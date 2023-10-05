The Nobel Prize in Literature: we have a winner!

Yesterday we had a “Guess the Nobel Laureate” for the Literature Prize alone. And although there were 61 guesses, only a single person guessed the winner (see below). Norwegian writer Jon Fosse nabbed the Prize, along with nearly a million bucks. The Nobel Prize announcement is here, and includes this:

Jon Fosse was born 1959 in Haugesund on the Norwegian west coast. His immense œuvre written in Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations. While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose. His debut novel Raudt, svart 1983, as rebellious as it was emotionally raw, broached the theme of suicide and, in many ways, set the tone for his later work.

The NYT implies that DIVERSITY had a role in this choice, though it’s not evident how that worked (bolding is mine):

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded on Thursday to the Norwegian novelist and playwright Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” Fosse’s work has long been lauded throughout continental Europe, but he has recently found a growing audience in the English-speaking world. By receiving what is widely seen as the most prestigious prize in literature, the author (whose name is pronounced Yune FOSS-eh, according to his translator) joins a list of laureates including Toni Morrison, Kazuo Ishiguro and Annie Ernaux.

Critics have long compared Fosse’s sparse plays to the work of two previous Nobel laureates: Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. And he had long been tipped to win. In 2013, British bookmakers temporarily suspended betting on the prize after a flurry of bets on Fosse’s winning. In the end, the action proved unnecessary, as Alice Munro, the Canadian short story writer, took the award. Along the prestige and a huge boost in book sales, Fosse receives 11 million Swedish krona, about $991,000. In recent years, the Swedish Academy, which organizes the prize, has tried to increase the diversity of considered authors after facing criticism that only 17 Nobel laureates had been women, and that the vast majority were from Europe or North America. The choice of Fosse is likely to be interpreted as step back from those efforts.

But Fosse is not only European and an old white male, but a very white male:

So what’s all the palaver of choosing him as winner given that he represents what the Academy has criticized?

In my view, it was Rusdie’s turn to win, purely on the grounds of merit (I admit I haven’t read Fosse). And if you’re a diversity mongerer, Rushdie is, after all, is a Writer of Color, having been born in Mumbai, India. But I can’t get over the feeling that the Swedish Academy is resisting giving Rushdie the prize because it will cause extremist Muslims to riot. Remember, there was a fatwa on his book The Satanic Verses.

Regardless, the ethnicity or gender of a writer shouldn’t matter when considering who should win. The Prize should be based on merit (literary quality), and merit alone

