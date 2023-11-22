61-year old cockatoo, living in dire conditions, gets rescued, adopted, and loved; starts to vocalize

This is the feel-good post to end the pre-Thanksgiving website. Posting will be light tomorrow as I want to have a holiday, too.

Here’s the video story of an elderly (60 year old) cockatoo who had lived in dire conditions and, after his owner died, got taken into a sanctuary and rehabbed. Fred the Cockatoo makes a great recovery, although he’s missing a wing, and becomes quite vigorous and affectionate.

Sadly, because captive cockatoos live about 50-70 years, Fred probably doesn’t have a long time left. But at least his golden years are happy ones.