Six more Israeli hostages died in the hands of Hamas

This sad news (click on the screenshot to read) comes from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, self-described as:

. . . . .a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.

A precis:

Israeli authorities announced the death in captivity of six more Israelis held hostage by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. In announcing the Nir Oz deaths, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on December 1 that the deaths were determined by a team of experts “based on findings that were collected, and intelligence.” Kibbutz Beeri — one of the Israeli border communities overrun by Palestinian terrorists in the October 7 assault that triggered the war in Gaza — said that 70-year-old resident Ofra Keidar had died in Hamas captivity. Hamas terrorists had murdered her husband, Sammy, during the initial assault in which she was seized. The IDF said four residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz who had been abducted also died in Gaza. They include Eliahu Margalit, 75; Ronen Angel, 54; Maya Goren, 56; and Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86. Goren’s husband, Avner, was murdered at the kibbutz on October 7. Hamas published a video of the ailing Zalmanovich on November 16, in what Israel described as psychological warfare. A sixth Israeli citizen, Guy Illouz (also spelled “Iluz”), 26, was abducted from the music festival and dragged into Gaza. A group representing hostage families reported him killed on December 1.

I can’t find a current count of hostages who have died, but it must be at least eleven (I can’t find a notice), a count that may include the youngest hostage 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, supposedly killed with his 4-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shira Bibas (this has not been verified by the IDF).

Three points: the deaths were ascertained only by the IDF, and apparently were not announced by the Palestinians, Hamas or otherwise. That seems to be just one more unconscionable act in a string of such acts by the terrorists.

Second, trading hostages for terrorists will be made more difficult if Israel doesn’t even know which hostages are still alive. Presumably Hamas wouldn’t agree to a trade unless the hostage was alive. They need to provide the IDF with a list of all living hostages.

Finally, some of the hostages are apparently not held by Hamas, but by other terrorist groups like Islamic Jihad, which claims it’s holding 30 hostages. And that group wants every imprisoned Palestinian terrorist released before they’ll let the hostages go, or so they claim. This would make bargaining doubly hard.

But apparently the trading is stopped; Israel is again going after Hamas.