Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:
*The U.S. is trying to make nice with Iran, a move Masih Alinejad (and I) consider hypocritical and unconscionable. But Iran apparently isn’t having it.
A day after the United States and Iran exchanged prisoners and Washington released $6 billion of Tehran’s frozen assets, Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, gave no sign of seeking further reconciliation with the United States, threatening to retaliate for the killing of an Iranian general.
In his address to the U.N. General Assembly, Mr. Raisi called the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, “a terrorist act.” He then repeated Iran’s threats to take revenge on those who had ordered and carried out the killing.
General Suleimani was killed in Iraq in 2020, when Donald J. Trump was president, in an American drone strike targeted against him. Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile attack on American military bases in Iraq, and more than 100 U.S. soldiers suffered concussions as a result, the military has said.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, through all tools and capacities in order to bring to justice the perpetrators and all those who had a hand in this government sanctioned act of terror, will not sit until that is done,” Mr. Raisi said on Tuesday. “The blood of the oppressed will not be forgotten.”
Iranian officials have made similar threats in the past, but this one may take on added weight coming from the president of the country repeating it in one of the most prominent international forums, with world leaders in attendance.
. . . Law enforcement officials have said in the past that they have detected serious threats from Iran against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton. As Mr. Raisi vowed revenge on Tuesday, a lone U.S. representative in the assembly hall took notes.
The sooner the protestors bring down the Iranian theocracy, the better, and I hope they will!
*The GOP fracas over funding the government continues, and we may be facing a government shutdown—again!
The prospect of a government shutdown escalated significantly Tuesday as House Republicans’ intraparty tensions again came to a head in a dramatic floor vote amid negotiations on a nascent plan to keep the government open.
House Republicans’ inability to find agreement on even a stopgap funding bill that is destined to fail in the Senate again puts into focus the challenge before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he tries to unite his party and avoid a government shutdown. Though Republicans largely agree on the need to significantly curb federal spending, divisions mostly over process have given any five lawmakers enormous power in the razor-thin majority.
But there’s hope, for even Republicans realize that a government shutdown is a bad thing, especially when it can be blamed on them:
But as hard-liners dug in on their opposition, their more moderate counterparts began to firm up contingency plans for a bipartisan effort to keep the government open, publicly condemning their colleagues’ obstinance.
Some Republicans are seriously considering getting behind a shell bill that could, as soon as next week, serve as the vehicle that allows moderates to supersede McCarthy’s control of the House floor and force a vote to keep the government open, according to three people familiar with the plan who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline preliminary and private conversations. What exactly gets included in such a discharge petition remains unknown, but those familiar with the planning said it would include a short-term funding plan to avert a shutdown that could garner enough support from House Democrats and the Senate.
Part of the Republican bill includes provisions to restrict immigration. Unless the GOP comes up with a plan that can pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, we’re in for a shutdown. This is what happens when both houses of Congress are controlled by different parties.
*The WSJ reviews the new versions of the iPhone 15, made with a titanium case, and likes them all, despite their higher prices:
- iPhone 15 ($799 and up) and iPhone 15 Plus ($899 and up):
- iPhone 15 Pro ($999 and up) and iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1,199 and up)
Most of us don’t change our phones as often as our Brita filters. (You’re welcome for the reminder!) Will iPhone 14 owners notice a big difference if they upgrade? Heck no. But when I went back to the iPhone 12 and 13 models, the improvements were more noticeable. And even for a big-screen hater like me, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become a contender.
Sadly, Apple axed the smallest “mini” phone after the 13; I liked the small versions you can slip into your pocket. The author likes the lighter, stronger, titanium case and the improved camera of the 15. It also has the new USB-C port that you can charge off almost everything.
As for me, I don’t understand the urge to buy each new iPhone as it comes to market, and I’ll keep using my 13 as long as it’s compatible.
*Michelle Goldberg at the NYT decries the waning of donations by the Left to liberal causes in a column called “Where has all the left-wing money gone?” (h/t David)
As we stumble toward another existential election, panic is setting in among some progressive groups because the donors who buoyed them throughout the Trump years are disengaging. “Donations to progressive organizations are way down in 2023 across the board,” said a recent memo from Billy Wimsatt, executive director of the Movement Voter Project, an organization founded in 2016 that channels funds to community organizers, mostly in swing states, who engage and galvanize voters. He added, “Groups need money to make sure we have a good outcome next November. But. People. Are. Not. Donating.” [JAC: I really dislike these sentences made up of single words separated by periods.]
As both big and small donors pull back, there have been layoffs across the progressive ecosystem, from behemoths like the Sierra Club to insurgent outfits like Justice Democrats, the group that first recruited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge the Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in 2018. According to a July analysis by Middle Seat, a Democratic strategy and consulting firm, in the first half of this year, grass-roots donations to Democratic House and Senate campaigns were down almost 50 percent compared to the same point in 2021. Wimsatt, who had to lay off 15 people from a 55-person staff in June, told me, “I haven’t experienced a situation like this before when there’s been such a sense of scarcity.”
Both organizations mentioned above are woke. Could the public rejection of wokeness account for this phenomenon? I’d like to think so, but it seems unlikely. Goldberg mentions two reasons. The first doesn’t make sense to me:
One small, characteristic piece of this problem — and perhaps the easiest part to solve — involves the way Democrats use email. If you’re on any progressive mailing lists, you surely know what I’m talking about: the endless appeals, sometimes in bold all caps, warning of imminent Democratic implosion. (Recent subject lines in my inbox include, “We can kiss our Senate majority goodbye” and “This is not looking good.”)
In the short term, these emails are effective, which is why campaigns use them. Over time, they encourage a mix of cynicism and helplessness — precisely the feelings leading too many people to withdraw from political involvement.
But this one makes more sense:
But this is just a symptom of a bigger problem, which is that, right now, progressive politics are necessarily organized around preventing imminent catastrophe rather than offering up a vision of a transformed world. Joe Biden has an impressive legislative record, but because of the counter-majoritarian roadblocks in our system, the case for his re-election is largely about staving off disaster rather than the promise of new accomplishments. “It’s really hard to get people to give money when you do not have a coherent theory of change,” said Berger.
That one, at least, rings true. But revulsion at wokeness still may play a role. And fear of Trump may be a powerful motivator to donate.
*Finally, this story, in the “oddity” section of the AP’s site, is both heartening and sad. Click screenshot to read, and I’ve put in a photo:
The tale:
A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller.
Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Orlando.
“She had basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury,” the park said in a social media post.
Over the next few days, the park’s veterinarian staff will be monitoring the gator in an effort to make sure it is eating in a stress-free environment, the park said.
To get the gator to eat, the staff is cutting up small pieces of food that they will toss in the back of its throat, believing it had survived in the wild doing the same thing on its own with snails, slugs and frogs, Kathy Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the park, said in an email.
Here’s a photo. I wish this little gator the best, and applaud the humans who are taking care of it:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is cadging noms
Hili: Are you washing plates after every dinner or only those less tasty?A: After every dinner,Hili: That’s not smart.
Hili: Czy zmywasz talerze po każdym obiedzie, czy tylko po tych mniej smacznych?Ja: Po każdym. Hili: To nie jest mądre.
And a lovely picture of sweet Szaron:
From Irena:
From Seth Andrews:
And Philomena is back, and making trumpet noises! This is a melange from “Cunk on Earth”.
From Masih, calling out the hypocrisy of the administration’s worship of “human rights.” A few words from the long tweet:
When I criticize the US government for its dealings with Islamic Republic, I often get told by some analysts in the media, “the US government have sanctioned the Islamic Republic, what more do you want?”
I want the hypocrisy to end.
President Biden owes an explanation to all Iranians and Americans that how a sanctioned Meraj Air flight landed in New York, carrying sanctioned president of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi, and whose regime is actively attempting to assassinate Americans. Raisi will be protected by the U.S. Secret Service while in New York. Are the American taxpayers happy about it?
Biden Administration’s Decision to Host Iranian Dictators in New York Breaks the US Imposed Sanction Policy!
When I criticize the US government for its dealings with Islamic Republic, I often get told by some analysts in the media, “the US government have sanctioned the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/ewAV0DJyI9
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 19, 2023
Titania’s still tweeting!
Any church that doesn’t ask its congregation to chant supportive mantras to a cluster of drag queens can’t possibly be taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/ZpZpT3St4O
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) September 19, 2023
I find it hard to believe that even Colin Kaepernick made this first video (h/t Luana) comparing the NFL draft to slavery. But yes, it’s true, and from his Netflix documentary (see here). There is one HUGE difference between the NFL and slavery, and it’s green.
So he’s asking to return to the same “plantation” where he toiled for years before being manumitted? I’ve never seen an abolitionist who hated his freedom this much. pic.twitter.com/XWAT9nbtRQ https://t.co/gUogtU76K5
— Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) September 12, 2023
Colin Kaepernick's agent has reached out to the Jets about his desire to make an NFL return, via @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/4DUzkHzYVC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2023
From Malcom: parrots doing tricks:
Skills.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Qk9mn0m86
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 26, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial; I retweeted this one after I looked up the patch:
He lived barely a month in the camp. He was Polish but not Jewish; his uniform patch indicates he was a Polish political prisoner. https://t.co/HYA8fDmBWZ
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) September 20, 2023
Tweets from Dr. Cobb. At first I thought that both snails would go after the green bean:
Hungry snails.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XOfav6TpkE
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 19, 2023
Matthew says that these are all correct:
Various ways a British person responds to being deeply insulted:
“Bit harsh”
“There’s no need for that”
“Unnecessary”
“Mate…”
“That’s your opinion”
“Oh cheers!”
“Thanks a bunch”
“I beg your pardon”
“Steady on”
“Well…”
“Have you quite finished?”
“Fair enough”
“That’s uncalled…
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 6, 2023
Yes, fascinating!
Spotted these Limnephilidae during a @EdinburghNats outing @ Gifford community woodland.
Eggs masses are laid in jelly, usually on vegetation overhanging water, so that when the larvae hatch then drop into the water to continue development.
Thanks @bugsymac1 for confirmation! pic.twitter.com/ZzfiaIJb9m
— Ashleigh Whiffin (@AshWhiffin) September 16, 2023
Apparently, Masih doesn’t understand that the Iranian president has come to New York to speak to the United Nations. I don’t think Biden has any authority to stop that visit. Biden is not “hosting” the Iranian. There is no hypocrisy here. In the past, other odious dictators and murderers have come to the U.S. to speak to the U.N. There is nothing unusual in this visit.
https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/protest-set-against-iranian-president-ebrahim-raisis-speech-to-united-nations-general-assembly/
I don’t think it’s right for Masih to criticize the US (“Biden”) for letting the Iranian president speak to the UN. The UN would be an even more farcical organization that it is now, if the US only let its friends come and speak there. If the UN is to succeed in its mission, the heads of state of all countries have to be given access. This is written into the hosting treaty (Treaty 147) between the US and UN. It has nothing to do with Biden. How could the UN possibly work if one country were able control access to this international body?
https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%2011/volume-11-I-147-English.pdf
I agree.
If anyone is going to make a big deal about the budget, they should be talking loudly about the fact that our national debt just hit $33,000,000,000 (that’s thirty-three trillion). It has tripled since 2009. We should be looking at drastic cuts and applying revenues to debt relief.
True story:
In 2001, George W. Bush inherited a budget surplus from Clinton. I received a mailing from my then-Congresswoman, Heather Wilson (Little Miss Tobacco Whore herself), asking “what kind of tax cut would I prefer”. The flyer listed several options, but nowhere was there anything about cutting the deficit.
I wrote to her saying that when actual adults get financially ahead, they pay down their debt. I told her that instead of a tax cut, we should take the surplus and apply it to the national debt.
I never received a response from her. The Republican Congress passed a tax cut which mainly benefitted the wealthy, as they are wont to do. You know what kind of state the economy was in when Bush handed it off to Obama.
L
Coincidentally, my younger son and I have been going through the Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales together and just finished “Little One-Eye, Two-Eyes and Three-Eyes.” Unlike some of the Tales, which can be dark, this one ends happily and with morals to be taken to heart.
https://www.worldoftales.com/fairy_tales/Brothers_Grimm/Grimm_fairy_stories/Little_One-Eye,_Two-Eyes_and_Three-Eyes.html#gsc.tab=0
That isn’t really accurate. Per this article, Opinion A top NSC official explains why Biden moved ahead with the Iran hostage deal , the funds in question were not frozen. They were money earned by Iran from oil sales to South Korea. The US sanctions did restrict the use of the funds and the prisoner exchange agreement has actually increased the restrictions on how the funds can be used.
From the article . . .
I watched Cunk on Earth (and Cunk on Britain) this summer – excellent!
I agree. Single word sentences are annoying. It’s like pummeling someone with a jackhammer which, of course, is the goal. Rude and condescending if you asked me. Even so, it’s interesting how effective the written word is at eliciting physical sensation and emotion. The power of writing is amazing. Those hungry snails can’t even imagine what they are missing. (Nor do they care. They’re just hungry.