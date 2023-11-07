Anne Frank’s name erased from a German kindergarten to “increase diversity”

UPDATE: Comments 2 and 3 below note that the school will not be renamed and that the renaming was only tentative. However, I have to add that the school itself, according to the Torygraph, announced the name change, so I was not distorting the news I knew at the time. I’m going to let the rest of the post stand as I wrote it before I heard the updated news as an example of the kind of anti-Jewish thinking that’s becoming more pervasive in Europe.

**********

Well, the world gave Israel about three days of pity before the lauding of and sympathy for Israel (and the Jews) ended and the celebration of Hamas and Palestine began. Israel was already binned before it began defending itself.

And nowhere in the West is the noise louder than in Germany, for crying out loud! The video below came in Tom Goss’s latest newsletter with the note:

In Berlin (this video is from Saturday) as in London, Paris & US cities, the ‘Arab street’ has arrived in the West:

Note the chant “Free, free Palestine!” That’s a lot of people, and much as I’d like to believe it, I don’t think this demonstration is completely free from hatred of Jews or from the desire to eliminate the state of Israel.

This latest announcement from Germany in the Torygraph, though, really takes the cake. Click to read, and if it’s paywalled read the archived link here:

The details:

A German kindergarten has said it will drop Anne Frank from its name in favour of a “more diverse” alternative, adding fuel to the national debate over anti-Semitism amid the Israel-Hamas war. The kindergarten in the village of Tangerhütte, in eastern Germany, said it was rebranding itself “world explorer kindergarten” in order to be more inclusive. The name change ends half a century of association with the Jewish 15-year-old who died in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. “We wanted a name without a political background,” Linda Schichor, the kindergarten’s director, told a local newspaper. Ms Schichor said that the story of Anne Frank was difficult to explain to small children, while immigrant families had “often never heard of her” or her diary about her family’s attempt to remain hidden from the Nazis in occupied Amsterdam.

The reasons for renaming are arrant lies. Why is “world explorer kindergarten” more inclusive? Because it has the name “world” in it but excludes a Jew? The real reason, of course—you don’t need many neurons to see this—is that they want to erase Anne Frank from history, first by claiming that her story is “too difficult to explain to small children”, second that her story was “political” (no, it was historical and a memorial), and, of course, the third and main reason—that the story was “political”—is a shameful and reprehensible lie. What Ms. Schichor is trying to hide is that Anne Frank was Jewish, and her story demonstrates the persecution of the Jews, with Frank standing for six million. The name honors her and history, and now those kids will never get the chance to ask, “Who was Anne Frank?” And that’s what Schichor and her supporters want.

Here’s more shameful excuse-making:

A representative of the local council backed the move, saying that the name change was part of a “conceptual overhaul” that would see that kindergarten put more emphasis on the “self determination and diversity” of the children in its care.

“Conceptual overhaul” here translates as “it’s time to stop thinking abut the historical oppression of the Jews.” But some sane people are pushing back:

Christoph Heubner, the deputy head of the International Auschwitz Committee, appealed for the name change decision to be reversed in a letter sent to the local council. “If one is prepared to forget one’s own history so easily, especially in these times of renewed anti-Semitism and Right-wing extremism, one can only feel fear and anxiety about the culture of remembrance in our country,” he said. Germany’s leading conservative newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine, dedicated its opinion pages on Monday to asking the “disturbing question” of whether the story of Anne Frank “should no longer bother us”.

Pity that defending Israel puts you in bed with conservatives, for, weirdly, it’s become a Left-wing habit to call for eliminating the Jewish state and even to laud Hamas, as Black Lives Matter Chicago and the Democratic Socialists of America did. Instead, many “liberals” defend a society that elects terrorists and obeys a religion that is antiliberal, anti-woman, anti-gay, and anti-democratic.

The return of antisemitism to Germany is, frankly, scary. More from the Torygraph tale:

Jewish organisations have raised concerns in recent months about growing anti-Semitism from both the far-Right and immigrant communities from the Middle East. Germany’s Central Council of Jews has warned that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is polling at over 20 per cent, “embodies Nazi ideals”. Senior figures in the AfD have played down the crimes of the Nazi era, with one leader calling it “a bird sh-t” on German history, while others have questioned why there is a memorial to the Holocaust in the centre of Berlin. The name change debate comes against the backdrop of a surge in anti-Semitic crime in some of Germany’s largest cities in the wake of Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel. Stars of David have been daubed on Jewish homes, a molotov cocktail has been thrown at a synagogue in Berlin and Jews have reportedly been mocked on the streets after the terror group’s deadly cross-border raid, which provoked Israel to launch a major offensive in Gaza.

Seriously, do you think this reflects only criticism of Israel’s invasion of Gaza and attempt to wipe out Hamas? Why are Germany’s Jews harassed for what Israel did? Check your neurons.

Here’s a video critical of the name change; it’s from GBNews, which I’ve never heard of.

h/t: Ben