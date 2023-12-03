Animals get fooled by magic

Here’s a video that shows, at leaat in some cases, that animals have the same expectations as we do about movement, and thus are susceptible to being fooled by magic tricks (not all of these are magic tricks, but all involve fooling creatures). Here are my favorites (note that I am a cat rather than a d&g person):

Pug: 0:27

Cat: 0:53

Parrot: 2:37

Raccoon: 2:57

D*g: 4:26

Cat: 5:57

Kitten: 7:53