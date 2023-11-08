Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day (or “jour de bosse” as they say in France): Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and National Cappuccino Day (I’ll have that or a latte for morning coffee, please.)
The Hili dialogues will be shorter than usual until I return as I am having R&R and am also out a lot. Some day there may be only Hili! Bear with me; I do my best.
Some Nooz;
*According to the NYT (h/t Jay), the House of Representatives finally censured the reprehensible antisemite Rashida Tlaib. The vote was heavily Republican, but was joined by 22 Democrats. An excerpt:
The House voted on Tuesday to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, formally rebuking the sole Palestinian American in Congress for her statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war.
Twenty-two Democrats joined most Republicans to pass the resolution, which accuses Ms. Tlaib of “promoting false narratives” surrounding Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and of “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.” The vote was 234 to 188. Four Republicans voted against censuring Ms. Tlaib, while one Democrat and three Republicans voted “present,” declining to take a position.
. . . but most Democrats in Congress still love her:
After the gavel fell, Democratic lawmakers, mostly progressives, surrounded Ms. Tlaib on the floor and embraced her.
The Democratic support for reprimanding one of their own reflected an increasingly intense division in the party over the Israel-Hamas war. While many Democrats are staunchly supportive of Israel, there is mounting pressure from the progressive left to call for a cease-fire and focus on the suffering of the Palestinian people in the face of ballooning civilian deaths and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Ms. Tlaib has been by far the most vocal member of Congress to do so.
The measure, offered by Representative Rich McCormick, Republican of Georgia, argued that a statement Ms. Tlaib made after Hamas’s attack on Israel — calling for the end of “the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance” — “defended” terrorism.
It also cited Ms. Tlaib’s embrace of the phrase “from the river to the sea,” a pro-Palestinian rallying cry that many regard as calling for the eradication of Israel and has been deemed antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League. The resolution called the phrase “a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”
Ms. Tlaib has said the slogan, which was used by pro-Palestinian protesters featured in a video she posted accusing President Biden of supporting genocide in Gaza, is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hate.”
From the Wall Street Journal, something not recorded in the vote:
More than 60 House Democrats signed a statement condemning the “from the river to the sea” phrase. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said the language “unacceptably risks further polarization, division and incitement to violence.”
Tlaib is lying in her last sentence, of course. “From the river to the sea is not an “aspirational call for freedom,” for crying out loud. Why mention the sea otherwise?
While anybody with a heart supports humanitarian aid for Gaza, as do I, those with a brain realize that the strictest precautions must be taken to prevent that aid from falling into the hands of Hamas. And a cease-fire is simply not in the offing here, as Israel realizes that it would simply allow Hamas to regroup and strengthen itself, which Israel will not permit. Calls for a cease-fire are, in my view, calls to return to the status quo before October 7. Hamas cannot be negotiated out of power or out of its terroristic ways.
If you think a cease-fire is what we need now, and can still have and get rid of Hamas at the same time, please comment below.
And read this op-ed by Bret Stephens: “For America’s Jews, every day must be Oct. 8.” It’s a good palliative for the likes of Tlaib, Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, and others who wish for the end of the Israeli state.
*Ohio voters have embedded abortion rights into the state constitution, even though that State’s a red state. And voting yesterday produced other good news for Democrats:
Ohio voters decided Tuesday to put abortion rights in the Midwestern state’s constitution, one of several states where the issue resonated with voters and showed its potential to help Democrats next year.
The Ohio vote was another key test of where voters stand on one of the most consequential issues heading into next year’s presidential election. The abortion debate also played into Tuesday victories for Democrats, who held their majority in the Virginia Senate, as votes were still counted in that state’s House of Delegates. Also, Democrat Andy Beshear won another term as governor in Kentucky, where he criticized abortion restrictions passed by the legislature.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade more than a year ago, voters had defeated ballot measures that would have restricted abortion rights in other red states such as Kansas and Kentucky.
The Ohio vote was the toughest referendum fight yet, however. For the first time, abortion-rights advocates were trying to pass protections in a solidly Republican-leaning state. The Associated Press called the race after the abortion-rights ballot measure took a comfortable lead during vote counting.
*From Tom Gross’s latest newsletter:
French Foreign Ministry advisor and top Paris university lecturer Sophie Pommier was filmed destroying child hostage posters in Paris today.
When confronted by an irate passerby, Pommier admitted that she “supported terrorists”.
A video of the confrontation, which is LOUD! Good for the Parisians who shamed this woman. I suspect that Ms. Pommier won’t be a government advisor for much longer.
*Below: from India Today, a 14-minute description by a journalist who was allowed to see the 43 minutes of Hamas’s bodycam videos. (The government is not allowing the videos to be disseminated out of respect for families, but showed them to journalists who could vouch for their content and veracity.)
And listen to the video below only if you can deal with extreme and horrific butchery. No photos are shown, and it’s all verbal description, but it’s still very disturbing. Here are the YouTube nots:
This is the first-hand account of Gaurav Sawant, who reported from Israel and West Bank amdist the ongoing war. Gaurav was one of the few journalists who saw the complete, un-edited footage of the October 7 attack that rocked Israel. The Hamas horror, Gaurav says, was horrifying. We can’t show you those videos, but you can hear what they contained here.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is doing damage!
Hili: I admire this basket.A: What for.Hili: I’ve been tearing it for so many years and it’s still standing.
Hili: Podziwiam ten kosz.Ja: Za co?Hili: Tyle lat go szarpię, a on się trzyma.
A meme from Divy:
From David Hillis, reacting to the drive to rename all bird eponyms (birds named after people) so that they describe the bird. Click to enlarge:
More from Dr. Hillis. He’s on a roll! (The AOS is the American Ornithological Society):
And from a deli somewhere that has its head on right:
Finally, a cat photo from lbering:
A classic tweet from Masih:
In Iran I was told if I criticize Islam I get killed, jailed, lashes, kicked out from Iran. In the West I’m told, sharing my story will cause Islamophobia & I get assassinated. Phobia is an irrational fear but my fear of Islamists is rational.#LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/pOT4BFp0kM
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2022
From Barry, who says “It sure looks like play”:
have you ever seen a butterfly playing with a puppy before? well now you have🦋pic.twitter.com/3dd9BshjEC
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 4, 2023
From Steve Pinker, calling attention to an article (click to read it):
Why do Greta Thunberg & Judith Butler support a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, genocidal, theocratic regime?
Muslim Antisemitism and the Western Left. https://t.co/qQrlIv8KCr
— Steven Pinker (@sapinker) November 7, 2023
From Simon via the anti-Trump Republican Lincoln project: a prognostication about Ivanka and then about Tr*mp.
4) Trump will lose the love of his life as she sells him out in courtpic.twitter.com/FWSx3p7hlg https://t.co/OGkip8VjcQ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 7, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a six year old boy gassed upon arrival:
7 November 1935 | French Jewish boy, Claude Weinstock, was born in Paris.⁰⁰
He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Drancy on 17 August 1942. He was murdered in a gas chamber after arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/5pa11LlMpk
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 7, 2023
Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, an instance of ancient cat love!
Here's the teenage emperor of Japan in the 9th century bragging about his cat, the first recorded instance of cats in Japan. pic.twitter.com/gYnM114Jgn
— Shaenon K. Garrity (@shaenongarrity) September 3, 2021
And a long-distance flight of a single sooty shearwater named Scarlett Witch:
Sooty #shearwater Scarlett Witch heading south, closely hugging the west coast of Africa! #trackseabirds #birds #seabirds #BirdsOfTwitter #birdwatching #Science #scicomm #research pic.twitter.com/hxJb4IgRf5
— Track Seabirds (@trackseabirds) November 2, 2023
A related tweet I found:
Here are the largest number of birds I have EVER seen in my life! Estimated to be 500,000 Amur falcons migrating to Africa, stopping midway at Nagaland. Happy to see them after the work @wti_org_india did years ago to protect them with community & FD #Nagaland #IndiAves pic.twitter.com/3URyj8Ueq0
— Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) November 7, 2023
“Tlaib is lying in her last sentence, of course. “From the river to the sea is not an “aspirational call for freedom,” for crying out loud. Why mention the sea otherwise?”
Excellent observation.
This IMHO demonstrates Tlaib’s claim as gnostic – only her own self-knowledge – gnosis – reveals the true nature of the phrase, due to identity perhaps, or a contradiction to be dialectically transformed to a higher level of understanding.
It’s gnostic-hermetic alchemy in our midst.
Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy corrects uninformed Sky News presenter on the situation in Gaza: https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1722184663001714851
Annie Hall: (approximate quote as I recall) “I’ll have pastrami on white bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato”
I grew up mostly in Hawaii, and – believe it or not – I was so unfamiliar with Jewish foods that the first time I ever heard of the food known as a ‘bagel’ was when I went to the mainland for college. So, it’s unsurprising that the first time I ordered a pastrami sandwich at a deli, I was totally baffled when the guy behind the counter pretended to swoon in shock when I told him I wanted it served on white bread with lettuce and mayo.
Eventually, I learned to like pastrami on rye with mustard, and I always order it that way now. But I continue to ask for a smidgen of mayo and a lettuce leaf on top, in addition. Anyone who wants me to give up my mayo and lettuce will have to pry them out of my cold dead hands.
“likes” don’t seem to working on WordPress at the moment, and event comments aren’t working on the reader…at least from my end. Is anyone else experiencing this? And I DEFINITELY support the name “Boom Chachalaca”.
WP seems to have tweaked the reader, but it’s still funky, IMO. I’m using Jetpack on my cellphone to write this. Did my “like” on your comment stick?
Doc, I just used the Reader on my laptop and I don’t see any “like” button at all. Only on the Webpage itself does it show.
I didn’t even see the “like” button on the webpage. It’s weird
(FWIW in case there is some national level analysis today) An election report from Virginia: the highly self-styled national political wanna be, governor Glenn Youngkin failed in his lying efforts to flip the state senate from dem control to republican and keep the state house of delegates under republican control. At the end of the night, the house had flipped to dem control and the senate stayed dem controlled (each by a thin but real one-member margin). It is hard to analyze individual results because there was quite a bit of redistricting so some incumbents were running in essentially new districts. Youngkin dumped millions into a last week blitz of tv ads running statewide for republican candidates disclaiming dems’ attacks that the republicans would ban abortions if elected. He claimed that they just would put in place a “common sense 15-week limit”. Of course this was a lie and thank goodness most voters saw it that way…that giving the governor a foot in the door to control of both houses would lead to a total abortion ban attempt. Youngkin is a slippery character and his smooth talking got him the governor’s mansion two years ago, but I think the electorate has wised up a bit as to what he really is about now.
Rashida Tlaib is the only one who thinks that “From the River to the Sea” means: “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence.” To everyone else it means the destruction of the State of Israel and the annihilation of the Jews who live there.
I have heard that there are a number of Hamas leadership positions that have opened up lately. Tlaib may have a future there.
“And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea.”
Perhaps Tlaib is mixing up Israel with America the Beautiful.
That’s the dialectic – different in degree, not in kind.
Tlaib likely practices the dialectic so much it’s just applied to everything as a matter of reflex – as suggested in your observation.
It is how sense is made of the world, to Hegelians (and so on).
Gnostic-Hermetic Alchemy in 2023.
Don’t blame Ms. Tlaib. Blame the people in her district who elected her. Let’s see if they re-elect her. Bet they do.
As a 15 year resident of Ohio, I would have had to have been blind not to see the rightward shift in state politics. Having said that, I’ve always been bothered by the fact that the trend leaves many to just refer to it as a “red” state and be done with it. Yesterday’s results show why that view may be overly simplistic. True, we have a grotesquely gerrymandered legislature that is decidedly Trumpian, and our junior senator gladly spews out Fox-oriented nonsense, but we also have Sherrod Brown and a fundamentally decent GOP governor. And when it comes to issues like reproductive rights and marijuana, solid majorities took the progressive positions. So my bottom line on state politics – flawed but fundamentally decent.
Virginia is similar. (I am a 75-year resident-lifelong). As we slowly unwind the historical gerrymandering, we approach a more correct representation of the popular sense of our electorate. Urban areas and college towns are blue with rural countryside red. As the eleven gerrymandered (ratf**ked in political parlance) congressional districts were redrawn a few years ago, we went from an absurd 9-2 red:blue ratio of congressional seats to a more representative 6-5. Both of our statewide-elected U.S. senators are blue (Tim Kaine, Mark Warner). The governorship flipped from blue to red two years ago but mostly due to a slick talking republican candidate who did not mind lying and a really crappy campaign by the dem candidate. The once-burned electorate rejected the governor and his candidates yesterday as the state house of delegates flipped to blue and the state senate remained blue. That said, it IS close though!
I am wondering if the winning of abortion rights in Ohio now means more democratic and moderate apathy come the general election. With that issue effectively off the table, there is less to inspire dems and moderates to go to the ballot box.
That’s a good point. Eternal vigilance! Dems cannot rest on their laurels…ever. The other side never gives up…as long as the Nation continues to be so polarized. Moms for liberty will continue…so called right to life will continue…inserting religion into state affairs will continue…etc. you’re not paranoid if they are really after you!
Abortion rights are not off the table though. We’ve learned from the overturning of Roe that no precedent is set in stone with this SCOTUS. We *have* to remain vigilant because these GQP authoritarians will keep trying to nip away at our rights to bodily autonomy. I think most of us understand this. We will stay alert to their machinations and will continue to vote accordingly.
A question about Congressional Democrats: If accusing the leader of your party (who is also the President) of complicity in genocide is insufficient to support a censure, what would be?
Although no fair-minded person with a conscience really needs to see any more evidence in order to be convinced that Hamas is morally depraved, I recently saw a video that I think is nevertheless worth bringing to people’s attention.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0hqvvTwhMM
Even though the entire video is just an interview of a kibbutz man from his hospital bed, it’s one of the most devastating videos I’ve seen.