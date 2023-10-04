The readers here have proven really bad at guessing who will win Nobel Prizes, with my contests involving several fields never having a winner. So I’ll make it easy for you. Just make a SINGLE GUESS about who’s going to get the Nobel Prize for Literature this year, and put it in the comments below. You get only one try and can name only one person.
The Prize itself will be announced at noon BST tomorrow (6 a.m. Chicago time), so I’m closing the contest as of 4 a.m. Chicago time (5 a.m. US Eastern time) tomorrow, and no entries will be valid after that.
There’s got to be a winner for this one, as there are several obvious candidates. But often the Karolinska gives the prize to a dark horse, so don’t be so sure.
THE FIRST PERSON TO GUESS CORRECTLY WINS. This means that before you put down your guess, see if anybody else has it before you. If so, choose someone else, because you can’t win
The prize. . . . well, it’s not like winning Powerball. You can have a mint paperback copy of either Why Evolution is True or Faith Versus Fact sent to you (your choice), autographed if you wish (and to whomever you want), and with a cat drawn in it (suggestions for cats considered).
Good luck, and if nobody wins I’m going to be very disappointed.
23 thoughts on “Guess the Nobel Prize for Literature”
Salman Rushdie
He would be a great choice, if the Nobel Prize committee has the courage to award it to him.
Cormac McCarthy
Bad choice; he’s dead. They don’t award prizes posthumously It would have been a good guess if he were still alive, but you’ve used up your choice, unfortunately.
Margaret Atwood
Judith Butler
Are you nuts????
you fell for it!
I am betting on Salman Rushdie.
Too late, somebody else guessed it.
Karl Ove Knausgaard
you said they like a dark horse, and this would be fun
Damn, I was going to say Rushdie. So, I’ll say Elena Ferrante, … or rather whoever hides behind that name.
I’m reading Midnight’s Children at the moment so let it be Rushdie.
Haruki Murakami (though I hope Rushdie gets it).
I’ll go with the current frontrunner in Can Xue, since no one’s guessed her yet. Rooting for Rushdie, though.
Damn, beat me to it by 10 minutes!! And 13 minutes for Murakami. Margaret Atwood also out, so…..Jon Fosse.
Damn, beat me to it by 10 minutes!! And 13 minutes for Murakami. Margaret Atwood also out, so…..Jon Fosse.
Can Xue, female Chinese writer
Can Zue. Thank you Jerry
Ian McEwan (if it was a just world).
I am guessing John Banville because he has not been suggested as yet.
My first three choices are already taken (the third while I was originally writing this), so I’ll go with David Mitchell (too young, I know).
Gamoneda.