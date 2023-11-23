Thanks to a couple of readers who sent me photos to keep this feature going. But I can always use more, so, after you’re in a food coma from turkey and stuffing, you might think about organizing a few photos to send me.

Today’s contribution comes from Robert Guttentag, a Professor Emeritus in the Dept. of Psychology at UNC Greensboro. Below is his brief introduction, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I’ve labeled the photos according to what I know from having been to the archipelago:

I’ve always assumed that standard Galápagos pics would not be what you were looking for — but since you put out a special call, thought I’d send you a few anyway. The pic of the booby both above and below the surface is kind of different .

Blue-footed booby (Sula nebouxii): ):

Marine iguanas (Sula nebouxii):

A pile o’ marine iguanas:

Galápagos land iguana (Conolophus subcristatus):

Galápagos sea lion (Zalophus wollebaeki):