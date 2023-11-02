Tom Gross’s newsletter about the war isn’t public, but he sends it to journalists, and I’m allowed to reproduce it here. It has a lot of useful information, so here’s the latest issue (indented). I’ve added the videos instead of the links.

[Notes below by Tom Gross] Dozens of Jewish children and babies continue to be held hostage by Hamas. Meanwhile, posters and vigils in their support have been defaced in America and elsewhere, and far-left politicians such as AOC are being criticized for refusing to condemn her supporters for defacing pictures of child hostages. Many say that these so-called “progressives” are bringing shame on America. Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi-born Sunni Muslim refugee who obtained asylum in the United States, is currently running in the Republican Party primary election, hoping to clinch that party’s nomination to challenge “progressive” Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District seat. Dalia Al-Aqidi is currently in Israel on a solidarity visit. In remarks reported in the Jerusalem Post, she said that her opponent’s approach is causing “irreparable harm” to both the United States and Minnesota. “I fled the brutality of Saddam Hussein. I know what dictators can do, and I understand what terrorists like Isis and Hamas. I didn’t move to the US so someone else [like Omar] would want to import that [hateful] culture into it. I decided to come here to Israel to show solidarity and to tell the Jewish people that you’re not alone. This is not your fight by yourself [against Islamic terrorism].”

Earlier this week, Hamas released a hostage video, showing the Israeli mother pictured above. The picture on the right is a still image from the Hamas video. I’ve chosen not to show the video since it is a Hamas propaganda and the words delivered by the hostages in it are clearly scripted by Hamas and read out to the camera by hostages under extreme duress.

Worldwide antisemitism is being inflamed not just by highly inaccurate and inflammatory media coverage in publications such as the New York Times, but by some Ivy League professors and students. For example, Columbia University law professor Katherine Franke initiated a letter signed by 130 other faculty members, which described the burning and beheading of Jewish babies and the mass rape of Israeli women, girls and children by Hamas on October 7 as a “military action” and a legitimate form of “resistance to settler colonialism”. The image above is one of the antisemitic threats made against Jewish students at elite American universities in recent days.

Jews and organizations which care for Jews, including the Polish-run museum at the Auschwitz death camp in southern Poland, are under sustained attack online.

Ahed Tamimi is one of several Palestinian antisemites and terror supporters who have been lionized in recent years by the New York Times, BBC and other media. In an online post yesterday (text above), she once again showed her true colors. The documentary film about her, titled “Radiance of Resistance,” was screened worldwide at a number of festivals, including the Respect Human Rights Film Festival in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it won Best Documentary. Singapore is among only a handful of countries to have banned public screenings of Radiance of Resistance for its promotion of terrorism and the murder of Jews.

Almost four weeks on, where does the Israel-Hamas conflict stand? What will happen? I attach a new interview with me from Turkish TV in which I discuss the conflict to date and where it is heading. I am told I am just about the last person who is still being allowed to provide a different perspective on Turkish state-controlled, pro-Hamas TV. Unlike Facebook and YouTube, both of whom are now censoring my posts and videos or “shadow banning” them in other instances, the Turks have not edited or censored my remarks. Turkey is one of the most powerful countries in NATO, led by the anti-Israel President Erdogan.

An interview with Gross:

SIX SHORT CLIPS OF ABOUT A MINUTE EACH

[These are also brief takes by Gross]:

No Arab government except perhaps Qatar wants Hamas to win against Israel

No country on earth can live with the constant rocket attacks Israel endures

Protest marchers in US and Europe should understand Hamas are the obstacle to peace

Inflammatory and inaccurate Gaza coverage by media leading to antisemitic attacks worldwide

What do people understand what they really mean when they call for a ceasefire with Hamas?

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will draw closer to Israel after the Hamas conflict, not further apart