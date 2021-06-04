Did the Covid-19 virus come from a Wuhan lab? It’s looking increasingly likely.

You surely remember last year when the “conspiracy theory” was broached that the coronavirus, which was thought by nearly all the media to have come from a Wuhan wet market, might have actually come from a virology lab in Wuhan, with some even suggesting that it might have been released on purpose.
Well the “deliberate release” scenario is dumb, since how could one contain an easily-spread virus targeted at an enemy? But the “accidental release” theory is gaining more and more credibility, with the Biden administration deciding to launch its own investigation. The story below, from Newsweek (yes, a conservative site), recounts how a group of amateur Internet sleuths pieced together from publicly available data what is the most likely story: an accidental release of a virus stored in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). That virus seems to have come from a Chinese cave in which 3 men shoveling bat guano died in 2012, and died from a virus that was remarkably similar to the coronavirus responsible for the pandemic.
It’s thus likely that the Chinese repeatedly lied about the origins of the virus and the U.S. government, suckered in, didn’t do due diligence in following up. After all, if a bunch of amateurs can piece together this tale (and I emphasize that we don’t know if it’s true for sure), why couldn’t the government?
It was a group of amateurs, following the lead of an young Indian called “The Seeker,” who determined that the sequence of the pandemic virus was almost identical to that of the virus stored in the WIV (they managed to get the latter sequence), and that that virus was likely the one who killed the three men nine years ago. They also found out, through diligent labor, that the WIV was actually studying the virus despite their denial, and had made seven trips to the guano mine to collect samples. The amateurs found grant proposals from the WIV, which was apparently testing the infectivity of the collected viruses, possibly with the hope of producing a vaccine against them.
As Newsweek notes, “The ongoing effort to cover this up implies that something may have gone wrong.” What went wrong, if the story is indeed true, might never be known, as the Chinese either might not know themselves and at any rate haven’t been exactly forthcoming about what they do know. Now professional journalists and epidemiologists are on the case, so we should get some answers—at least about whether the virus came from the WIV.
The episode of course makes China look bad (the article is replete with the WIV’s and Chinese government’s lies), but it also makes the U.S. look bad. It makes the press look bad: newspapers and websites had to go back and change months-old headlines that the lab-escape theory had been debunked. And it makes science look bad. To dismiss a theory without having investigated it first, and dismiss it so, well, dismissively, is only going to make people trust scientists less. It’s even worse when you realize that had the Chinese been open about what they were doing, and were studying the sequences of viruses related to the pandemic organism, a vaccination might have been developed—or at least been in the works years before the outbreak.
Again, this is just a theory, but it’s a theory that’s become so plausible that nobody dismisses it as lunacy any more, and our own government is taking it seriously. If it turns out to be true, what will be the upshot? We’ll know to trust Chinese assurances even less (apparently the U.S. government was too credulous), and perhaps this can ensure more cooperation with the Chinese in future cases. But I wouldn’t count on it. At least we know that science works best when it’s at its most open.
At any rate, you owe it to yourself to read this fascinating amateur detective story.
10 thoughts on “Did the Covid-19 virus come from a Wuhan lab? It’s looking increasingly likely.”
Do you mean that the US government was easily deceived? That they were credulous?
Yes, I meant “credulous” and have fixed it, thanks!
This may have been covered here but there is a distinction between a gentically engineered virus and a naturally occurring one. Although I admit that I didn’t follow closely to all the reports, the scientists I heard discussing it, were saying there wasn’t evidence that it was genetically engineered. They weren’t saying that it wasn’t released from a lab. I think these two topics got conflated in some media reports. Of course scientists will be blamed/not trusted as a result because people may not understand the distinction.
The scientist said it was not genetically engineered and the media interpreted it as it could not come from a lab. Then they (the media and a lot of people on social media and online forums) gaslighted and bullied people who suspected the lab as conspiracy theorist nutcases.
BTW, the Chinese went into great effort to keep the problem secret and then the military overrun and cleaned up the lab (there were news about that early 2020). From that point it was almost certain that the virus is from the lab, US agencies just took their time to ascertain (the entire not jumping into conclusions thing).
According to the Nicholas Wade article in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the Chinese have tested over 80,000 animals trying to find a source in nature for this virus. If they find such a source it will relieve the pressure that is on them that the virus leaked from their lab. If they knew that the virus came from bats found in a certain cave then why wouldn’t they “find” the relevant bats and then announce, “See, it came from nature. Somebody brought those bats to the wet market. No need to examine the WIV”?
Yes, that too. But of course it doesn’t matter, since a conspiracy theory is made to be untestable – we will never know.
It seems to me that the longer we go without finding a source in nature the more likely it is that it does not have a natural origin but was constructed in a lab. In that sense, we will know.
It could also be true that the Chinese government was studying the virus but someone else went into the cave and took some bats and sold them in the market.
Um, what!? Why would a lab sit on a virus that split from other viruses decades ago and not publish the data?
The rest looks like evidence free speculation – it isn’t scrutinized by WHO (or better yet, published science). What WHO is dissatisfied with was the data that was supplied from China, not some web conspiracy theory.
Is this correlated with the other evidence free “intelligence medicine” story that we get from US?
[ https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/04/mysterious-health-attack-like-those-seen-in-cuba-have-come-to-dc/ ]
The closest match to the current virus was found in a mine 1,900 km from Wuhan. No vector to account for that distant transmission has been found. If such transmission occurred, which takes time, numerous mutations would have been found among the first people infected; there were none. Some of the first people infected were workers at the WIV. The Chinese authorities could clear the WIV by releasing their records, but those have been sealed. There is a lot more circumstantial evidence, see
https://zenodo.org/record/4477081#.YLqAhvbTVQy