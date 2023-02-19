One person’s (excellent) take on the best Chicago eats

I found this video while trawling YouTube, and of course I had to see what this person considered the five best eats in Chicago. (By “eats”, he means the peoples’ food, not haute cuisine, and he’s on the money.)

He’s pretty close to right in his selection, too: here’s his list:

1.) Portillo Chicago-style dog, “dragged through the garden” 2.) Al’s Italian Beef: order it “wet”, dipped in the jus, and either “hot” (hot giardiniera) or “sweet” (with sweet peppers). Mario’s Italian Lemonade is right across the street, but opens only in May. It’s fantastic. Eat your beef sandwich, and then cool off with a big glass of frozen lemonade, complete with seeds. There’s nothing better on a hot summer night. 3.) Giordano’s stuffed pizza (a must). There is no decent stuffed pizza outside of Chicago. 4.) Ricobene’s breaded steak sandwich (order with plenty of cheese and giardiniera) 5.) Carnitas Uruapan. There are two in Chicago, and one is not far from me:on 55th Street on the Way to Midway Airport. It’s totally authentic, and the one time I went I pigged out on carnitas chicharrones, tortillas, peppers, and other sides, and was the only non-Hispanic in the restaurant. In fact, I had trouble ordering since the waitress spoke little English. A fantastic place, packed with locals.

I tell you, this guy has a fantastic palate.

Now the only one of these items I haven’t tried is the Ricobene’s sandwich, which has been rated the best sandwich in America. I found about this only recently, and believe me, I’ll be tucking into one within a few weeks.

And so yesterday I decided to hie myself to Ricobene’s for the vaunted sandwich (it’s near Chinatown, and I’ve driven by it a million times) But then I was late, and said, “Okay, I’ll settle for a stuffed pizza instead.” There’s a Giordano’s in Hyde Park, where I always take visitors who want unique Chicago pizza (I always bring some beer or good wine, too, as it’s BYOB). And so I got myself a medium stuffed “Edwardo’s Special”, and decided to take it home, where I had a bottle of good Bordeaux waiting. Although this is the local pizza, it has to be eaten with a good nonlocal wine or a good non-IPA beer.

Below: my dinner last night. (Two to three pieces = one meal.) I’ll report on the Bordeaux tomorrow