlier this week that one of the hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7 “was held for almost 50 days in the attic of a house” by a teacher with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. “This is a father of 10 children who locked the abductee in the attic, hardly provided him with food, and did not provide him with medicine.”

UNRWA is angry, as you can see from the tweet. I have little doubt, in light of reports like the ones in the “readers context,” that UNRWA, and by extension the UN, has indeed been guilty of buttressing terrorism. (h/t Rosemary).

Be sure to see the video in the second tweet in today’s selection (the tweet after Masih’s) for a frightening look at the way UNRWA incites Palestinian hatred towards Jews.

🛑 Spreading unsubstantiated claims about @UNRWA must stop immediately. Making serious allegations in the public domain, unsupported by any evidence or verifiable facts in support thereof may amount to misinformation. FULL Statement ⬇️https://t.co/gzNCMnVeif pic.twitter.com/1XGV99RbXw — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 1, 2023

UNRWA should have responded by saying “We take these allegations seriously and are investigating them.” Instead, their angry and threatening response only makes them look more incompetent and, perhaps, complicit in the war. In my view, the organization (the only relief group in the UN devoted to a single territory) should be disbanded and refurbished before it can operate again.

*An op-ed in the Washington Post by Rick Reilly reveals that one of the named writers for Sports Illustrated (and probably two) was actually an AI bot.

I worked for 23 fabulous years at the impeccable Sports Illustrated, and even afterward I still followed SI writers. My favorite: a kid named Drew Ortiz, a productive young guy who sounded like a cool outdoorsy type. “There is rarely a weekend that goes by where Drew isn’t out camping,” said SI.com, “… or just back on his parents’ farm.”

The only thing a little odd about Drew Ortiz was that he didn’t exist.

He was fake. He was a writer-bot. He was AI SI, FYI. Although, SI didn’t tell me that. They tried to palm him off as real. His author photo came from a website that sells fake headshots. As the website Futurism revealed on Monday, SI has tragically deleted Drew and his entire life’s work. Which means that nobody gets to read Drew’s bon mots, which sounded like somebody in Uzbekistan talking to Google Translate. Volleyball, he said, “can be a little tricky to get into, especially without an actual ball to practice with.” . . .Once Drew had been erased like a Russian general, he was replaced with a young woman named Sora Tanaka, who “loves to try different foods and drinks,” SI readers were told. Soon, poof, Sora was vaporized, too. Droids aren’t good at digesting lots of foods and drinks anyway. SI’s parent company, the Arena Group, did the responsible thing: They blamed the whole mess all on somebody else. The bot pieces, they said, were “licensed content” from a third-party company called AdVon Commerce, which in turn said, uh, no, well, see, all those articles were penned by actual humans who may have used “pseudo names … to protect author privacy.” And it’s spreading! Newspapers are also letting machines do their reporting. Last summer, the Columbus Dispatch used a machine to write up high school football games, which stinks because covering high school football is how I got my first break in the business. There go those jobs. And it isn’t just in sports. Headline: “News Corp using AI to produce 3,000 Australian local news stories a week.” Journalism is getting faker than Velveeta. I can’t believe that magazines and newspapers can do this without disclosing at the top of the piece that it was written by a bot. Isn’t this duplicitous, like copying your term paper from Wikipedia?

*Another creature thought to be extinct—a mammal this time—has been found alive. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the name is partly an eponym, and so is probably doomed. But the way they got a clue that the blind mole was still around was by sieving DNA from the environment and sequencing it!

A blind mole thought since 1936 to be extinct was recently rediscovered in South African sand dunes using eDNA — a technique that collects skin cells living creatures shed “while they are busy with their lives,” the expedition’s leader said. The rediscovery of De Winton’s golden mole offers the chance to learn more about a tiny mammal that, so far, has been poorly understood by the scientific community. It also offers a chance to reinvigorate conservation efforts for the elusive critter and gives hope to efforts to find other species scientists presume to be extinct, said Cobus Theron, senior conservation manager for the Endangered Wildlife Trust and leader of the expedition.

But trying to find the little fellow has been like playing a game of whack-a-mole in nature’s arcade. “It’s very difficult to understand them because they spend most of their lives underground,” Theron told The Washington Post. “They have superb abdominal muscles and they’ve got very strong pedal-like arms to move through the sand. They rely entirely on hearing for hunting so they must have superb sensory hearing.” A paper chronicling the search for the De Winton’s golden mole was published Nov. 24 in the scientific journal Biodiversity and Conservation. To find the mysterious mammal, Theron’s team from the Endangered Wildlife Trust and the University of Pretoria used a revolutionary technology called eDNA, meaning the environmental DNA that animals shed in their ecosystems. Theron’s team collected sand samples along the beaches and dunes on the northwest coast of South Africa — the only place De Winton’s golden mole had been seen previously — and then the crew sifted through those samples in a lab to isolate the eDNA. To differentiate De Winton’s golden mole from other mole species, the team used a DNA sample that had been maintained by a South African museum for decades.

When the team compared their eDNA sequences to the sample, it was a clear match to the De Winton’s golden mole, their study reported. Of course finding DNA in the environment isn’t really proof that the creature is still alive, as that DNA could be old. You have to see the creature alive to get proof, and they did. Here’s a video recounting the discovery:

Now the blind mammal was named after British zoologist William Edward de Winton (1856-1922) so it’s time to sniff out his life for unsavory aspects, all to the end of de-naming the mole.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are contemplating going out:

Hili: Do you see the night? Szaron: No, it’s dark out there.

In Polish:

Hili: Widzisz noc? Szaron: Nie, tam, jest ciemno.

*******************

Here is the BEST calendar for next year. Sadly’s it’s available only in the UK:

From Stacy:

This could be YOU! From FB:

Retweeted by Masih; the Guardian piece by Deepa Parent is here.

The Islamic Republic has been executing prisoners at an alarming rate while the world’s attention is on Israel-Gaza. Activists say they’ve already executed more than 700 people this year. My report ⁦@guardian⁩ ⁦@anniekelly⁩ https://t.co/ZyRpmrfxcl — Deepa Parent (@DeepaParent) December 2, 2023

From Luana. Speaking of UNRWA, please have a gander at their complicity in terrorism (i.e., watch the video). We really need to let people know about this UN “activity”:

A must watch, and a must share.

Mind-blowing.

Comment and let me know your thoughts. Honestly, if there is one video you should watch today. This is the one. UNRWA – Askar (2023) a short but extremely revealing video by David Bedein. UNRWA have created a Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/XYkUefxdov — Kosher Kockney (@KosherKockney) December 1, 2023

From Merilee: a bird playing with a ball! Is it a magpie?

UN Women, after condemning Hamas’s sexual violence on October 7 in a tweet, and then removing it almost immediately, finally found the spine to condemn Hamas (I know—it’s hard!). To little and too late:

This tweet, 2 months later, is far more about trying to salvage some credibility than actual acknowledgement of the victims and crimes. This is a corrupt organization that is beyond reform. They can keep their meaningless tweet, cut their funding. https://t.co/y8ozVn4TbD — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 2, 2023

And this is why UN women is reprehensible and should be disbanded and reformulated:

For @UN_Women, “no means no” in every language — except for Hebrew. They included 39 languages, and yet with 35 characters remaining in the tweet, they chose not to add "לא". For @UN_Women, the lives of Israeli women don't matter.#BelieveIsraeliWomen #MeTooUnlessUrAJew https://t.co/bp4PrKa5ch — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 3, 2023

From Jez: “A recycling of a very familiar meme.” This is one of the best recyclings:

This d*g is well equipped!

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl aged 2 (probably gassed upon arrival):

4 December 1939 | A Jewish girl Magdalena Dora Blau was born in Rotterdam in the Netherlands to Fritz and Mina. On 11 August 1942 she was murdered in a gas chamber at the #Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp. pic.twitter.com/MfpQXI1K8Z — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 4, 2023

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. This one is especially adorable:

This isn’t quite as cute (Matthew’s caption: “Some ppl are crazy”:

I can’t wait for the second date! 😍 pic.twitter.com/qPu6yI3n1g — mallory (she/her)💬 (@this_is_mallory) November 27, 2023