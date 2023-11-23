Site glitch about comments

November 23, 2023 • 8:52 am

It appears that, starting this morning, many (but not all) people are unable to leave comments on the posts.  I have asked the tech guy to look into this, and have contacted WordPress, but it’s a holiday and nobody may be around.  Try leaving a comment below, regardless of who you are, so I can see which comments are getting through. Thanks!

22 thoughts on “Site glitch about comments

  16. I tried to match wit with Coel, but a reply didn’t go through. Maybe this won’t either, but ce n’est pas une réplique.

