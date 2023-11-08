Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day (or “jour de bosse” as they say in France): Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and National Cappuccino Day (I’ll have that or a latte for morning coffee, please.)

The Hili dialogues will be shorter than usual until I return as I am having R&R and am also out a lot.

*According to the NYT (h/t Jay), the House of Representatives finally censured the reprehensible antisemite Rashida Tlaib. The vote was heavily Republican, but was joined by 22 Democrats. An excerpt:

The House voted on Tuesday to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, formally rebuking the sole Palestinian American in Congress for her statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Twenty-two Democrats joined most Republicans to pass the resolution, which accuses Ms. Tlaib of “promoting false narratives” surrounding Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and of “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.” The vote was 234 to 188. Four Republicans voted against censuring Ms. Tlaib, while one Democrat and three Republicans voted “present,” declining to take a position.

. . . but most Democrats in Congress still love her:

After the gavel fell, Democratic lawmakers, mostly progressives, surrounded Ms. Tlaib on the floor and embraced her. The Democratic support for reprimanding one of their own reflected an increasingly intense division in the party over the Israel-Hamas war. While many Democrats are staunchly supportive of Israel, there is mounting pressure from the progressive left to call for a cease-fire and focus on the suffering of the Palestinian people in the face of ballooning civilian deaths and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Ms. Tlaib has been by far the most vocal member of Congress to do so. The measure, offered by Representative Rich McCormick, Republican of Georgia, argued that a statement Ms. Tlaib made after Hamas’s attack on Israel — calling for the end of “the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance” — “defended” terrorism. It also cited Ms. Tlaib’s embrace of the phrase “from the river to the sea,” a pro-Palestinian rallying cry that many regard as calling for the eradication of Israel and has been deemed antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League. The resolution called the phrase “a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.” Ms. Tlaib has said the slogan, which was used by pro-Palestinian protesters featured in a video she posted accusing President Biden of supporting genocide in Gaza, is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hate.”

From the Wall Street Journal, something not recorded in the vote:

More than 60 House Democrats signed a statement condemning the “from the river to the sea” phrase. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said the language “unacceptably risks further polarization, division and incitement to violence.”

Tlaib is lying in her last sentence, of course. “From the river to the sea is not an “aspirational call for freedom,” for crying out loud. Why mention the sea otherwise?

While anybody with a heart supports humanitarian aid for Gaza, as do I, those with a brain realize that the strictest precautions must be taken to prevent that aid from falling into the hands of Hamas. And a cease-fire is simply not in the offing here, as Israel realizes that it would simply allow Hamas to regroup and strengthen itself, which Israel will not permit. Calls for a cease-fire are, in my view, calls to return to the status quo before October 7. Hamas cannot be negotiated out of power or out of its terroristic ways.

If you think a cease-fire is what we need now, and can still have and get rid of Hamas at the same time, please comment below.

And read this op-ed by Bret Stephens: “For America’s Jews, every day must be Oct. 8.” It’s a good palliative for the likes of Tlaib, Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, and others who wish for the end of the Israeli state.

*Ohio voters have embedded abortion rights into the state constitution, even though that State’s a red state. And voting yesterday produced other good news for Democrats:

Ohio voters decided Tuesday to put abortion rights in the Midwestern state’s constitution, one of several states where the issue resonated with voters and showed its potential to help Democrats next year. The Ohio vote was another key test of where voters stand on one of the most consequential issues heading into next year’s presidential election. The abortion debate also played into Tuesday victories for Democrats, who held their majority in the Virginia Senate, as votes were still counted in that state’s House of Delegates. Also, Democrat Andy Beshear won another term as governor in Kentucky, where he criticized abortion restrictions passed by the legislature.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade more than a year ago, voters had defeated ballot measures that would have restricted abortion rights in other red states such as Kansas and Kentucky. The Ohio vote was the toughest referendum fight yet, however. For the first time, abortion-rights advocates were trying to pass protections in a solidly Republican-leaning state. The Associated Press called the race after the abortion-rights ballot measure took a comfortable lead during vote counting.

*From Tom Gross’s latest newsletter:

French Foreign Ministry advisor and top Paris university lecturer Sophie Pommier was filmed destroying child hostage posters in Paris today. When confronted by an irate passerby, Pommier admitted that she “supported terrorists”.

A video of the confrontation, which is LOUD! Good for the Parisians who shamed this woman. I suspect that Ms. Pommier won’t be a government advisor for much longer.

*Below: from India Today, a 14-minute description by a journalist who was allowed to see the 43 minutes of Hamas’s bodycam videos. (The government is not allowing the videos to be disseminated out of respect for families, but showed them to journalists who could vouch for their content and veracity.)

And listen to the video below only if you can deal with extreme and horrific butchery. No photos are shown, and it’s all verbal description, but it’s still very disturbing. Here are the YouTube nots:

This is the first-hand account of Gaurav Sawant, who reported from Israel and West Bank amdist the ongoing war. Gaurav was one of the few journalists who saw the complete, un-edited footage of the October 7 attack that rocked Israel. The Hamas horror, Gaurav says, was horrifying. We can’t show you those videos, but you can hear what they contained here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is doing damage!

Hili: I admire this basket. A: What for. Hili: I’ve been tearing it for so many years and it’s still standing.

In Polish:

Hili: Podziwiam ten kosz. Ja: Za co? Hili: Tyle lat go szarpię, a on się trzyma. And a picture of the loving Szaron:

A meme from Divy:

From David Hillis, reacting to the drive to rename all bird eponyms (birds named after people) so that they describe the bird. Click to enlarge:

More from Dr. Hillis. He’s on a roll! (The AOS is the American Ornithological Society):

And from a deli somewhere that has its head on right:

Finally, a cat photo from lbering:

A classic tweet from Masih:

In Iran I was told if I criticize Islam I get killed, jailed, lashes, kicked out from Iran. In the West I’m told, sharing my story will cause Islamophobia & I get assassinated. Phobia is an irrational fear but my fear of Islamists is rational.#LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/pOT4BFp0kM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2022

From Barry, who says “It sure looks like play”:

have you ever seen a butterfly playing with a puppy before? well now you have🦋pic.twitter.com/3dd9BshjEC — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 4, 2023

From Steve Pinker, calling attention to an article (click to read it):

Why do Greta Thunberg & Judith Butler support a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, genocidal, theocratic regime?

Muslim Antisemitism and the Western Left. https://t.co/qQrlIv8KCr — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) November 7, 2023

From Simon via the anti-Trump Republican Lincoln project: a prognostication about Ivanka and then about Tr*mp.

4) Trump will lose the love of his life as she sells him out in courtpic.twitter.com/FWSx3p7hlg https://t.co/OGkip8VjcQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 7, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a six year old boy gassed upon arrival:

7 November 1935 | French Jewish boy, Claude Weinstock, was born in Paris.⁰⁰ He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Drancy on 17 August 1942. He was murdered in a gas chamber after arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/5pa11LlMpk — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 7, 2023

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, an instance of ancient cat love!

Here's the teenage emperor of Japan in the 9th century bragging about his cat, the first recorded instance of cats in Japan. pic.twitter.com/gYnM114Jgn — Shaenon K. Garrity (@shaenongarrity) September 3, 2021

And a long-distance flight of a single sooty shearwater named Scarlett Witch:

A related tweet I found:

Here are the largest number of birds I have EVER seen in my life! Estimated to be 500,000 Amur falcons migrating to Africa, stopping midway at Nagaland. Happy to see them after the work @wti_org_india did years ago to protect them with community & FD #Nagaland #IndiAves pic.twitter.com/3URyj8Ueq0 — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) November 7, 2023