Antisemitism march in Paris

For some reason I find it hard to post travel photos here after my journeys are over; I guess part of the fun of being overseas is documenting the trip as it happens. When I recently visited Paris, the world’s most beautiful city, I was pretty good about posting as I traveled, though it’s often hard because you want to travel more than you want to write about it.

Here is the last batch of photos I took in Paris—at the antisemitism march on November 13. It was not a pro-Israel march, but designed to bring the French together by dispelling hatred of Israel, but also of Muslims. There were thus many French flags and other tricolored items on display, but few Israeli flags. It was heartening to experience the feeling of togetherness.

Similar marches occurred in other French cities, with the total attendees estimated at 180,000.

About 105,000 people showed up near the Invalides, coincidentally the number of people estimated at the antisemitism march in Washington, D. C.

Some photos:

Part of the crowd, with Les Invalides in the backroom.

The VIP arrival spot, including the right-wing Marine Le Pen. I didn’t see her, as I was squashed by the crowds (note all the media microphones).

I was told that this guy was head of the French Socialist party, but I can’t be sure. Readers?

Some made their statements in a subtle way, like this lady with a tricolor in her hat.

This serious woman seemed to me to be our Marianne. I was told that those who wore tricolored sashes were some kind of officials:

This was the banner that, I was told, was used at the beginning of the march.

The crowds were so dense that there was a traffic jam on the stairs up to the bridge over to the Invalides from the Right Bank. The cops made it very hard to even get to the demonstration, continually diverting us until we found that this was the only way in from the Left Bank:

Les flics. There were tons of cops around, though the demonstration was peaceful (and much less numerous than the pro-Palestinian demonstrations):

Somehow this statue, which I saw while walking back after the gathering, seemed appropriate: “The bird of peace“, sculpted by Mirza Moric. It will be exhibited until February.