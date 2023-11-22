Extremes of identitarianism at Ohio State: hirings based largely on DEI statements

This column from the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed section is going around our University’s “heterodox” faculty, and paints a dire picture of what happens when DEI goes to extremes. The upshot: at Ohio State University (OSU), a public school, DEI is so pervasive in the hiring process that faculty get hired largely on their DEI statement, with academic merit a secondary consideration. People apply for professor jobs frantically tout their DEI credentials, including intersectionality, and the statements are so extreme that they make you cringe.

Not only that but, as in all such programs—DEI statements were required until recently for all appointments in OSU’s College of Arts and Sciences—getting hired depended on conforming to a certain type of DEI: the Kendi-an “antiracism” program. You can’t use Dr. King’s “character versus skin color” assessment: that’s a one-way ticket to not getting the job. It’s ironic, then that the “diversity” bit of DEI really means conformity to a received ideology—something not lost on author John Sailer, a senior fellow at the National Association of Scholars.

I’ve been wary of quoting (or even reading) WSJ op-eds, as they’re predictably conservative. But that was dumb of me: although I’m a liberal, I need to challenge my ideas as much as does a conservative. And a good way to do that is read what’s considered “good” conservative opinion. After all, I read the New York Times op-eds, which are just as predictably liberal. So I make no apologies for quoting this one, especially because it’s mostly facts and not opinion.

To see the damage that a vigorous DEI program in hiring can wreak on academic quality, click the headline below, or you can also find it archived here.

Sailer used a public-records request to get his hands on over 800 pages of “Diversity Faculty Recruitment Reports,” i.e., reports on every job candidate that were required to be submitted to the administration from search committees. And what is in those reports will curl the soles of your shoes (unless you’re wearing Louboutins). Sailer’s words are indented.

In February 2021, then-president Kristina Johnson launched an initiative to hire 50 professors whose work focused on race and “social equity” and “100 underrepresented and BIPOC hires” (the acronym stands for black, indigenous and people of color). These reports show what higher education’s outsize investment in “diversity, equity and inclusion” looks like in practice. Ohio State sacrificed both academic freedom and scholarly excellence for the sake of a narrowly construed vision of diversity. Each report required search committees to describe how their proposed finalists “would amplify the values of diversity, inclusion and innovation.” Some reports were dutiful and bureaucratic; others exuded enthusiasm. All were revealing. Racial diversity was touted as a tool to achieve viewpoint diversity, but viewpoint conformity often served as a tool to meet de facto quotas. One report said a candidate would “greatly enhance our engagement with queer theory outside of the western epistemological approaches which would greatly support us both in recruitment and retention of diverse graduate populations.”

It’s embarrassing to see the candidates, desperately wanting jobs, touting their intersectionality or, if they were the white males at the bottom of the heap, trying to confect some DEI credentials:

Other committees valued political ideology as an end in itself. In a search for a professor of chemistry, the report notes that one candidate’s “experiences as a queer, neurodivergent Latinx woman in STEM has provided her with an important motivation to expand DEI efforts beyond simply representation and instead toward social justice.” Another report concedes that “as a white male” one proposed finalist “does not outwardly present as a diversity candidate.” In his defense it notes that he recently published on critical race theory.

In some cases, the DEI statement was weighted equally, or nearly equally, with academic merit:

In some cases, committees evaluated diversity statements through an explicitly ideological lens. A committee searching for a professor of freshwater biology selected finalists “based upon a weighted rubric of 67% research and 33% contribution to DEI.” To evaluate the statements, the committee used a rubric that cited several “problematic approaches” for which a candidate can receive a zero score—for example, if he “solely acknowledges that racism, classism, etc. are issues in the academy.” It isn’t enough for a freshwater biologist to believe that racism pervades higher education. The rubric meanwhile gave a high score for DEI-focused activism outside academia, for demonstrating an understanding of “intersectionality” and for embracing a vision of “anti-racism” that “requires consistent and long-term growth, reflection, and engagement (and that they are prepared to put in this work).” Viewpoint discrimination aside, these assessments reveal an issue of basic priority. For a search in astrophysics, “the DEI statement was given equal weight to the research and teaching statements.” This would strike many as a poor metric for judging astrophysicists.

Indeed! And in astrophysics!

And even bodyt weight makes its way into the statements:

Candidates’ demographics also appeared to play a significant role in faculty hiring decisions. Throughout the reports, references to the race and sex of candidates abound. Many of the job candidates’ diversity statements emphasized their own “intersectional” identities—“a person of color and a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” “a first generation, fat, queer scholar of color” and so on.

Does being overweight contribute to viewpoint diversity? Are universities supposed to increase the diversity of avoirdupois? I suppose you can make the case that “fat” people are, like “queer people of color” considered oppressed. But should university increase the variance of body weight?

At any rate, this DEI initiative, which now appears to have been deep-sixed (for one thing, the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action probably made this kind of hiring illegal). But it had already had its effects:

This emphasis seemed to have an effect—sometimes a remarkable one—on the demographic makeup of the proposed finalists. For a role in communications, four of the 46 applicants were Hispanic—and so were two of the three finalists. One role in medical anthropology had 67 applicants. The four finalists include the only two black applicants and the only Native American applicant. “All four scholars on our shortlist are women of color,” the committee said. . . . . . Some search committees at Ohio State were surprisingly forthcoming about their use of racial preferences. “Diversity and inclusion featured prominently in all our discussions,” wrote one committee in the division of geodetic sciences. “Naturally, most weight was given to candidates from URM”—underrepresented minority—“backgrounds, but we also gave considerable weight to the diversity statements that were provided by all candidates.” One faculty position advertised last year was in French and francophone studies with a “specialization in Black France.” It yielded a more racially diverse but still majority-white applicant pool. The committee was adamant about its intended outcome. “In our deliberations to select finalists, the importance of bringing Black scholars to campus was deemed to be essential. We thus chose three Black candidates.” It added: “We decided as a committee that diversity was just as important as perceived merit as we made our selections.”

This is a remedy for academic disaster: judging people by their adherence to a progressive view of identitarian politics as much as by their academic quality. The solution? Widen the opening of the pipeline by trying to ensure equal opportunity for people at the very beginning of their lives (granted, a very hard and expensive task, but the only way to go). By the time someone gets to the career stage of applying for jobs, the tradeoff between ethnicity and merit is already there, although those with more zealotry than neurons insist that you can have both diversity and merit—that there is no tradeoff. But that’s simply not true, for we see people left and right trying to increase diversity by lowering academic standards: ditching standardized tests and using “holistic admissions.” They’re even doing this in medical-school admissions, and the result will have to be an average decrease in the quality of doctors.

Another solution: just as all universities should adopt Chicago’s Kalven Report on institutional neutrality, so they should also adopt our “Shils report“, which lays out the criteria for hiring and promotion. Its conclusions are summed up on a statement on page 5:

There must be no consideration of sex, ethnic or national characteristics, or political or religious beliefs or affiliations in any decision regarding appointment, promotion, or reappointment at any level of the academic staff.

The whole report is 23 pages long, but the Provost’s office gives a summary:

On 15 July 1970, the Committee on the Criteria of Academic Appointment was appointed by President Edward H. Levi. This Committee was charged with writing a report that would become the basis for evaluating faculty up for promotion. The Shils report dictates that faculty at the University of Chicago must display distinguished performance in each of the following criteria when being considered for promotion: Research

Teaching and Training, including the supervision of graduate students

Contribution to intellectual community

Service This Committee understood that unless such high standards existed and were used, the University would – indeed – become a pantheon for dead or dying gods incapable of attracting the best minds from around the world.

“Service” is construed as committee work or other work that helps the university meet the first three criteria. It is not construed as adherence to any belief system, as you can see in the sentence above. And we still adhere to this. DEI statements are strictly forbidden here, though, of course, those of a “progressive” bent try to find ways to get around this. Violating the Shils criteria, as the committee recognized is a recipe for erosion of academic quality as well as an abrogation of academic freedom, and it’s telling that Ohio State no longer adheres to its draconian and uniformitarian standards. By the way, I just found this job ad for an astrophysics position at Penn State (another state school). The stuff you have to submit for the job are these (the arrow is mine):

I suspect that this kind of stuff is actually illegal, but to fight it in court one needs “standing”: plaintiffs who have been injured by the regulation. It’s obvious why academics cut out of the process for inadequate DEI statements won’t go to court, for they’d be forever demonized. Nevertheless, I think there are at least two court cases in the works involving required DEI statements.