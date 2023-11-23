Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thanksgiving in America–Thursday, November 23, 2023 and for some reason it’s National Espresso Day (it should be National Turkey Day). Below is a photo of me making espresso yesterday morning, the first step in constructing my morning latte.

At any rate, I give thanks that I'm still alive, but otherwise the world is going to hell. You can see what a variety of people give thanks for by read the Free Press collection "What we're grateful for," including short responses by Jon Haidt, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Bari Weiss, Mayam Bialik, and various staffers at the site.

It’s also Doctor Who Day (it premiered on this day in 1963), National Cashew Day, Eat a Cranberry Day, National Day of Mourning, Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan, Repudiation Day inFrederick County, Maryland, United States. the day they repudiated the Stamp Act in 1765. Finally, it’s Fibonacci Day, explained on the Checkiday site:

November 23—or 11/23—is the date of Fibonacci Day because the first series of numbers in the Fibonacci sequence are 1, 1, 2, and 3. The sequence is created by adding the previous two numbers to get the third number, so it begins as follows: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, and 144. Commonly studied in high school and college classes, it can be described with the mathematical equation Xn+2 = Xn+1 + Xn.

Today's Google Doodle (click on screenshot) goes to a page on Thanksgiving of 2023:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the November 23 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

UPDATE: This morning the NYT notes there’s been a delay in the prisoner/hostage swap and in the cease-fire, which won’t take effect until at least Friday.

The temporary cease-fire paired with the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will likely not begin until Friday at the earliest, Israeli officials said on Wednesday night, as negotiators continued to hammer out details of an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would see a pause in fighting to allow for groups of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released. The new timing for the releases came in a statement issued by the National Security Council through the Israeli prime minister’s office, and appeared to rule out the possibility that hostages could be freed on Thursday, as many of their families had hoped. The Israeli military also said that it “continued to fight in the Gaza Strip,” highlighting that the agreement to pause the fighting was not yet in place. At a news conference on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the agreement for a temporary cease-fire was a step toward Israel’s objective of freeing all of the captives held in Gaza, and that Israel intended to continue its military campaign. “I want to be clear: the war continues,” he said.

The rest of the Nooz was written late afternoon yesterday.

*The biggest news is the impending hostages-for-terrorists swap which appears to have been agreed upon, but details are still unclear, and are likely being hammered out even now:

Hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary cease-fire and the release of some hostages and prisoners, negotiators were hammering out crucial details of the deal. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had not announced specific plans for an exchange of at least 150 Palestinian women and children jailed by Israel for at least 50 Israeli women and children held in Gaza, including when people would be released and who will be included.

The Israeli military also said that it “continued to fight in the Gaza Strip,” highlighting that the agreement to pause fighting for at least four days was not yet in place. Some details did begin to emerge, however. The cease-fire is expected to begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. The official said that Israel does not expect hostages to be freed until as late as 10 p.m., because Hamas may need time to organize their release. At a news conference on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the agreement was a step toward Israel’s objective of freeing all of the captives held in Gaza, and that Israel intended to continue its military campaign: “I want to be clear — the war continues.” Note: it’s a three-terrorists-per-hostage swap, which is ludicrous, but reflects the sentiment of the Israelis, who badly want their people home (remember that they traded a thousand terrorists for a single Israeli soldier). What’s still unresolved: Among the issues still under discussion, according to Israeli officials: Hamas and Israel still disagree on how many captives are held in Gaza, making it hard to work out who exactly will be released, according to four Israeli officials who spoke anonymously to discuss a sensitive matter.

Israel published a shortlist of 300 Palestinians who could be released from Israeli jails, but had yet to narrow the list to 150 names.

The pause would allow for an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, through both the Egyptian and Israeli borders. But there was not yet agreement on the amount of supplies that would be allowed through, according to the fifth Israeli official. The pause will likely also allow Hamas to rearm, though that was a matter of considerable dispute in Israel’s government and military; and Israel is forbidden to use drones other other forms of observation to see what Hamas will be up to during the pauses. You can be sure that they’ll be up to no good. *The Washington Post provides a few more details, but these may well change by Thanksgiving (note that Hamas and Israel have not agreed on how many hostages there are, or who they are. The pause is to be extended an extra day for the release of every 10 additional hostages, Israel said, adding that its forces will resume the war afterward. President Biden welcomed the deal in a statement that also thanked the leaders of Qatar and Egypt. Three Americans — two women and a girl — are expected to be among those released in the first wave of hostages, a senior Biden administration official told The Washington Post. The final legal steps of enacting the agreement began Wednesday with the publication of a list of about 300 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons . The law allows Israeli citizens who have been victims of militant attacks to challenge the release of prisoners at the Supreme Court. At least one advocacy group, the Almagor Terror Victims Association, filed a petition Wednesday to block the deal, according to Israeli media. The court rejected the appeal Wednesday evening. The list of detainees includes 123 minors.

*As I predicted, the IDF has found the “smoking gun”, the huge complex of tunnels and terror offices under the al-Shifa hospital. I’ll have more on that in a bit, but all I can do now is tell the NYT, the Washington Post, and the Guardian to stuff it for their constant, almost gleeful, reporting that there’s no good evidence for Israel’s claim of a tunnel complex under the hospital. They’ll have to report the truth now, but even as I write this on Wednesday evening, with Israeli sources, including video, showing that the “smoking gun” has indeed been found, the NYT remains silent on the issue. Israel always said it would take time, especially because the tunnels may well have been booby-trapped. It took about a week, all the while with the liberal MSM jeering at the IDF for attacking a hospital where there wasn’t really any terrorists. The liberal MSM is wrong.

UPDATE: This morning the NYT reports on the new findings of tunnels and facilities, but their article is about as dismissive as you can get, beginning this way:

The Israeli military sought on Wednesday to bolster its assertions that Hamas uses tunnels beneath Gaza’s largest hospital, releasing a series of videos that it said showed “dozens of meters of a tunnel system” beneath the complex of Al-Shifa Hospital.

The first ten words are speculative and superfluous; perhaps Israel wants to destroy the tunnels and find hostages rather than merely “bolster its assertions”. I can guarantee this: they’d still be excavating and exploring the tunnels if the world already believed they existed. Here’s a tweet:

The Section of Tunnel Complex beneath Al-Shifa which was Discovered today is Massive, with several Bedrooms, Offices, and other Large Underground-Structures having been Found. pic.twitter.com/CRfcEy5GSD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 22, 2023

More later.

*Surprisingly, to me at least, conservative columnist Bret Stephens (whose parents were secular Jews), has had the clearest take on the Israel/Hamas war not just of NYT op-ed writers, but of NYT reporters. You can see that in his latest column, “The ‘cease-fire now’ imposture.” First, he quotes Hillary Clinton:

“Remember,” the former secretary of state said, “there was a cease-fire on Oct. 6 that Hamas broke by their barbaric assault on peaceful civilians and their kidnapping, their killing, their beheading, their terrible, inhumane savagery.” Those three words — “that Hamas broke” — aren’t trivial. They give the lie to the “Cease-Fire Now” mirage, or imposture, that has become a rallying cry at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. They are at the heart of what the war is about, and the key to how it can end. And they are the bright dividing line between those who would allow Hamas to get away with murder, and those who would refuse.

And here’s the crux of the matter, and why I take the “Cease-fire now” mantra to mean: “Israel must lose this war”:

The Israeli government and Hamas agreed on Wednesday morning to a four-day cease-fire in which Hamas would free 50 of the hostages. But Hamas did that only because it’s under intense military pressure. It could get a real and lasting cease-fire for the people of Gaza — and probably safe passage out of the territory for many of its members — in exchange for releasing all the hostages, surrendering its arms and renouncing its rule in favor of some other Arab power. That Hamas has done none of these things isn’t shocking: It’s a terrorist death cult. What’s shocking is that people in the Cease-Fire Now crowd don’t appear to have much interest in making any demands of Hamas equivalent to those they make of Israel. They want Israel to stop firing. But do you often hear them insisting that Hamas return the favor? They want Israel to provide Gaza with humanitarian relief in the form of electricity, fuel and other goods. But I haven’t seen those protesters in the street demanding that Hamas provide Israel with humanitarian relief in the form of immediately freeing all hostages. They claim to want a “free Palestine” for all its people. But I never hear them criticize Hamas’s dictatorship, or its contempt for the civil and human rights of its own people, or its members’ avowedly antisemitic boasts of slaughtering Jews.

Stephens knows what “Cease-fire now” means, though apparently we’re going to have a temporary one:

For Israelis, what “Cease-Fire Now” means is “Surrender Now.” No wonder they decline to heed the call.

Finally, Stephens takes on—and answers—the tough question:

What about for Palestinians — women, children and noncombatant men for whom the calls for a cease-fire are supposedly intended? Would they benefit? In the short term, of course: Palestinian lives would be saved if Israel held its fire. But a cease-fire wouldn’t spare just civilians. It would spare, and embolden, the main fighting force of Hamas. It would also embolden terrorist allies like Hezbollah. That’s a virtual guarantee for future mass-casualty attacks against Israel, for ever-larger Israeli retaliation, and for deeper misery for the people of Gaza. No Israeli government of any political stripe is going to allow the territory to rebuild so long as Hamas remains in charge. Instead of Cease-Fire Now, we need Hamas’s Defeat Now. Only on that basis does a lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike have any chance to follow.

Hamas must be defeated and cannot be allowed to persist. Only with that outcome—the explicit Israeli goal of the war—can Israel and Palestine coexist without ripping out each other’s throats.

*For another view, see Bernie Sanders’s contorted essay on the war, in which he claims to want peace for both sides, but blames everything on Israel. At the same time, he claims that Hamas must be removed from power but yet denies Israel the ability to do that. He also says that giving Gaza new leadership is Israel’s responsibility. though that can be argued. Progressives will love the piece (remember that the Democratic Socialists of America, of which Bernie is one, announced an “all out for Palestine” demonstration on October 7, before Israel had responded to Hamas’s attack on that same day (see below). But in the end Sanders doesn’t offer any good solutions except “Hamas is bad but Israel is bad too. Israel has to fix things. And, by the way, the U.S. has to stop givng Israel so much money and start supporting Palestine.” This, says the sweating Democratic Socialist, will guarantee a two-state solution. Well, maybe he’s right, but he also is no friend of Israel.

Posted OCTOBER 7, the day of the attack, before Israel had even begun to respond. What does that tell you?

*This is plenty weird, and people are already crying “terrorism” about it. It involves a car that blew up at a checkpoint monitoring the Rainbow Bridge connecting Canada and the U.S., killing two.

A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, leaving two people dead and prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said. There was no immediate information on the cause of the incident, but it raised concerns on both sides of the border. The White House said President Joe Biden was “closely following developments,” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were “taking this extraordinarily seriously.” “This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls,” Trudeau said in Parliament before excusing himself from Question Period in the House of Commons to be briefed further. The two deceased people were in the vehicle, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. . . .Jim Diodati, the mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, told The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that what happened appeared to be “an isolated incident.” The U.S. FBI’s field office in Buffalo and other agencies were investigating the blast. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo from the state capital, Albany. The explosion happened on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. . . . Speaking to WGRZ-TV, witness Mike Guenther said he saw a vehicle speeding toward the crossing from the U.S. side when it swerved to avoid another car, crashed into a fence and exploded.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls this a “serious situation”, but I’m guessing it’s not connected with terrorism (but where did the explosion come from?). And if it was a terrorist act, the people involved botched it. Nevertheless, security is being ramped up in the area, including at the Buffalo, New York airport.

