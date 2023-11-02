I occasionally get questions like this one: “What do you consider the most convincing evidence for evolution?” My answer is usually “the fossil record combined with dating methods,” but I often add that “the evidence from biogeography is so convincing that I’ve never seen a creationist even try to rebut it.” (You can see some of the biogeographic evidence in chapter 4 of Why Evolution is True, and I give the fossil evidence in Chapter 2.)
And if someone asks me, “What’s the most convincing evidence for human evolution?”, I’d also give the first answer above. That’s because the temporally ordered record of human evolution shows a fairly clear progression from the morphology of an ape somewhat like a chimp (i.e., our common ancestor with the chimp and bonobo that lived about 6.4 million years ago). It’s not a straight line pathway, and we don’t know all the details, for human evolution, like all evolution, is a branching bush, and some branches went extinct.
When I was on a BBC Three show, “Conspiracy Road Trip,” with each of us assigned to convince a group of British creationists of the truth of one bit of evolution (mine was to dispel Noah’s Ark and the great flood scenario), the most convincing evidence to the creationists was the presentation of an evolutionary series of hominin skulls by Tim at White at Berkeley. That bit begins at 42:26 in the video below (I appear earlier).
This week I got a note from an upset parent whose child attended a religious school where the kid was told that humans could not possibly have descended from apes. I responded that humans were apes, and we descended from a common ancestor with chimps (and from other ancestors with other primates)—an ancestor that, I suspect, looked rather chimplike. (It is of course a misconception that we descended from living chimps.)
I tried to help the parent by giving him evidence for human evolution, and that included this photo from the Smithsonian, posted on Talk Origins, Doug Theobald’s site), showing (with the exception of the skull at the top left corner), various hominin skulls laid out in temporal order.
The key:
Figure 1.4.4. Fossil hominid skulls. Some of the figures have been modified for ease of comparison (only left-right mirroring or removal of a jawbone). (Images © 2000 Smithsonian Institution.)
- (A) Pan troglodytes, chimpanzee, modern
- (B) Australopithecus africanus, STS 5, 2.6 My
- (C) Australopithecus africanus, STS 71, 2.5 My
- (D) Homo habilis, KNM-ER 1813, 1.9 My
- (E) Homo habilis, OH24, 1.8 My
- (F) Homo rudolfensis, KNM-ER 1470, 1.8 My
- (G) Homo erectus, Dmanisi cranium D2700, 1.75 My
- (H) Homo ergaster (early H. erectus), KNM-ER 3733, 1.75 My
- (I) Homo heidelbergensis, “Rhodesia man,” 300,000 – 125,000 y
- (J) Homo sapiens neanderthalensis, La Ferrassie 1, 70,000 y
- (K) Homo sapiens neanderthalensis, La Chappelle-aux-Saints, 60,000 y
- (L) Homo sapiens neanderthalensis, Le Moustier, 45,000 y
- (M) Homo sapiens sapiens, Cro-Magnon I, 30,000 y
- (N) Homo sapiens sapiens, modern
Note that the skull at upper left is the skull of a modern chimp, so it doesn’t really belong with the others. It’s just there for comparison. But look how things change over time: the face gets pulled back, the teeth get smaller, the brow ridges shrink, and most evident, the braincase gets larger.
Creationists have big trouble with this because they don’t know where to draw the line between “apes” and “humans”. Some maintain that every fossil earlier than some arbitrary one (say a Homo habilis) is an “ape”, while everything after that is simply a human (they might even say “a malformed human”!) But that tactic is so arbitrary and capricious that it’s not convincing even to some of the British creationists above.
I like the photo simply because it’s a wonderful piece of evidence for human evolution, with the skulls laid out in temporal order. (Now they’ve eliminated the “robust” hominins, and that would confuse things a bit though it would be more accurate, for the robust hominins are still hominins. It also leaves out more recently discovered fossils such as Homo floresiensis, the tiny “hobbit” hominin that went extinct about 50,000 years ago.
Also, we don’t know that this is the line of evolution to modern humans (and it probably isn’t), but it does show gradual change over time that’s undoubtedly genetic, and that is what evolution means. We do not see fossils resembling modern humans 3 million years ago, but we see them now. The earliest hominin skulls we see resemble the skulls of early apes, and gradually evolve into skulls that look like those those of modern humans. What better evidence of human evolution could we wish for? I’m always amazed that fossils really exist, and also that human fossils are especially rare—yet there are enough of them to provide convincing evidence that our species evolved from a common ancestor with other apes.
Putting the chimp skull in the figure does cause some confusion, as described at Anthropology.net by Kambiz Kamrani:
I have some slight problems with this image, though. The biggest problem, and a common misconception I see in regards to understanding human evolution, is the whole we descended from chimpanzees train of thought. This image compounds it. The lineage of primates that have become the chimpanzees have been evolving independently of the human lineage. And because the non-human primate fossil record is rather spotty — it is hard to see these types of trends and transitions that we see in the above image happen along in chimpanzees.
Working on that note, this composition implies that our ancestral form was a chimp and once the chimp and human lines diverged then humans went through many natural selection events while chimps just remained stagnant as chimps. That’s wrong. Chimps and humans share a common ape ancestor.
But if you point out that the modern chimp skull is simply there for comparison, and that in all likelihood is fairly similar to the skull of our common ancestor with modern chimps, the problem disappears. Still, many people think that we evolved from modern chimps, and it takes some doing to dispel that idea by explaining the branching pattern of evolution and the idea of common ancestry. Those are a bit harder.
IMO the best evidence for human evolution by far is the DNA evidence. Shared ERVs, shared DNA breaks/repairs, shared pseudogenes and shared segmental duplications. This all is explained beautifully in Graeme Finlay’s book on human evolution. I’ve never seen solid evidence for evolution like this and the creationists have no rational answer. Also, he’s a Christian so that’s a plus – a cancer researcher. The easiest to understand and perhaps most elegant is the shared DNA repairs and unique patches. Ya hoo! Best evolution evidence, human evolution, and “macroevolution” evidence I’ve seen in 50 years in the creationist trenches.
“DNA breaks are random and potentially catastrophic. The molecular details… are yielding to stringent molecular analysis, which have revealed that the telltale messiness of the repair patch is inherent to the repair system. Random breaks are fixed by the desperate co-option of any available DNA… Such patches are sufficient evidence of great ape monophylicity.” ~ Graeme Finlay.
https://www.truthfulorigins.info/post/dna-repair-and-evolution
Yes, I should have added, “Evidence that can convince people very quickly.” The DNA evidence is very convincing, but it takes some time to explain to people, and most people don’t know what DNA is (take my word for it, I used to have to explain forensic genetics to juries!) The fossil evidence is grasped rapidly, like by those creationists. Just explaining the DNA evidence would take a lot of time and turn off some people. But you do make a very good point!
I had not noticed the Chimp skull in the classical figure, which I’ve used in class. But it was possibly put together many years ago. A fair substitute now would be a skull of Ardipithecus, which would be quite similar to the Chimp and a reasonable proxy for our more ape-like ancestor.
Agree that the above image starting with the modern chimp adds to the problem. Maybe this would be a better visual: 2 rows of photos, each starting with the SAME ‘common ancestor’ skull, as far back as we can. Then every X years, show the changes in parallel, one becoming a modern chimp, and one morphing into modern humans. But keep those 2 rows separate as best as possible, and for Bio 101 simplicity, keep all the branching out of it. I could draw it better than explain it, I think.
I know nothing about this, but I’m slightly surprised that K and L are categorised as the same sub-species; they look distinctly different to me.
Thanks, Jerry. I’ll use this in my ongoing crusade (If I can still use that word) against Facebook creationists, and you are right to point out the difficulty of including chimpanzees in the sequence although I completely understand why it was done – I’ll make that clear. The only problem in my mind with this page is the use of the term “macro-evolution”. I really wish scientists wouldn’t use “macro” and “micro” evolution, it’s a gift to the ID variety of creationists who use it to try and say that micro-evolution is explicable (house cats and lions are related) while large scale macro-evolution (trees and people can’t be related). There is only one evolution, but try telling them that.
I was never in the creationist camp, but for much-younger me, skeletal homology really drove the reality home. It made me wonder how anyone would not be convinced of common ancestry between humans and AT LEAST other vertebrates. I specifically remember two events—first, seeing the giant turtle fossil skeleton at the Yale Peabody Museum (Google: Yale Archelon) and marveling at its similarity to my own skeleton; and second, looking at a bat wing skeleton, with its tiny arm and hand so much like mine.
Many good examples of just that. Compare elbows between a human skeleton and a cat or dog skeleton. The human elbow has various features like the trochlea, capitulum, olecranon fossa, etc etc. etc (an elbow is a complicated hinge joint). Then look at the elbow from the cat or dog, and immediately see that they have the same structures!