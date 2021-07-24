Steven Weinberg died

Reader Rick informed me of this news, summarized in the piece below from Not Even Wrong (click on screenshot): Steven Weinberg, a physicist, writer, and popularizer of science, died yesterday at the age of 88. (In fact, his Wikipedia biography hasn’t yet been updated.) For his work on unifying two of the fundamental forces of nature: electromagnetism and the weak force in nuclei, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics along with Sheldon Glashow, and Abdus Salam.
I’ve read several of his books (he was an excellent writer), and of course all of us know his most famous bon mot: “”With or without religion, good people can behave well and bad people can do evil; but for good people to do evil – that takes religion.” He was a diehard atheist.
Click on the screenshot to read more about him:
As the obituary above gives you the relevant information about his career, I’ll tell just one story about him. In October, 2012, we were both participants in the small “Moving Naturalism Forward” conference organized by physicist Sean Carroll in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. I sat next to Steve during the two days of the meeting, and watched as he worked out physics equations on a notepad during the talks. When he left the room, and his notes, I asked him if I could have them. He said, “sure”, but I included them as lagniappe in the autographed version of WEIT that he signed and we put up for auction.
Here’s a photo I took of Weinberg and the hard-core materialist Alex Rosenberg at the meeting:
And here’s Weinberg’s signature (circled) in my book, which was illuminated by Kelly Houle and auctioned off for charity for more than $10,000. I’m not sure what that diagram shows, but I am sure that one reader will tell us.
Although I had lunch with Weinberg one day, and remember that it was fun, I can’t recall what we talked about. My Weinberg story is this. At the meeting, Dan Dennett and I gave dueling presentations about free will, with Dan claiming, of course, that we had a form of it—a compatibilist one—while I argued not only that we had no libertarian free will, but also criticized compatibilism. (This led to Dan haranguing me for the entire three-hour drive back on the turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston, which wasn’t covered with snow.)
At any rate, at some point after my talk, Weinberg asked me something like this: “Are you telling me that at any given point in time when I’m making a choice, I could not have chosen otherwise?” I said “Yes.” And he said he didn’t believe that. I was a bit taken aback that an atheist, determinist physicist of the stature of Weinberg could still accept what see libertarian free will. But we never got to discuss it further.
We’ve lost another great one—not just a scientist, but a writer, scholar, historian of science, and nice guy.
13 thoughts on “Steven Weinberg died”
A day or two ago I watched an interview with SW and was struck that here was another famous physicist who is beautifully articulate in discussing physics. I think there’s something about the mind of a great theoretical physicist that makes them verbally talented too.
The diagram seems to be a Feynman diagram showing the production of a Higgs boson, perhaps?
The pic is too small and blurred for me to be able to read the labels on the particles. The diagram is a loop Feynman diagram, which means it tends to go to infinity if you don’t take special “pains” to tame it. Jerry, maybe you could ask Sean Carroll to elucidate it.
That is extremely sad news. For as long as I’ve been aware of him, I’ve admired Steven Weinberg greatly. The electroweak unification is one of the most amazing developments in modern physics that I am aware of.
The doodle is definitely a little Feynman diagram of two photons coming in, interacting by turning into what I would guess is an electron-positron pair, and then dissociating into two new entities. I can’t read the letters on the figures well enough though, even with magnification, to be sure. Presumably, though, given the subject of his Novel Prize winning physics, I would guess a W and/or Z boson…but I’m far from certain. I hope someone else with a better view (and greater expertise!) will correct me.
“Nobel Prize” not “Novel”…sorry.
Your typo–perhaps wishful thinking on your part? (Anyway, I hope your wish comes true and you do win a novel prize. 🙂🤞)
I can’t really read the labels either, but the pair is labelled “t”, so a top-anti-top quark pair, not an electron-positron pair. One of the outgoing particles is labelled H (Higgs), and presumably the incoming particles are gluons?
The other one I’d guess is a lambda baryon.
I could’ve almost said it was some newly theorized “Gimel” particle given how bad my picture/vision is.
I met Steven Weinberg and his wife Louise very briefly in a NYC museum, shortly after my husband Eric and I were married on Xmas eve 1955. He was with Louise and I have no memory of the meeting.Years later I discovered a letter from Louise to me, apologizing for “disturbing” our honeymoon! Later Eric told me that Louise was his girlfriend when they were at Forest Hills High School in Queens, NY. I was also at FHHS at that time but two years behind them and though i knew them by name I never met either one.
I had met my husband in 1954 when he was visiting another girl at Cornell and he told me he had attended FHHS….and I told him I remembered him as a Big Man on Campus, and also Louise a Big Woman on Campus, i.e. high school intellectuals of renown. Neither of us ever had any further contact with Louise or Steven, who lived in Texas. Steven was certainly one of the most brilliant scientists ever.
Sad news, and I see that a number of leading physicists have tweeted their condolences. There’s a long discussion on Wikipedia about changing the article to include his death despite the fact that it hasn’t yet been mentioned by any reliable news outlets: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talk:Steven_Weinberg#Death
Last year I had reread Weinberg’s The First Three Minutes, one of my favorite books, in preparation for reading the latest books by Sean Carroll and Lawrence Krauss. I mourn Weinberg’s passing.
There’s no gainsaying that Steven Weinberg had a great career or that he was a man of immense intelligence and accomplishment.
That said, I’ve watched the videos of the 2012 “Moving Naturalism Forward” conference (or at least that portion of them that’s been made public), and I recall being a bit disappointed in Weinberg’s brief presentation on “morality” — a subject he’d selected for himself, but about which had hadn’t seemed to have given his customary excogitation or had much of profundity to say.