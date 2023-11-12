Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, the Sabbath made for goyische cats, and November 12, 2023. It’s also National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day. Yay for the absence of anchovies; whoever had the idea to put fish on a pizza should be beaten and kicked.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the November 12 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*I noticed a ton of cops in Paris yesterday, but didn’t realize until later that there was a pro-Palestinian rally occurring in the afternoon and evening. According to Reuters, the rally was banned but took place anyway:

French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united and refrain from bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict home. Macron’s interior minister had earlier banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were “likely to generate disturbances to public order”. France is home to Europe’s largest Muslim and Jewish communities. The Middle East conflict has often stoked domestic tensions in the past. “This event is an earthquake for Israel, the Middle East and beyond,” Macron said in a solemn TV address. “Let’s not pursue at home ideological adventures by imitating or projecting.” “Let’s not add, through illusions or calculations, domestic divides to international divides,” he said. “The shield of unity will protect us from hatred and excesses.” Macron said the government had acted to boost police protection of Jewish sites, including schools and synagogues, and that there could be no justification for atrocities.

Perhaps Macron said this because there’s a legal march against anti-Semitism today, which has united a lot of disparate groups but has also caused political divisions. At any rate, while I’m in favor of the government protecting Jewish sites, I’m not keen on their banning demonstrations because they “cause international divides”. This, to me, seems an abrogation of free speech:

Macron’s interior minister had earlier banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were “likely to generate disturbances to public order”.

*The NYT reports that there was a huge pro-Palestinian demonstration in London yesterday, one of the biggest in recent years.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London in a huge pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday, a tense day in which the police battled with a small right-wing group to keep order on some city streets. The large march in support of the Palestinian cause coincided with Armistice Day, when Britain commemorates those who fought in World War I and subsequent conflicts, and followed days of debate about whether the protest should be allowed to go ahead. A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police Service said by phone on Saturday afternoon that about 300,000 people had attended the march, making it one of the largest protests in Britain in recent years. Earlier in the day, a right-wing group clashed with the police near the Cenotaph, a war memorial close to the prime minister’s official residence, shortly after a two-minute silence was held to mark Remembrance Day. Videos showed some people bursting through a cordoned-off area. By late Saturday, the police said that 126 people had been arrested.

*From Alan Johnson at The Free Press, we have “Six myths about Hamas“, a reprint of a speech he gave nine years ago. It followed the “50-day war of 2014,” in which, following rocket attacks, Israel bombed Gaza and foiled Hamas operatives who infiltrated Israel through tunnels, ready to kill civilians. It bore a number of resemblances to what happened recently, except eventually with Hamas unable to invade Israel and facing IDF destruction of their tunnels, accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire and hostilities ended. The myths, many of which apply today. Read the article to see Johnson’s response:

First Myth: The Israeli Blockade of Gaza Is Motiveless and Cruel, and It Is the Cause of the Hamas Rockets. Second Myth: Hamas Seeks Peace. They Are a Negotiating Partner-in Waiting Being Spurned by Israel. Third Myth: Hamas Rockets Are Harmless. Iron Dome Stops Them Anyway. Israel Could Just Ignore the Rockets. Fourth Myth: Israel Targeted Civilians in Gaza Fifth Myth: The Media Can Report Freely from the Gaza Strip, So We Are Getting a True Picture of the Conflict Sixth Myth: Palestinians (and Arabs in General) Do Not Have Agency and Choice, and So Cannot be Held Accountable

Johnson says this about the “Sixth Myth”:

This is the myth that makes all the other myths believable.

This is the myth that provides the sensibility of bias—the instinctive pattern of feeling and response that people adopt no matter what the issue is, no matter what the facts are. This is the “unconscious,” so to speak, of so much of the surface discourse about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is the deeply buried assumption that says Israelis and Palestinians have dichotomous natures. It warps our understanding of the conflict. Palestinians are understood as a driven people, dominated by circumstance and emotion, lacking choice, below the age of responsibility, never to be held accountable. Israelis are the opposite; masters of all circumstances, rational and calculating, the root cause of everything, responsible for everything.

*In this report from Israel, the controversial Douglas Murray argues that Hamas was “worse than the Nazis,” because Hamas was gleeful after killing civilians while the Nazis needed a stiff drink to regain their composure. It’s worth listening to this 11-minute video.

*The WaPo summarizes all the attacks on Trump, by both Democrats and Republicans, based on his “verbal fumbles.” The message is that he lacks the mental acuity to be President.

The DeSantis campaign recently posted a thread of more than two dozen clumsy or confusing remarks by former president Donald Trump, positing that “this is why his handlers won’t let him debate.” Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, speaking to Jewish donors, mocked Trump for speaking positively about the leaders of China and North Korea, saying he is evidently “confused” about which countries are American allies and which are adversaries. And the Biden campaign has also stepped up its posts about Trump’s verbal fumbles, including a minute-long video compilation of various miscues. In press statements, it has slammed Trump for mispronouncing “Hamas” and for musing aloud that the abbreviation for United States is spelled like the word “us.” As Trump’s Republican rivals face growing pressure to stop his momentum, while Democrats seek to neutralize concerns about Biden’s age, the two sides are converging on a common argument — that Trump’s cognition has declined too far for him to lead the country again. The Biden-Harris HQ account on X, formerly known as Twitter, sometimes even reposts jabs at Trump from the DeSantis campaign. When DeSantis’s campaign “war room” posted a video of Trump sounding confused at a rally in New Hampshire, for example, Biden’s account shared it. Biden, 80, has faced a relentless spotlight on his verbal and physical stumbles, and polls suggest his age could be a major political vulnerability in 2024. His team is increasingly eager to point out that Trump, 77, is susceptible to similar missteps, which have sometimes been overlooked amid the other chaos surrounding the former president, including the 91 criminal charges he faces.

I couldn’t find the Democratic video, but here’s an MSNBC summary of Trump’s gaffes. We’re all familiar with them, but it’s scary to see them again. The litany begins at 1:06. “Yosemites” for “semites” is my favorite; I have a teeshirt with the word and a tree on it. At any rate, no matter what the state of his cognition, I will not vote for him and worry that he’ll be reelected.

*Finally, from the “oddities” section of the Associated Press, we hear of the theft of a valuable solid-goild toilet four years ago, and now the arrested of the alleged perps:

Four men were charged Monday over the theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the sprawling English country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born. The toilet, valued at 4.8 million pounds ($5.95 million), was an artwork titled “America” and intended as a pointed satire about excessive wealth by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was part of an art installation at Blenheim Palace, near the city of Oxford, a few days before it vanished overnight in September 2019. The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday it has authorized criminal charges against four men, ages 35-39, over the theft. They are accused of burglary and conspiracy to transfer criminal property. Seven people had been arrested over the heist, but no charges have been brought until Monday, four years after the toilet was stolen. The artwork has never been found.

Here’s the AP photo of the toilet with its caption:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej seem to be discussing “life”.

Hili: I’m trying to understand all this. A: Me too. Hili: A hopeless case.

In Polish:

Hili: Próbuję to wszystko zrozumieć.

Ja: Ja też.

Hili: Beznadziejna sprawa.

Masih’s been elected President of the World Liberty Congress that convened in Lithuania. The group comprises dissidents who have united to oppose autocracy and dictatorship. I’m not sure if it will accomplish anything (she has her hands full with Iran), but here’s Masih’s tweet:

I am deeply honored to have been elected as the President of the World Liberty Congress. I dedicate myself to promoting the core values of the delegates of more then 56 countries of our general assembly which took place in Venice. As someone from a country where women don’t… https://t.co/sUolJQtSaG — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 10, 2023

This was on my “home” feed, and yes, those are real eyes. “Science girl” is the best!

The eyes of a conchpic.twitter.com/N9rEQsOE2m — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 11, 2023

From Jay, an argument about what it means to “Free Palestine”:

A cat cartoon from Jez. Click to enlarge if you can’t read it:

This would be useful for many schools, among them the University of Chicago.

Another reminder to Jewish university students. "Hate speech" in general is not illegal. However, other students blocking your way to class, harassing you individually, physically intimidating you, or otherwise engaging in actions that are illegal are in fact illegal, even if… — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 10, 2023

From Barry, a new show from The Oatmeal in which God takes the form of a cat!

The teaser trailer for my show just dropped! I've spent the past four years on this, and I'm so excited to show you one glorious minute of footage. https://t.co/0WksOB3x1E — The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) November 11, 2023

This is about the first time I’ve used Twitter (excuse me, “X”) to take issue with Steve Pinker, who argues, like Dennett, that we do have free will, although everything is still deterministic. He appears to be a compatibilist.

Unfortunately, Pinker is wrong and Sapolsky is right. Determinism (or "naturalism") rules, and our "will" cannot override the laws of physics, which is what most people think of as free will. Better to ponder determinism than resort to the semantic tricks of compatibilism. https://t.co/uxW7LH2qVs — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) November 11, 2023

More hijinks at MIT. To read the original article, go here, though you’ll have to give them an email address (h/t Orli):

MIT didn’t want to punish antisemitic foreign students harassing American Jews on campus because suspension would lead to deportation under the student visa rules. So MIT chose to help the antisemites instead of punishing them. Morality run amok. MIT is one of the most… pic.twitter.com/LJcBsXxCzd — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 11, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Dutch girl gassed upon arrival, age 11:

12 November 1932 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Dina Hendrina Gazan, was born in Holten. In February 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/P0odAOV1gL — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 12, 2023