Today we have silly-looking birds (the theme) photographed by ecologist Susan Harrison at UC Davis. Her captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds Looking Slightly Silly Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna) trying to reach that itchy spot:

Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) caught off balance:

Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola) ducksplaining to a Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):

American Kestrel (Falco sparverius) showing off a nice pair of legs:

Snow geese (Anser caerulescens) looking for a parking space:

Merlin (Falco columbarius) shyly hiding the private parts:

Ruby-crowned Kinglet (Corthylio calendula) just out of the bath and needing a comb:

Northern Pintails (Anas acuta) parading their posteriors:

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) making itself even greater:

Mountain Chickadee (Poecile gambeli) forgetting table manners:

Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) swinging for his supper:

American White Pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) being juvenile delinquents:

Cliff Swallows (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota) having a mud party:

Roseate Spoonbill (Platalea ajaja) saying “welcome home dear!”