Monday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*I woke up this morning (that’s a blues song intro) to find that Biden is making a secret visit to Kyiv. They gave a quote from his speech on the radio, assuring Ukrainians that America stands behind them. (He arrived secretly by train from Poland; I had wondered if he was going to nip across the border.).

Mr. Biden promised to release another $500 million in military aid in coming days, citing artillery ammunition, Javelin missiles and Howitzers, but he did not mention the advanced arms that Ukraine has sought. Mr. Zelensky told reporters that he and the president spoke about “long range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.”

Mr. Biden joined Mr. Zelensky for a visit to St. Michael’s Monastery in downtown Kyiv, where the sun glittered off the golden domes as the air-raid alarm wailed. Trailing two soldiers bearing a wreath, the two leaders walked along the Wall of Remembrance, where portraits are on display of more than 4,500 soldiers who have died since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and first fomented a rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Give Zelensky those weapons, Mr. President!

A photo from the NYT:

*I heard this on television yesterday, but couldn’t find confirmation in print, so I didn’t put it up yesterday. It’s only a rumor, but I wanted to find the rumor in print. Now it is, for example, at the NYT, where the article is titled, “Blinken says U.S. believes China is considering giving Russia weapons.” I think we’ve known for a while that China is giving Russia non-military aid for its Ukraine war, but this suggestion is a big step up:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the United States believed China was considering supplying weapons and other lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine and that he had warned Beijing that doing so “would cause a serious problem” for already strained relations with Washington. The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Russia’s allies against providing military support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. While the United States has so far only seen Beijing supply nonmilitary aid to Russia, “the concern that we have now is, based on information we have, that they’re considering providing lethal support,” Mr. Blinken told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired on Sunday. Mr. Blinken did not elaborate on what the United States believed China might supply, but said that it could include weapons and ammunition. . . On Saturday, Mr. Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at an annual security conference in Munich, the first high-level diplomatic exchange between the two sides since a Chinese spy balloon was found flying over the United States, causing a crisis in bilateral relations. A detailed readout of the meeting published by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not mention Russia or Ukraine. But what American officials described as a testy encounter between the two diplomats highlighted how the war in Ukraine has become the latest point of friction between the United States and China. And it came at a Munich conference that was dominated by the war, with Western officials doubling down on their resolve to support Kyiv as Russia tries to step up a new offensive in eastern Ukraine.

What the news said was that Blinken told the Chinese that America would not put up with their giving weapons to the Russians to use against Ukrainians. But really, what can we do? We can pump more weapons into Ukraina, and Zelensky, though brave, is sounding a bit desperate. But weapons alone can’t save the beleaguered nation from the Russian numerical advantage PLUS Chinese-supplied weapons. Really, what kind of threat against China can we make good, besides economic ones? I doubt we’re going to risk nuclear war, so what do we do when they move against Taiwan?

*Two days ago I put up a tweet showing three changes in Roald Dahl’s book that his publishers had recently made. Dahl can’t object because he’s been dead for 33 years. I hadn’t realized that they actually made hundreds of changes, and now Salman Rushdie, back to his lovable and outspoken self, has called out the publisher.

A decision to change hundreds of words in Roald Dahl’s children’s books has drawn condemnation from author Salman Rushdie, who called it “absurd censorship.”

His is the latest prominent voice in the heated debate sparked after a report Friday in Britain’s Telegraph detailed a litany of changes by Dahl’s publisher and the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the works’ copyright and trademarks, that were designed to make the famous books more inclusive and accessible for today’s readers. The litany of changes is paywalled at the Torygraph, but you can see them archived here. From that article: By comparing the latest editions with earlier versions of the texts, The Telegraph has found hundreds of changes to Dahl’s stories. Language related to weight, mental health, violence, gender and race has been cut and rewritten. Remember the Cloud-Men in James and the Giant Peach? They are now the Cloud-People. The Small Foxes in Fantastic Mr Fox are now female. In Matilda, a mention of Rudyard Kipling has been cut and Jane Austen added. It’s Roald Dahl, but different. Read the rest to see more bowdlerization, which is odious, but back to Rushdie’s criticism, which is totally justified: “Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship,” Rushdie, a Booker Prize-winning author, wrote on Twitter, calling out the children’s imprint of the British publisher Penguin Books. “Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.” The changes in Dahl’s children’s books were done in partnership with Inclusive Minds, a collective for people who are passionate about inclusion, diversity and accessibility in children’s literature, according to the Roald Dahl Story Co. Among the changes, according to the Telegraph: The character of Augustus Gloop from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is no longer described as “fat.” Now he is referred to as “enormous.” What was described as a “weird African language” in the book “The Twits” is no longer weird. In “The BFG,” a reference to the character of the “Bloodbottler” having skin that was “reddish-brown” has been removed. Some characters are now gender-neutral. The singing and dancing Oompa Loompas from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” were once described as “small men”; now they are “small people.” In “James and the Giant Peach,” the Cloud-Men — mysterious figures who live in the sky — are now known as Cloud-People. In some cases, new lines were added. In “The Witches,” a paragraph that explains that the witches are bald underneath their wigs has a new sentence: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

Bloody sensitivity readers messing up Dahl’s prose. Do I need to add that it’s unethical to change a writer’s words without his permission. Perhaps they can issue a series of his books with all the changes indicated: a Dahl Variourum, but this makes me ill. At least PEN America has also objected:

Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America, said the organization, a nonprofit that works to defend and celebrate free expression through the advancement of literature and human rights, was “alarmed at news” of the changes to Dahl’s works, calling the move “a purported effort to scrub the books of that which might offend someone.” On Twitter, Nossel wrote that “literature is meant to be surprising and provocative” and that efforts to erase words that might cause offense only “dilute the power of storytelling.”

“If we start down the path of trying to correct for perceived slights instead of allowing readers to receive and react to books as written, we risk distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society,” she said.

She and Rushdie are on the side of the angels.

*When I reported yesterday that Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care at home at 98, adding that he was the best EX-President, I’ve seen, people beefed that he wasn’t a perfect President. Yes, that’s true, but that’s not what I said; this exemplifies the rage that people love to spew on social media. The fact that he was well loved was exemplified yesterday by a public demonstration.

Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care. Among those paying homage was his niece, who noted the 39th president’s years of service in an emotional address at Maranatha Baptist Church, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades. “I just want to read one of Uncle Jimmy’s quotes,” Kim Fuller said during the Sunday school morning service, adding: “Oh, this is going to be really hard.” She referenced this quote from Carter: “I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I’m free to choose that something. … My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can.” “Maybe if we think about it, maybe it’s time to pass the baton,” Fuller said before leading those gathered in prayer. “Who picks it up, I have no clue. I don’t know. Because this baton’s going to be a really big one.”

Yes, he was religious, another imperfection, but he never pushed it on anyone, and, to quote Stephen Weinberg, “with or without religion, good people do good things”. He was a good person , and if you think otherwise, you’re just wrong.

*And an op-ed in the NYT, “America can’t go ‘wobbly’ on Ukraine” makes a desperate plea for America to continue supporting that gallant little nation. Our support is waning, as would be inevitable in a continuing war, but we can’t give up, says David French, op-ed columnist, writer, and lawyer.

As we approach the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, two ominous trends are emerging at once. First, Russia is doubling down. It’s pouring fresh troops into Ukraine and launching new offensive operations. Second, poll after poll after poll demonstrate that American support for Ukraine is slipping away. While Americans have sympathy for Ukraine, declining percentages are willing to spend American resources to keep Ukraine in the fight. Yet the outcome of the war is simply too important — to America as well as Ukraine — to allow our support to falter. On the war’s anniversary it’s time for a concerted effort to persuade Americans of a single idea: We should support Ukraine as much as it takes, as long as it takes, until the Russian military suffers a decisive, unmistakable defeat. Instead, domestic agreement is fraying, As The Washington Post reported last week, the Biden administration is telling Ukraine there are no guarantees of future support, and it’s “raising the pressure” on Ukraine “to make significant gains on the battlefield” in the short term, while Western aid still flows.

According to The Post, the administration is even qualifying the meaning of President Biden’s State of the Union pledge to support Ukraine “as long as it takes.” It quotes an administration official saying, “‘As long as it takes’ pertains to the amount of conflict,” but “it doesn’t pertain to the amount of assistance.” I’m with French: until Ukraine surrenders or is overrun, we have to stand with them and support them. We cannot let the odious Putin just grab whatever territory he wants, and extinguish the freedom of Ukraine. As French—who thinks this war is “winnable” for Ukraine if it gets the right help—says: . . . . if Russia defeats Ukraine, a dangerous precedent will be set. Nuclear-armed powers will prove they can invade smaller foes and then rattle the nuclear saber to deter an effective response, creating a one-way ratchet toward territorial aggression. Ironically enough, the effort to placate Russia to avoid escalation is likely to result in more aggression from nuclear-armed foes. That’s only one of the reasons we should support Ukraine, the main one being that it’s the right thing to do. There are others, too, but I’ll let you read French’s plea. We can’t send troops in, as that would start a US/Russian war, but we can keep the aid flowing—and increasing.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s in the way:

Hili: If the shadow could talk… A: It would only say that you are blocking the light.

In Polish:

Hili: Gdyby cień mógł mówić…

Ja: To mówiłby tylko, że przeszkadzasz światłu.

And a photo of Baby Kulka:

From Moto: Duck traffic control:

From Only Duck Memes:

From Merilee, a Mark Parisi cartoon:

From Pyers:

President Zelensky zooms to the Munich Security Conference:

David defeated Goliath not by conversation, but by courage & sling. Courage we do have. The sling should get stronger. So that the next year we would gather for the Post-War @MunSecConf. We shall prevail over Putin & “putins” in 🇷🇺 & all over the world.https://t.co/z2SCya9mDU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 17, 2023

From Titania on the J. K. Rowling fracas:

Whenever I point out that JK Rowling is an evil transphobe, her defenders always ask for “evidence”. But Rowling’s tactic is to not attack trans people in order to make it look as though she is not attacking trans people. It’s the oldest trick in the book. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 18, 2023

Retweeted by Masih: Italians rally for Iranian freedom.

From Barry, one of the most impressive displays of sexual selection (“lek” behavior) in an American bird:

The mating display of the sage-grouse, That popping noise you hear is the air sacs on his chest rhythmically expanding, a sound that can travel approximately 3km (nearly 2miles) to attract females to to view their performance pic.twitter.com/Vbqaecfee8 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 17, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Polish Jewish woman who died in Auschwitz at 19:

20 February 1923 | A Polish Jewish woman, Sara Auszenkier, was born in Łódź. During the war she lived in Paris. In July 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/0TDPX61H0c — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 20, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb:

I’m going to put this up every day for a while (Tina is Matthew’s wife):

Worth hearing every day. https://t.co/PV8qj5Cclv — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) February 19, 2023

. . . and the fracas goes to ChatGPT:

I followed up with my own question, with ChatGPT giving an answer this time. @matthewcobb @TinaMPurcell pic.twitter.com/3bbjCBlJia — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) February 19, 2023

I have no idea why Tammy Nichols is doing this (most Covid shots, for example, are made with mRNA). Without looking, I would guess that Nichols is a Republican.

BAN PROTEIN SYNTHESIS IN IDAHO! https://t.co/62GUsy5Qle — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 19, 2023

Snow leopards are quite elusive, so this photo is extra special:

Best of '22: My favorite shot of the year, finally getting a wild snow leopard not only within decent range (previous viewings were 1-2km away), but in a fantastic setting. It's WILD, the shot isn't faked… and this will probably never happen to me again. 😉 (Western Mongolia) pic.twitter.com/0F9s44qyNb — Max Waugh (@MaxWaughPhoto) January 11, 2023