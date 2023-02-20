Sapolsky’s free will book out this fall; and a few thoughts from PCC(E)

Biologist Robert Sapolsky is a polymath, having done research ranging from neuroendocrinology to the behavior of baboons in Africa. That’s reflected in his academic titles: he’s “the John A. and Cynthia Fry Gunn Professor at Stanford University, holding joint appointments in several departments, including Biological Sciences, Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Neurosurgery”. And, of course, he’s an excellent and prolific writer. His 2017 book Behave: The Biology of Humans at Their Best and Worst, was a bestseller and gets 4½ stars on Amazon out of over 6,000 reviews.
Now he’s written a new book (below) which I am much looking forward to. It’ll be out October 17, so remind me shortly before that. You can click on the cover to go to the Amazon link, but of course it’s nearly bare this early. You can read more at the publisher’s website (Penguin Random House, my own publisher):
This is what the publisher has to say about it (their bolding):
If you doubt the pervasiveness of belief in dualistic free will, just look at religion: the Abrahamic religions and many other faiths are absolutely grounded in free will. They are, after all, predicated on you choosing the right religion and/or savior. This means that you do have a free choice, and woe be unto you if you choose wrong. (Calvinists or any religion that believes in “the elect” are exceptions.)
I’ve also experienced the hegemony of libertarian free will repeatedly. Here are three of my anecdotes, two of which I’ve described before:
a.) At the “Moving Naturalism Forward”, the late physicist Steve Weinberg professed to me a belief in libertarian free will. See the story I told here (scroll down). In our conversation I ascertained that yes, although Weinberg was a Nobel Laureate in physics, he was resolutely wedded to the idea that he could, at any time, have behaved other than how he did. (I gave a talk on free will there.)
b.) A story I told here in 2015 when I gave a talk on free will at the Imagine No Religion meeting in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sadly, those delightful meetings are extinct.)
After my free will talk, which I think at least made many people think about the hegemony of behavioral determinism (I don’t care so much whether they accept compatibilism or incompatibilism so long as they accept determinism), I was accosted by an angry jazz musician. He said that I had basically ruined his life (I am not exaggerating) by telling him that his “improvisations” were not really improvisations in the sense that he he (in a dualistic way) “decided” what riffs to play, but that they were were the determined product of unconscious processes. I tried to reassure him that they were still the product of his own brain, his own musical background, and his training that allowed him to improvise around what his fellow musicians were playing, but he didn’t find that reassuring. (Even Dawkins jumped in and tried to explain that this didn’t devalue the man’s art or abilities.)
I still remember the anger of that musician (a big man) and my fear that he was going to hit me. Richard saved the day! Such is the anger of people told that they’re deprived of their agency.
c.) I haven’t told this story yet, but I will now. When I went to Massachusetts a few months ago, I visited an old friend on Cape Cod, whom I hadn’t seen for years. He’d recently remarried, and I was going to stay there for two days touring the area before heading up to Boston. While eating Wellfleet oysters, somehow we got onto the subject of free will. My friend and his wife were absolutely astounded when I told them they had no dualistic free will and could never behave other than the way the laws of physics dictated, even taking into account quantum randomness. They couldn’t let the topic go, and as I explained my point of view (and yes, I mentioned compatibilism), they got angrier and angrier, and the argument went on into the night. I kept my cool because I’d thought a lot about the subject and they had just encountered it, so I had to explain things as calmly as carefully as I could. The anger on their part continued, and I went to bed.
When I got up the next morning, set for another day of sightseeing, I went down to breakfast to find no coffee made and no people in evidence. Eventually my friend appeared and said, “You have to leave.”
“WHAT?”, I said, “I have a return ticket to Boston for tomorrow.” He replied that he’d buy me a ticket for that morning (I did it myself), but I had to get out of their house. This was, of course, because they were totally angry at me for my views on free will. My friend had stayed up all night, consuming a whole bottle of wine, trying to find out people who believed in libertarian free will (he mostly found compatibilists like Dennett to support his case, but they didn’t, for the issue was naturalism).
Needless to say, I was dumbfounded. I’ve gone over this in my mind repeatedly, and I am absolutely sure that I didn’t raise my voice or say anything offensive. I was being booted out of a friend’s house because I had the wrong stand on a metaphysical argument!
Again, such is the rage of those who hear others tell them they have no agency. Of course that ended the friendship, and I’ll never see the guy again, nor do I want to. But the couple couldn’t resist getting in one last shot. When I hugged his wife goodbye and thanked her for her hospitality, she said, “Have a nice predetermined life.” How rude can one get? I still haven’t gotten over this, as nothing remotely similar had ever happened to me, and I can’t fathom how a friendship could be scuppered over an argument like this. Fortunately, I called my friends in Boston and they were glad to put me up for an extra night, and also appalled that I got the heave-ho because I’m a hard determinist!
So it goes. Back to Sapolksky. He espoused his determinism in Behave, but this is a full-length treatment, and a book I would like to have written. My main fear about the book was that Sapolsky would take the Dennett-ian stand towards free will, saying that we really have the only kind worth wanting, and downplaying the naturalism that, Dan believes (with other compatibilists), leaves us only one course of thought and action open at any one time. As I’ve argued, while hard determinism leads immediately to a discussion of the consequences for our world, how we judge others, and the justice system, compatibilism seems to me the “cheap way out,” reassuring us that we have free will and not going far beyond that—certainly not into the consequences of naturalism, which are many. It is the hard determinists, not the compatibilists, who follow the naturalistic conclusion to its philosophical conclusions.
I’m glad to see that Sapolsky will be writing about those consequences. Remember that several compatibilists, including Dan, have argued that unless we believe in some sort of free will—compatibilist or libertarian—society will fall apart. That’s bogus, of course, and Sapolsky argues that below. I reprise the section of his book précis I’m talking about (bolding is mine)
[Sapolsky] shows us that the history of medicine is in no small part the history of learning that fewer and fewer things are somebody’s “fault”; for example, for centuries we thought seizures were a sign of demonic possession. Yet as he acknowledges, it’s very hard, and at times impossible, to uncouple from our zeal to judge others, and to judge ourselves. Sapolsky applies the new understanding of life beyond free will to some of our most essential questions around punishment, morality, and living well together.By the end, Sapolsky argues that while living our daily lives recognizing that we have no free will is going to be monumentally difficult, doing so is not going to result in anarchy, pointlessness and existential malaise. Instead, it will make for a much more humane world.
Here are two quotes from Dan that I use in my free will talks to show the attitude Sapolsky says is wrongheaded:
If nobody is responsible, not really, then not only should the prisons be emptied, but no contract is valid, mortgages should be abolished, and we can never hold anybody to account for anything they do. Preserving “law and order” without a concept of real responsibility is a daunting task.
—Dan Dennett, “Reflections on Free Will” (naturalism.org)
and this (basically identical to the published version; I got this from an earlier version).
This is a scare tactic used to bully people into accepting compatibilism!
I’ve never met Sapolsky, but I’d like to. He sounds like a guy worth knowing.
29 thoughts on “Sapolsky’s free will book out this fall; and a few thoughts from PCC(E)”
excellent – indeed, in my hands (as it were), Sapolsky’s books tend to drop-kick dopey notions I had cluttering up the attic (in the Sherlock Holmes sense). What a relief! One less thing to do mental acrobatics in order to keep around.
… that is, it is a counterintuitive result, that recognizing “free will” for what it is andespecially for what “free will” is not, is liberating.
I’ve been chewing over the words used in this debate recently. Words matter but the little buggers evolve over time, so rather than call Free Will (or Consciousness etc.) an illusion or a narrative I’d prefer to call Free Will a fabrication. That is some subjective mental device thrown together out of smaller elements (some objectively real, some not) that performs a useful subjective purpose. The implication being that something thrown up for a purpose, or in the absence of better knowledge, may be worth tearing down or being renovated.
Just like Centre of Gravity – it isn’t real (there’s no natural physical identifier) but it can be useful.
synthetic
artificial
invention
… and I apologize, but I now insinuate my own idea, which AFAIK is not mentioned – the notion of “will power”.
IMO, “will power”, artificial or not, does something. I notice “will power” when I am eating some snack chips. I know I should not eat more snack chips, but I continue to eat them. Why? Because I did not think of how or what to use to get that result. It seems “Will power” is the “how” or “what” I must focus on to stop eating the chips.
OK, apologies again for the insinuation – but it’s free will! endless discussion abounds.
I’ll reiterate the claim that you (Jerry) and Dan and (likely) Sapolsky do actually agree on just about everything. You only think you don’t agree with each other because you connote certain concepts somewhat differently.
When Dan says:
… and thus wants to retain a concept of “responsibility” and holding people to account for their actions (and calls that “compatibilism”), he’s saying pretty much the same as Jerry when Jerry says:
I’m not sure there’s any practical difference between Dan’s vision and Jerry’s vision.
Yes there is. I don’t think society will fall apart if people stop believing in free will, either libertarianism or compatibilism. And my vision goes straight from naturalism to fixing society in light of that. Dan’s goes straight from naturalism to writing two big books about compatibilism.
Agreed, we could drop the concept of “free will” (it’s more trouble than it’s worth).
But everyone (you, Dan, etc) agrees that we need the concepts of responsibility, punishment, holding people to account for their actions, enforcing contracts, et cetera.
Yes, but I do not agree with Dan 100%, which you said we did. I have never argued that we don’t need the concepts of responsibility or punishment, which really should be directed towards rehabilitation rather than depriving people of their humanity.
You said that I didn’t differ so much from the compatibilists. I say you’re wrong.
When I noticed that Sapolsky had a new title, I became very excited…then I discovered it wasn’t due until October. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to wait that long! I love his work…even listened to his Great Courses course on Audible. He’s excellent, and one of many thinkers to whom I was introduced by Sam Harris’s podcast. (I would say PPC(E) was, as he was the first person to converse with Sam on that podcast, but I already knew about Professor Coyne).
Thanks Jerry for this advance notice and for recounting your Cape Cod misadventure, yikes!. You say “Again, such is the rage of those who hear others tell them they have no agency.” I too would bridle at this claim even though I espouse a pragmatic, good-enough-for-government-work determinism when thinking about human behavior. After all, we remain perfectly real, competent agents under determinism, and it’s only the reliable brain-based causal relations between deliberation, intention, and action that permit effective agency. So determinism, should it be true, is no threat to it. To think that it is can be demoralizing, which is why in promoting a naturalistic view of ourselves we have to counter this and other misconception about determinism, e.g., that it’s equivalent to fatalism, that it’s a universal excuse, that it undermines rationality, and that things can’t change for the better. I hope Sapolsky understands all this and puts determinism in a positive light.
I think that for compatibilists like Sean Carroll, what matters is the idea of free will, not free will itself. Carroll also thinks that gametes don’t matter when we use words like “woman” or “man”, what matter is what’s in our minds when we use those words.
People like to believe that there is a little person inside their head that not only controls our actions but floats off someplace magical at death. Even folks who have abandoned religion seem to hold on to this comforting feeling so to tell them it is an illusion is a sort of existential threat. Fortunately meditation, as taught in most Buddhist traditions, provides a method for understanding and a huge body of literature concerning the ” illusory nature of the self”. But because this practice arose and is associated with Buddhism it carries the dreaded taint of religion. As an atheist I had a hard time squaring that circle until I read Sam Harris. (… and later discovered Jerry Coyne on his podcast – I am so glad I found you guys!)
Looking forward to the Sapolsky book.
Sorry to hear about your Cape Cod encounter PCC(E). I’ve had arguments myself and people can certainly get upset when you argue against Free Will, but I’ve never been kicked out of someone’s house for it!
Dennett’s belief that it is morally irresponsible to promote free-will denial would seem to contradict Bertrand Russell’s edict , “It seems to me a fundamental dishonesty, and a fundamental treachery to intellectual integrity to hold a belief because you think it’s useful and not because you think it’s true.”
The impression given by Dennett is a condescending one – that these are ideas that philosophers and theologians can discuss among themselves… but not in front of the servants.
Compatibilism – reconciling free will and determinism – is like reconciling never having had sex with being pregnant. Sure, you can try to make the claim, but, really, who are you kidding?
I don’t understand why a person would be so upset about the issue over free will. Perhaps the connotations that there is no spirit or soul (and so no afterlife) is what alarms them so.
What if rehabilitation doesn’t work, Jerry? [Edit: this was meant as a reply in #3.]. You put a felon through the best-evidenced corrective rehab program you can come up with and he still commits crimes, dammit.
Not his “fault”, sure, but if he can’t help being a criminal and you can’t rewire his brain particles to make him stop, do you lock him up for life to protect the community? Or, if someone whose wiring is so messed up that he can’t be made to stop committing murder, and will re-offend if he escapes from prison or is paroled because the penetentiaries are full to bursting, why not just kill him? Strictly on utilitarian principles, to prevent recidivism, mind you—no hard feelings driven by revenge or thrill of inflicting suffering.
In Canada we have pretty much abandoned the concept of free will in the case of indigenous criminals. But the result is we don’t incarcerate them at all. That’s how natives who commit truly awful crimes, like the recent Saskatchewan knife assailant, are able to accumulate 60 criminal convictions in a 30-year lifetime. And that’s not including juvenile convictions under 18 which are expunged. Judges don’t even want to hold habitually violent indigenous arrestees without bail. They cite the usual impediments to free will and then release them. One such is charged in the murder of a policeman a couple of months ago while on bail from a previous violent charge.
Abandoning free will is fine. But if a felon is powerless to do other, then the prescription is surely longer sentences, not shorter. Until you discover the rehab secret. Something like psychosurgery, maybe?
Then, if the guy’s a danger to society, he has to stay sequestered away from society. I’ve made that clear in my writings before, though you clearly haven’t read them on this site.
I don’t believe in capital punishment. A criminal that can’t be reformed is a broken human, but I don’t see the point of ending his life if he can still enjoy it. If he wants and begs for death, then maybe it’s okay. But I don’t like state-sanctioned killing, and, in fact, it costs less in terms of $$ alone to keep a guy in prison for life than to kill him.
I’d urge you to go back and read what I wrote on this site about punishment.
OMG. That’s an awful story about your friend and being evicted from his house. People get emotional about this subject. I can understand not getting over that event. I wouldn’t either.
I’m looking forward to Sapolsky’s book.
If—as the evidence suggests—all actions in the universe are the consequence of the ongoing interactions of atoms and molecules plus indeterminant quantum effects, the functioning of the brain, too, is consequent on these things. This means that all brain activity is caused by molecular (and quantum) processes that are already in motion.
The only way for a person to have “free will” (in the hard sense) is for that person in some way to (1) suspend what’s already happening in the brain, (2) while suspended, identify possible “options,” (3) choose among them, (4) reconfigure the molecular state of the brain so that (once restarted) it will produce the “willed” outcome, and then (5) restart the brain in its new state to effect the desired outcome.
But to do those five things, one needs a way (unknown) to stop all the molecular and quantum processes that are already in motion in the brain. Having now stopped those processes, one needs another (unknown) process to identify and choose among “options,” another (unknown) process to change the state of the brain such that when you start those molecular and quantum processes up again (by yet another unknown process), the outcome that you “willed” while brain activity was suspended takes place. That’s a high bar.
Unless one accepts that there are ways to willfully suspend the laws of physics, act outside those laws (to change the state of the brain to specify the “willed” outcome), and then willfully turn the laws of physics back on again, one cannot accept the notion of free will. It’s a figment of one’s (already determined) imagination.
We obviously have some agency…in different amounts, but I suspect we have less than we might like.
Sure, most people believe in libertarian free will. Most people also believe in dualistic consciousness. Both doctrines have been taught to them by their religions, so it’s not surprising that people believe them. But you wouldn’t say that there’s no such thing as consciousness just because most people have an associated belief, namely dualism, which is false. You and I both believe that people are conscious but that most people have a wrong belief (dualism) about consciousness. I believe that people are free-willed but that most people have a wrong belief (libertarianism) about how it works.
In your second sentence quoted above, you make an illegitimate equation between determinism and naturalism. The Sarkissian et. al. study asks survey respondents about a universe where “everything that happens is completely caused by whatever happened before it.” That is determinism, and a scientifically dubious version of it to boot; it is not something all naturalists need to agree to. The dubious part is where they specify that everything is “caused by whatever happened before it” — thereby building-in the Arrow of Time into the most general level of physics. Sean Carroll explains why that is a mistake in a three minute video. It may be intuitively hard to believe that causality and the arrow of time don’t go all the way down, so to speak, but they don’t. That intuition about time and causality, I would argue (if this comment weren’t long already), is why even many non-religious people find incompatibilism intuitive.
Some comments Sean Carroll has made regarding determinism and free will, all are paraphrases from memory.
“Determinism is true, at least locally, and that’s all that matters in the context of free will.”
“If I’m discussing free will with someone and they start talking about determinism I know that they’ve missed the point.”
“It doesn’t matter what the laws of physics are, only that there are laws of physics.”
“I don’t like using the term free will because it has too much baggage associated with it.”
What he seems to mean by these comments, and I agree with him (and Jerry has made this point in the past as well), is that whatever you want to call what human minds are capable of doing, it obeys the laws of physics. What the laws are doesn’t matter, the philosophical implications are the same, that libertarian, dualistic and similar “magical” concepts of free will are bogus simply because they require that human minds be capable of doing something that is not bound by the laws of physics that everything else is. The C / IC debate certainly was originally centered on determinism, but I agree with Sean again, that really should be amended to simply “the laws of physics.”
Thanks Jerry for your always stimulating posts, but, alas, I think you miss the point Dennett is making and it is a point that permeates his insights into the messy notion of consciousness and self identity. These are useful fictions that are “as if ” they are real phenomena, but are user illusions like pictures in the head. Free will is a convenient cultural tool and obviously if it’s jettisoned life will proceed just fine, just like becoming an atheist doesn’t mean morality evaporates. You and Dennett enjoy much in common and his position on free will is that despite the fact that it is obviously incoherent, it is a benign artifact and like a ”self,” a linguistic affectation. Steven Pinker is especially brilliant and clear on this issue in all his books.
Alas, I think you are missing the point. I contend that if we reject any notion of free will, as I do, society will not all apart. Dan has said that it is, I claim it isn’t. We also differ in that Dennett is concerned with convincing people though various versions of compatibilism (and they do vary) that we do have free will. I don’t care about compatibilism as it’s a semantic trick; I care about what the real life consequences of naturalism are.
I reject the idea that something that we know is not true can be given fancy new garb, tricked out, and be useful to society.
I think if you re-read what Jerry has written, and re-read what Dennett has written, particularly the quotes that Jerry included above, you’ll see that Jerry really did not miss Dennett’s point.
You might find the Moving Naturalism Forward lectures interesting. Both Jerry and Dan were participants and free will was very much on the menu. In other words, Jerry has discussed this in depth and in person with Dan.
“I tried to reassure him that they were still the product of his own brain, his own musical background, and his training that allowed him to improvise around what his fellow musicians were playing, …” Well put, so why the same doesn’t go for freewill, agency, and choices.
Anyway, I thought the concept of ‘agency’ was distinct from freewill and uncontroversial, i.e., accepted by everybody. I was wrong apparently.
Not sure you are wrong necessarily. It’s been my observation that in discussions about free will from amateur to experts levels, and every level in between, that every key concept about human cognition has at least 2 different definitions. At a minimum, one that is compatible with the laws of physics and one that isn’t.
Although it’s true that many Incompatibilists when discussing free will do reject terms like “choice” for the same reason they reject the term “free will,” and that’s to point out that, in their view, the classical notion of those terms is not compatible with the laws of physics.
I don’t think a commitment to ‘determinism’ is necessary to challenge the libertarian notion of ‘free-will’. If nature is fundamentally indeterministic (as suggested by quantum physics), one still does not have (libertarian) free will, because quantum indeterminacy in the brain only makes our choices random. You could have chosen otherwise under exactly the same conditions because the quantum coin could have come up heads instead of tails. Our choices would then be ‘free’ but not ‘willed’.
However, there is still a meaningful and practical distinction between choosing in accordance with what we desire (choosing ‘freely’ or ‘voluntarily’) and choosing under duress (‘against our will’ or ‘involuntarily’). This sensible and important ‘compatibilist’ notion of ‘free will’ pervades many of our social interactions and explanations of human behavior. I don’t see anything anti-naturalistic or problematic about it.
You’re telling me what I’ve already written about in the first paragraph: I’ve defined “determinism” as “naturalism” which is “all laws of physics, including quantum mechanics.
The problem, which I’ve also written about, is that “duress” is often hard to define. Is a man who wants to buy a new car but realizes that everyone expects him to pay for his kids’ education doing it under duress or of his own free will. Even if you have a gun to your head during a robbery, a possibility is to fight or run. The conflation of “under duress” and “voluntarily” is what’s really screwed up the American legal system–indeed, all legal systems.
Stephen Wolfram wrote an essay on how ChatGPT works that is relevant:
But, OK, at each step it gets a list of words with probabilities. But which one should it actually pick to add to the essay (or whatever) that it’s writing? One might think it should be the “highest-ranked” word (i.e. the one to which the highest “probability” was assigned). But this is where a bit of voodoo begins to creep in. Because for some reason—that maybe one day we’ll have a scientific-style understanding of—if we always pick the highest-ranked word, we’ll typically get a very “flat” essay, that never seems to “show any creativity” (and even sometimes repeats word for word). But if sometimes (at random) we pick lower-ranked words, we get a “more interesting” essay.
The fact that there’s randomness here means that if we use the same prompt multiple times, we’re likely to get different essays each time. And, in keeping with the idea of voodoo, there’s a particular so-called “temperature” parameter that determines how often lower-ranked words will be used, and for essay generation, it turns out that a “temperature” of 0.8 seems best.
https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/02/what-is-chatgpt-doing-and-why-does-it-work/
Since ChatGPT can provide different answers to the same prompt, why would we expect people to behave exactly the same way if an episode was repeated “with everything exactly the same?” Does anybody really believe there is no random element to human behavior?
What does it matter if you have free will, instead of a physically deterministic brain that is so fantastically complex and sentitively dependent on environmental conditions that any decision it makes is going to be completely impossible to predict? I cannot think of any experiment, even theoretically possible ones, that would yield different predictions for the two hypotheses. Without that, free will vs determinism is a distinction without a difference.