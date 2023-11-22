Fantastic video: Eastern black rhino born at Chester zoo

I couldn’t resist putting up this video of an Eastern Black Rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis michaeli being born at the Chester Zoo in England. It’s a subspecies of the black rhino, and is critically endangered, hunted for its horn.

Matthew alerted me to an article in the Guardian, and I found the video on YouTube. Here are the notes. You MUST watch; I’ve never seen anything like this!

A zoo is celebrating the birth of an eastern black rhino, one of the world’s rarest mammals, with the moment captured on film.

Chester zoo said Zuri the rhino and her female calf had been inseparable since the arrival.

The calf’s birth at 2.45pm on 12 November after Zuri’s 15-month pregnancy was unusual in that it took place in daylight, which allowed keepers to film it happening.

The zoo’s rhino team manager, Emma Evison, said the birth had been eagerly awaited. She said: “It’s quite unusual for a rhino to give birth in daylight hours, we really didn’t expect it to happen right in front of us as we were going about our day.

“To be able to witness the calf safely entering the world, in front of our very eyes, was just the most incredible privilege.”

Evison said it was important for mother and baby to spend time bonding. “So far, the pair have been inseparable and the little one is feeding regularly and already gaining in size and weight.

“She’s very inquisitive and full of energy, which is just brilliant to see.”