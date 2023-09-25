Robert Sapolsky’s new book on determinism

Robert Sapolsky, a biological polymath who’s written several best-selling books, pointed out in earlier ones (like Behave) that he was a hard determinist, a view he reinforced on a Sci. Am. podcast—one of their rare positive contributions. Now, as I mentioned in February, his new book, totally about determinism, is about to come out—on October 17. You can order it by clicking on the screenshot below. It ain’t cheap at $31.50 for the hardcover, but I may have to dig down deep to get it–or order it from the library.
Here’s the Amazon summary, which implies that Sapolsky isn’t buying any of the compatibilism bullpucky:
Robert Sapolsky’s Behave, his now classic account of why humans do good and why they do bad, pointed toward an unsettling conclusion: We may not grasp the precise marriage of nature and nurture that creates the physics and chemistry at the base of human behavior, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Now, in Determined, Sapolsky takes his argument all the way, mounting a brilliant (and in his inimitable way, delightful) full-frontal assault on the pleasant fantasy that there is some separate self telling our biology what to do.
Determined offers a marvelous synthesis of what we know about how consciousness works—the tight weave between reason and emotion and between stimulus and response in the moment and over a life. One by one, Sapolsky tackles all the major arguments for free will and takes them out, cutting a path through the thickets of chaos and complexity science and quantum physics, as well as touching ground on some of the wilder shores of philosophy. He shows us that the history of medicine is in no small part the history of learning that fewer and fewer things are somebody’s “fault”; for example, for centuries we thought seizures were a sign of demonic possession. Yet, as he acknowledges, it’s very hard, and at times impossible, to uncouple from our zeal to judge others and to judge ourselves. Sapolsky applies the new understanding of life beyond free will to some of our most essential questions around punishment, morality, and living well together.By the end, Sapolsky argues that while living our daily lives recognizing that we have no free will is going to be monumentally difficult, doing so is not going to result in anarchy, pointlessness, and existential malaise. Instead, it will make for a much more humane world.
As I wrote in February based on this summary:
If you doubt the pervasiveness of belief in dualistic free will, just look at religion: the Abrahamic religions and many other faiths are absolutely grounded in free will. They are, after all, predicated on you choosing the right religion and/or savior. This means that you do have a free choice, and woe be unto you if you choose wrong. (Calvinists or any religion that believes in “the elect” are exceptions.)
. . . So it goes. Back to Sapolksky. He espoused his determinism in Behave, but this is a full-length treatment, and a book I would like to have written. My main fear about the book was that Sapolsky would take the Dennett-ian stand towards free will, saying that we really have the only kind worth wanting, and downplaying the naturalism that, Dan believes (with other compatibilists), leaves us only one course of thought and action open at any one time. As I’ve argued, while hard determinism leads immediately to a discussion of the consequences for our world, how we judge others, and the justice system, compatibilism seems to me the “cheap way out,” reassuring us that we have free will and not going far beyond that—certainly not into the consequences of naturalism, which are many. It is the hard determinists, not the compatibilists, who follow the naturalistic conclusion to its philosophical conclusions.
The good news is that now when someone wants to understand determinism, I can just shut up and say, “Read Sapolsky’s book,” for I see no divergence between his views and mine (I’d also add Free Will by Sam Harris.) In the end—and I’ll get in trouble for this—I think compatibilists are semantic grifters. They’re really all determinists who want to find some way to convince people that they have a form of free will, even though they couldn’t have behaved other than how they did. This is the “little people’s” argument, not for religion but for philosophy. But in the end it’s the same: “People need religion/the notion of free will because without it, society could not flourish.” That, of course, is bogus. As long as we feel we make choices, even if intellectually we know we couldn’t have chosen otherwise, society will go on. After all, I’m a hard determinist and yet I’m still alive, getting out of bed each morning. I don’t know what I’ll pick when I go to a restaurant, even though I know it’s determined right before I look at the menu.
Reader Tom Clark wrote a positive review of Sapolsky’s book on the Naturalism site. Click below to read it.
I’ll give just two of Clark’s quotes:
If free will is widely conceived as being opposed to determinism[1], it isn’t surprising that the latter is seen as a threat to responsibility, meaning, creativity, rationality, and other desiderata tied to our core notion of agency. If we’re fully caused to be who we are and do what we do, then it seems we’re merely biological robots, acting out a pre-ordained script; we don’t make real choices for which we might be praised or blamed.
Could you have done otherwise?
This is why Robert Sapolsky’s book Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will(link is external), is likely to ruffle more than a few feathers (although it will do so very entertainingly, see below). Following up on his earlier work Behave(link is external), Sapolsky, a behavioral biologist, is intent on making it clear to anyone who will listen that there is no escaping determinism if we’re serious about understanding ourselves: understanding how we got to be the exact persons we are and why our intentions and choices arise as they do. Moreover, as he takes pains to point out, indeterminism or randomness doesn’t help the cause of agency. After all, as deciders we want to determine our choices, not have them be subject to factors we don’t control. Strangely enough, therefore, determinism, construed commonsensically as the existence of reliable causal, and more broadly, explanatory connections between our desires, decisions, actions, and their effects on the world, seems a necessary condition of genuine agenthood. We really make choices, just not undetermined or arbitrary ones.
Well, the last sentence is a bit grifty given that “make choices” means, to most people, “we could have made other choices.” But I won’t quibble too much. The best part is that, according to Clark, Sapolsky has no truck with compatibilism:
The fight with compatibilists isn’t about determinism; compatibilists agree that we and our choices are in principle explicable by various determinants, not the causa sui. It’s rather about the relative importance assigned to determinism and its implications for moral responsibility and other beliefs, attitudes, and social practices informed by our conception of agency. Sapolsky argues that compatibilists tend to ignore the causal story behind an individual in order to fix our attention on agents and their capacities for rationality and reasons-responsiveness, capacities that compatibilists argue justify holding each other morally responsible.[8] Most of us are capable in these respects to varying degrees, but by downplaying determinism and the causal story, what Sapolsky calls taking the ahistorical stance, compatibilists in effect block access to the psychological and practical benefits of putting determinism front and center: increased compassion and more attention paid to the conditions that thwart human flourishing. Due to factors beyond our control too many of us end up with the short end of the stick when it comes to health, education, social skills, and employability. Sapolsky is especially critical of compatibilist Daniel Dennett, who has claimed that “luck averages out in the long run”. He responds in characteristically plain-spoken style:
No it doesn’t. Suppose you’re born a crack baby. In order to counterbalance this bad luck, does society rush in to ensure that you’ll be raised in relative affluence and with various therapies to overcome your neurodevelopmental problems? No, you are overwhelmingly likely to be born into poverty and stay there. Well then, says society, at least let’s make sure your mother is loving, is stable, has lots of free time to nurture you with books and museum visits. Yeah, right; as we know your mother is likely to be drowning in the pathological consequences of her own miserable luck in life, with a good chance of leaving you neglected, abused, shuttled through foster homes. Well, does society at least mobilize then to counterbalance that additional bad luck, ensuring you live in a safe neighborhood with excellent schools? Nope, your neighborhood is likely to be gang-riddled and your school underfunded.
In arguing against compatibilists, Sapolsky engages with the philosophical literature, citing skeptics about free will and moral responsibility such as Neil Levy, Gregg Caruso, Derk Pereboom, and Sam Harris (see references below). Such backup suggests he is not completely crazy to think that a robust appreciation of determinism, and therefore the sheer contingency of our formative circumstances, should force reconsideration of our conceptions of credit, blame, reward, and punishment.
Clark’s final sentence:
[Sapolsky’s] persistence in seeing Determined to completion – a prodigious undertaking – is much to be congratulated, although he would disavow deserving any such praise. Even if he’s right about that, we’re still lucky to have him.
YES! But read the rest for yourself. This is a book we can all benefit from (even those miscreants who accept libertarian free will or compatibilism), and I’m glad I can point to a respected polymath who makes an argument I agree with, but written much better than I’d be able to.
What I’d love to see: a debate about compatibilism between Dennett and Sapolsky.
13 thoughts on “Robert Sapolsky’s new book on determinism”
There is another book that is also being released in October that apparently makes the case for free will. It would seem that it would be good to read both books together. Does anyone on this thread know anything about the book “Free Agents” by Keven Mitchell.
see https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691226231/free-agents
While I couldn’t find a review, I found the following abstract that looks like it may be from the publisher.
“Abstract
An evolutionary case for the existence of free will. Scientists are learning more and more about how brain activity controls behavior and how neural circuits weigh alternatives and initiate actions. As we probe ever deeper into the mechanics of decision making, many conclude that agency-or free will-is an illusion. In Free Agents, leading neuroscientist Kevin Mitchell presents a wealth of evidence to the contrary, arguing that we are not mere machines responding to physical forces but agents acting with purpose. Traversing billions of years of evolution, Mitchell tells the remarkable story of how living beings capable of choice emerged from lifeless matter. He explains how the emergence of nervous systems provided a means to learn about the world, granting sentient animals the capacity to model, predict, and simulate. Mitchell reveals how these faculties reached their peak in humans with our abilities to imagine and to introspect, to reason in the moment, and to shape our possible futures through the exercise of our individual agency. Mitchell’s argument has important implications-for how we understand decision making, for how our individual agency can be enhanced or infringed, for how we think about collective agency in the face of global crises, and for how we consider the limitations and future of artificial intelligence.An astonishing journey of discovery, Free Agents offers a new framework for understanding how, across a billion years of Earth history, life evolved the power to choose and why this matters.” see https://philpapers.org/rec/MITFAH
If the book touts libertarian free will, I would approach it with caution. Even compatibilists reject libertarian free will, and Sean Carroll has written extensively about why we know enough about the laws of physics to reject the idea of some “will” that is nonphysical. And free will has to be nonphysical if it’s to be totally libertarian.
I’m pretty sure that Kevin Mitchell is a compatibilist, and that that’s what his book argues for.
Found a TedX talk from 2019
https://youtu.be/DZo9wXKmwFk?si=JslYjByoB2-JIT0S
Mitchell hedges a bit on the definition of FW: is it the opposite of determinism or the opposite of coercion? In the end, he states that “There is no ghost in the machine.” It sounds an awful lot like compatibilism, not a defense of libertarian FW.
“I don’t know what I’ll pick when I go to a restaurant, even though I know it’s determined right before I look at the menu.” At restaurants, I sometimes decide between two or more favored alternatives by either: (a) a random exercise, like flipping a coin; or (b) asking my companion, if there is one, to choose for me; or (c) asking the waiter to choose for me. I suppose there is a chain of physical events that determines the outcome in each
case (even the coin flip), but isn’t it simply too long and complex to be computable?
Just because something is not computable doesn’t mean it wasn’t deterministic, like a coin flip. Now if you used the quantum decider, as Sean Carroll does, THEN your “choice” would be unpredictable. But as for your coin flip, well, that’s still determined but, like so much of human and physical behavior, we don’t know enough to predict it. It’s a common error to think that determinism requires predictability. It requires only that physical laws hold throghout the universe.
Physical laws don’t necessary imply determinism, unless we are considering the classical physics of 150 years ago. Physicists, working with much less complex systems, are comfortable with indeterminacy because this is what the experiments show. Biologists working with highly complex systems with variables still not determined, with multiple paths and redundancies, would seem to be on less sure ground to argue for determinism.
As a “semantic grifter” compatibilist (who has argued this many times here so I’ll try not to belabour it), the difference between us and “hard” determinists really is just how we connote concepts and thus the words we use.
Even if we wouldn’t have done otherwise in absolutely identical circumstances, there’s still a meaningful and important sense in which a woman might “choose” to wear a hijab versus feeling “forced” to do so. That distinction is all there is to compatibilism (and it’s not about doing otherwise in identical circumstances, it’s about social coercion).
This is why accepting determinism will not lead to radical changes in society. Yes, our acts are the result of prior causes, but unless we have sufficient information to compute how someone will act ahead of time (which we don’t), knowing that makes little practical difference.
For example, if we could compute that Tom will murder someone next month, then we could intervene ahead of time. But we can’t, so we have to resort to deterring murder with threats of punishment. Whether the act of murder results from non-computable prior causes or from a dualistic soul makes rather little difference to the need to deter it by threats of punishment or the need to isolate someone prone to murder from society.
Can’t you just say, “I feel forced to do something against my will?” Why the “free” bit? You want to make a question of metaphysics into one of politics, law, and sociology.
Is it because you are scared like Dennett, or is it something else?
I just preordered it in Kindle format for $18.99. Looking forward to it!
Thanks for the heads up. Will def look for this. I am most interested in the biology. Without that, any debunking on either side is merely assertion.