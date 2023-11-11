Ayaan Hirsi Ali ditches atheism, becomes a Christian

I always thought that Ayaan Hirsi Ali belonged as the “fifth horseperson” alongside Dennett, Dawkins, Hitchens, and Harris. After all, her arguments against religion were as strong and well expressed as those of the “four horsemen”. Perhaps it was because she concentrated most of her attacks on Islam instead of religion in general, but she was still an atheist, and had no faith.
But things have changed, as you see from the Unherd article below (click to read):
An excerpt, starting with her discussing her own strict Muslim indoctrination, which was much dispelled by reading Bertrand Russell’s essay, “Why I am not a Christian?”
You can see why, to someone who had been through such a religious schooling, atheism seemed so appealing. Bertrand Russell offered a simple, zero-cost escape from an unbearable life of self-denial and harassment of other people. For him, there was no credible case for the existence of God. Religion, Russell argued, was rooted in fear: “Fear is the basis of the whole thing — fear of the mysterious, fear of defeat, fear of death.”
As an atheist, I thought I would lose that fear. I also found an entirely new circle of friends, as different from the preachers of the Muslim Brotherhood as one could imagine. The more time I spent with them — people such as Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins — the more confident I felt that I had made the right choice. For the atheists were clever. They were also a great deal of fun.
So, what changed? Why do I call myself a Christian now?
I don’t find the answer convincing: it’s largely this: “only values derived from Judeo-Christian religion can fend off pernicious values derived from those and other faiths.” To wit:
Part of the answer is global. Western civilisation is under threat from three different but related forces: the resurgence of great-power authoritarianism and expansionism in the forms of the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin’s Russia; the rise of global Islamism, which threatens to mobilise a vast population against the West; and the viral spread of woke ideology, which is eating into the moral fibre of the next generation.
We endeavour to fend off these threats with modern, secular tools: military, economic, diplomatic and technological efforts to defeat, bribe, persuade, appease or surveil. And yet, with every round of conflict, we find ourselves losing ground. We are either running out of money, with our national debt in the tens of trillions of dollars, or we are losing our lead in the technological race with China.
But we can’t fight off these formidable forces unless we can answer the question: what is it that unites us? The response that “God is dead!” seems insufficient. So, too, does the attempt to find solace in “the rules-based liberal international order”. The only credible answer, I believe, lies in our desire to uphold the legacy of the Judeo-Christian tradition.
No, all atheists are not united by the mantra “God is dead”. Most of us are secular humanists, adhering to a set of values that were largely developed by unbelievers seeking to mold a better society. Moreover, the base on which many of those values rest antedated Jude0-Christian religion; in fact, some of it might comprise evolved tendencies that were adaptive for individuals living in small groups.
And why only “Judeo-Christian” tradition? I can understand why Hirsi Ali leaves Islam out, but what about Buddhism or other “legacies of religious tradition?” At any rate, all you need to know to refute this and what’s below is that one can derive ethics not from “religious tradition”, which may or may not (but usually does) incorporate the supposed dictates of God, as in the Ten Commandments, but from pure philosophical musings that don’t involve a deity.
Finally, as many religionists do, Hirsi Ali imputes any moralistic or philosophical advances in modern Western society to Judaism and Christianity, simply because both faiths (mostly the latter) were the main set of religious beliefs in that society. But that doesn’t mean that these faiths were responsible for moral values, any more than they were responsible for scientific advances, also largely developed in Judeo-Christian societies.
One would think that Hirsi Ali, who is no dumb bunny, would have heard of the Euthphryo dialogues, in which Socrates argues (via Plato) that you cannot derive piety (we can use “morality” instead) as “that which the gods love”, for do the gods love piety simply because it’s pious, or is something pious because the gods love it?
The point of this dialogue, translating “piety” to “morality” is that we cannot convincingly maintain that we derive, say, a “thou shalt not kill” morality simply because that is what the gods tell us is good. If that were true, then whatever the gods say must be moral, and if the gods said it was moral to kill people without cause, well, then that must be moral, too. But it isn’t, because we can think of good (secular) reasons why it’s bad to kill people.
The conclusion is that our ideas of morality must predate the dictates of the gods We don’t need gods to tell us what is right or wrong, as we have intuitive feelings, which can then be examined by secular scrutiny, of what is right and wrong, and those feelings don’t come from religion. (My view is that they are a social veneer, worked out by trial and error, overlain on a morality evolved when we lived in small groups.)
In the end, Hirsi Ali offers another reason for her deconversion, and it’s the usual reason why believers believe:
Yet I would not be truthful if I attributed my embrace of Christianity solely to the realisation that atheism is too weak and divisive a doctrine to fortify us against our menacing foes. I have also turned to Christianity because I ultimately found life without any spiritual solace unendurable — indeed very nearly self-destructive. Atheism failed to answer a simple question: what is the meaning and purpose of life?
This didn’t seem to be a problem for Harris, Dennett, Dawkins, or Hitchens!
Unfortunately, religion might give you a meaning and purpose of life, but they are bogus ones. As I you can see in 2018 in a post here called “What’s your meaning and purpose?“, 373 readers generally concluded that there is no “meaning and purpose of life” to be found within religion, except to follow God or Jesus. (This was one of the most commented-upon posts I ever wrote.) In general, you make your own purpose and meaning.
Also see this later post for more thoughts on the issue.) Considering religion in the later post, I said this:
What people like [Ted] Peters and [Steve] Gould always forget is that religion is one source of meaning and purpose but:
a. It is not the SOLE source of meaning and purpose in life; humanism is another (and a better one).
b. People in countries that are nearly completely atheistic, like Iceland or Denmark, do not seem to be stricken with ennui because they don’t have religion to give them meaning and purpose. They get what they need from secular sources. I’d rather hang out with a bunch of Danes than with a bunch of American theologians any day.
c. Most important, religion doesn’t answer “why” questions in any agreed-upon way. Yes, an individual can find “purpose” in slavish worship of Allah, but that’s a personal answer, not a general answer. In fact, all answers to the question are subjective and personal, and usually don’t come from religion though they may be buttressed by religion. What it boils down to is this: “the answers religion provide to questions of meaning and purpose all involve God’s will.” And there’s no evidence for what God’s wills, much less for God itself.
I won’t go over ground that’s been well plowed on this site. But it makes me ineffably sad when an incisive thinker and skeptic like Hirsi Ali concludes her article this way:
Unless we offer something as meaningful, I fear the erosion of our civilisation will continue. And fortunately, there is no need to look for some new-age concoction of medication and mindfulness. Christianity has it all.
That is why I no longer consider myself a Muslim apostate, but a lapsed atheist. Of course, I still have a great deal to learn about Christianity. I discover a little more at church each Sunday. But I have recognised, in my own long journey through a wilderness of fear and self-doubt, that there is a better way to manage the challenges of existence than either Islam or unbelief had to offer.
Northern Europe is now highly atheistic, and Scandinavia nearly entirely so. Are those societies failing to manage the challenges of existence? I don’t think so. Those are some of the most empathic and humane societies around, and they’re bearing up well without Christianity, thank you.
I would love to question Hirsi Ali on the “truths” that she’s learned by going to church. And I wonder if any of the three remaining Horsemen ever will.
Here’s a video that starts about the time that Hirsi Ali espouses her newfound faith; it was sent, along with the link above, by a reader. The moderator, as you see is also a believer, Jordan Peterson. I think Richard Dawkins would take issue with Hirsi Ali’s claim that he’s one of the most Christian people she knows, simply because he admires evensong and cathedrals!
35 thoughts on “Ayaan Hirsi Ali ditches atheism, becomes a Christian”
I admire her but disappointed she credits Christianity with providing morals that she herself had long before becoming a Christian.
I was very disappointed to see her article on this.
I wonder if some people embrace and find religion just because they are looking for hope.
It’s also disappointing to hear she found Christianity from being a nonbeliever as it almost nullifies everything she stood for before.
I guess she found the light, now it’s our turn to find the true belief?
I’ll be polite:
What the hell?
My thoughts exactly.
She seems to think that atheism is an “ism”, which it isn’t. Sorry to see that you turned your brain off Ayaan.
At first I didn’t believe this, but now I see that it’s true. I won’t the video, because I can’t stand JP, but from what she wrote I see that ultimately Ali takes refuge in the only reason for an intelligent person to believe in any religion in this day and age, namely, fideism, or “credo quia consolans.” This is the refuge of such otherwise admirable intellectuals as Garry Wills, James Carroll, Andrew Sullivan, and even Martin Gardner. I wonder if Ali’s husband, Niall Ferguson, convinced her to convert.
The video is set to start right before Hirsi Ali talks so you get only a miniscule dose of Peterson. You can watch with confidence! It’s only a few minutes of her until the video ends, too.
Thanks, Jerry. I watched the video and survived seeing and hearing JP. 😉 And he alluded to Hirsi Ali’s husband, which gives me more confidence in the supposition that Ferguson was an influence on her conversion.
I know this is entirely shallow, but . . .
What the hell is Peterson wearing? It looks like the suit The Joker from Batman wore.
Or another of Batman’s enemies, Two-Face.
Harvey Dent/ Two-Face https://g.co/kgs/Nb5tmy
And yet I think the borderline clown suit is perfect for him.
I’ve been pondering her article on Unherd since I read it this morning.
My tentative conclusion is that some people accord the world a primary axis of Good vs Evil, and in the case of Ayaan Hirsi Ali she was raised on this axis and missed its availability until she picked on Christianity as a preferred way of living along it. Fair enough. Each to their own.
Other people (such as the Woke and traditional Elites) see the primary axis as Power vs the Oppressed or Powerless. This doesn’t fit the world so well, hence the endless juggling of intersectional privilege and insurrections.
I suspect there are yet more people who are Naturalists – the world doesn’t have a primary axis, it just is. Atheists, Non-theists, Humanists, some Eastern philosophies may be found here.
Confusing isn’t it, especially when advocates end up arguing about who is right.
“[S]ome people accord the world a primary axis of Good vs Evil…Other people (such as the Woke and traditional Elites) see the primary axis as Power vs the Oppressed or Powerless.”
Of course I don’t know how AHA thinks, but I don’t think it’s quite right to say these two axes are alternatives. I think Haidt & Lukianoff got it right about good vs. evil. The woke use assertions about power to label some people or groups good and others evil. That labeling (and its consequences) is the job, power is just the tool used to do the job (ha, power tools…).
I have never” herd” of the unherd. Does anybody subscribe to it? What is it about? What is their claim to fame? What is their niche?
Unherd is a British online magazine with a conservative/right-wing viewpoint. Its articles are a mixed bag. Interesting heterodox writers like Razib Khan occasionally publish there, but there are plenty of religious bores, a club Hirsi Ali seems to have joined.
I’d describe it as more contrarian, anti-woke, free-speech-supporting “classical liberal” than “conservative/right-wing”.
Unherd is a UK-based online magazine that hosts opinion pieces, where the general mission is to present opinions that you’d be less likely to find in the mainstream media. There’s a fair number of interesting articles.
When I listened to her explain her position, I began to think that she was describing Humanism. The God part seems to be a kind of place holder and point of focus, perhaps, like a mantra. Whatever stress she felt as an atheist, I hope she now feels happier. At a personal level, that is the important thing. If you can’t live without religion, OK then, live with it. Now I can go back to reality.
Agreed. I think her arguments for deconversion are poor, but if it helps her, so be it. I’m still sad, though.
Good comment, still, it depends on the ‘religion’ and how one lives with it. There’s a massive difference between believing in ‘loving thy neighbor’ and ‘seventy virgins waiting for you in heaven when you die a martyr’.
I don’t think Ayaan Hirsi Ali is a Christian; I think she’s identifying as a Christian. Fortunately for her, the Christians will count it. So will she.
All her arguments are based on what’s useful. Christianity is useful in helping people stick together under a common set of values and guidelines. Christianity is useful in helping people feel their life matters. Christianity is useful in providing an historical narrative to ground the values we care about.
The point isn’t that we have counterpoints and arguments that no-it-doesn’t or there-are-other-ways (though we do.) The problem is that none of these reasons involve truth. They slide around on the level of “truthiness”— the quality of seeming or being felt to be true. The quality of being wanted to be true, because it’s so inconvenient if it isn’t.
If someone can’t say they’d hold on to their beliefs about God, theistic or atheistic, even if these beliefs lead to social chaos and personal heartache, then they don’t really believe. They have made a commitment. Beliefs change with new evidence. Commitments change under new circumstances.
Ali has studied Western philosophy and should know better. But she’s human, and subject to the same human foibles we all have. A skeptical analysis often gets overtaken by a desire to be on the right side.
Trans-christian.
“… what is it that unites us?”
Right – that is a deep question, but maybe a start is that no individual or group can claim authority by gnosis – self-knowledge, and compel that gnosis upon any other person. Perhaps Ali sees Christianity as tempering hubris of such knowledge by off-loading it to prophets and away from the individual…? Doesn’t make sense… so, on to :
E Pluribus Unum : out of many, individuals, that are guaranteed to disapprove or disagree – and that right should be guaranteed in a free society, even though its ugly. Yet, they operate as one – it doesn’t mean they agree on all points and I’d assert it means they never will – because nobody is God nor can know if one is running everything. (James “Conspiracy Theorist” Lindsay wrote an essay on this theme recently).
BTW there’s a certain Mao Zedong who wrote about “unity” in 1956. Worth reading what the Chairman wrote on that.
Good for Ayaan for ‘coming out’. I am not a religious person, nor a Christian, but it’s time to understand that humans seek to worship and they seek a tribe. We are all members of ‘some’ tribe and we all have ‘some’ religion (yes, we all do). Take those away (in their traditional sense), and our religion becomes politics and our tribes, political parties; perhaps a more dangerous post modern outcome than worshiping Christ.
The need to worship and belong (to a tribe) appears to be inherent to human nature and human culture – universally so. And yes, of course there are exceptions and anomalies, some people don’t need tribes, don’t need religions and are able to function well, be ‘good’ citizens without these “trappings”. The best we can hope for (and work for) is this: may the religions we practice be benign, peaceful, uniting (seeking the humanity in us all) and may our tribes extend to be good nations (the ‘largest’ workable atomization of a tribe).
What the ‘new atheist’ movement should have engaged in (other than obsessively attempt to ‘deny god’ – the existence of god is not falsifiable, ergo, ultimately, a useless and unproductive debate) is a comparison of contemporary religions. An analysis of theistic religions, of (say) Christianity, Islam and Judaism, both in their moderate presentation and their fundamentalistic. Such an exercise, made widely public would have been useful. In my opinion Sam Harris and Co. (brilliant and articulate) wasted a great deal of time down a rabbit-hole.
I don’t see why this (Ayaan’s conversion) should bother any of us. If she has found peace and is able to advocate from that perspective for a better world, for more sanity, less radicalization, less violence and an amplification of core western values, more power to her.
And, I am not sad. I find it interesting.
“Take those away (in their traditional sense), and our religion becomes politics and our tribes, political parties; perhaps a more dangerous post modern outcome than worshiping Christ.”
Except that Christians were and are more than capable of devolving into tribalism. The English Civil War and the Thirty Years War were fought between Christians of different parties and tribes. The same goes for all the conflict and bloodshed between Catholics and Prostestants. And then there’s the issue of Christian persecution of Jews and non-Christians. The world wasn’t any less violent or bloody when people were religious.
It is a very rare occurrence in 2023 that a group of Christians devolve into tribalism. Religions also evolve, or their presentation(s) evolve; I would hypothesize that in today’s post modern world, Christianity is a greater good than it is an ‘evil’. Christianity is no longer “bloody”. Was it before? Yes, but it also the case that Christians (men and women of faith) gave us the Civil Rights Act (King), ended apartheid (Mandela) and began the *only* meaningful abolitionist movement (the western movement) via William Wilberforce (he was an evangelical Christian). These men, all of them attribute their work to their belief(s).
Yes, a good argument can be made that secular humanism was a sufficient ingredient to bring about the same outcomes, but I doubt it. I may be able to argue successfully (I’m unsure here) that the Christian ethic (in its best presentation) was a necessary and sufficient factor.
Some would argue that secular humanism (itself) is an outcome of the Judeo-Christian ethic.
I could not disagree with this more. Worship (of godking humans and imaginary deities) may be a cultural universal but that does not mean that religion is inherent to human nature. Hume, Freud, and Hitchens all analyzed theistic religions, and each of them found all religions not merely wanting but dangerous (hence Hitchens’ title). More personally, I do not have “some” religion (whatever the scare quotes mean), unless you count my circumcision or my ridiculous devotion to a hapless hockey team.
I think that belief does not occur by intellectually accepting the points of a religion, but that the points are rationalized and accepted after the belief begins. I wonder if she has recently learned that she or someone she cares deeply about has a severe health condition, and therefore her belief has resumed as a way to cope with that.
Interesting thesis. And a good one.
Hirsi Ali thinks western civilization is under threat from the Chinese Communist Party (which is more capitalist than communist), Vladimir Putin’s Russia (which is Christian!) global Islamism (whose morality is pretty similar to those of fundamentalist Christians; not surprising since Islam probably started as a splinter sect of Christianity), and wokism. So the answer is supposedly Christianity, because it’s a weapon in the “civilizational war” (does Hirsi Ali consider it an A bomb or H bomb?).
Her reasons for converting seem based more in fear than in any real love for Christianity, but I suppose that applies to plenty of other Christians. It’s a pity no time machine exists to transport the only-Christianity-can-save-us gang to Europe in the 700s or whenever the church was most powerful. They might be happy living in a theocracy where order is guarenteed at the expense of reason. But Hirsi Ali is deluding herself when she thinks the answer to what ails the world today is for Christianity to take over. It’s a reactionary fantasy, and she has ceased to be serious thinker by propounding it.
Ayaan Hirshi Ali is not a fearful human. Rather, quite the opposite, her life is a testament to it. She also does not advocate ( at least not so far) Christianity as an “answer” to what ails the west. Primarily, she appears to espouse to the Judea-Christian ethos and the cultures and philosophy that can (with credibility) be attributed to that ethos; western culture.
Not everyone who believes and uses their beliefs (depends on the belief of course) to advocate for a better world is a reactionary fanatic. Dr. King supposedly prayed before every civil disobedience action he engaged in, he was man of deep faith. Nelson Mandela was a Christian. William Wilberforce, the father of the emancipation movement, fought for decades for abolitionism before he was successful. He was an evangelical Christian.
In the end, we must judge people by their actions, not so much by what they believe.
Meaning and purpose of life?
Yeah no, there are none. That’s what absence of a god means — that we are free to make of life what we will.
She says it will be better for getting things done, working with the nuts. Maybe she’s right but it isn’t a very moving argument .
I have been seeing many videos with J.Peterson the last few years. An interesting guy, sometimes he talks very wisely about many things, other times, he is having rather strange ideas about other things, especially about the necessity of Christianity. I see it as a typical example of “Belief in Belief” (Daniel Dennet)
https://unherd.com/2021/08/does-jordan-peterson-believe-in-god/
I suspect Hirsi is a “Christian” of the same type: Christianity is the only thing that can save us from extreme wokeness from the left (the regressive left) communism and especially Islamism
As someone growing up with a Pentecostal mother (I have now been an atheist for 45 years), this Belief in Belief (or Identify as a Christian as someone wisely called it) is not something I would consider Christianity. It’s also a rather harmless form of “Christianity”, unlike the Christian fundamentalism one find in many countries (not so much in Norway, far too much in USA).
Anyway, as a Norwegian, I would rather elect some moderate, liberal “Christian” to public office, rather than some woke leftist who can’t even say what a woman is.
I am going to take her word for it, that she is trying to identify as a member of a united and politically powerful front that might muster resistance against the threats that she cites (Islamic extremism, expansion of Chinese power, etc.). She wants to be in that fight, and let’s face it, atheism is about as useful against those issues as a wet noodle. We atheists are not a united or a politically connected bunch! Yes, we sit on the throne of Truth, but that isn’t going to help us against zealots.
Ok, I am disappointed but maybe not surprised at her turn. But with the current crowd she now hangs out in, surely there will be times when they ask her to profess beliefs that she probably does not believe in: That Christ was the son of God. That he rose from the dead, and so forth and so on. She will have to decide what to do about that.
“Why do I call myself a Christian now?
Part of the answer is global. Western civilisation is under threat from three different but related forces: …the rise of global Islamism…” – A. H. Ali
Why doesn’t she mention Christianism (Christian extremism/fundamentalism), which is an international threat too? Christianism (its orthodox version) is one of the pillars of Putin’s imperialist ideology, and for example: Uganda death penalty law for gays is work of U.S. missionaries: https://ffrf.org/news/news-releases/item/42122-ffrf-uganda-death-penalty-law-for-gays-is-work-of-u-s-missionaries
“Unlike Islam, Christianity outgrew its dogmatic stage.” – A. H. Ali
No, it didn’t! The Christians haven’t all become Unitarian Universalists.
“Atheism failed to answer a simple question: what is the meaning and purpose of life?” – A. H. Ali
No, it didn’t! The simple answer is that there are no such things as THE meaning and THE purpose of life, but there are many meaningful and purposeful things one can do in a secular culture; and values such as love, friendship, solidarity, beauty are theism-independent anyway.