Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “dull,” shows a parallel that angers Mo. But it shouldn’t if Mo really believes that the angel Gabriel dictated the Qur’an to him.
On the other hand, the Book of Mormon really is dull and derivative—the dullest scripture I’ve ever read, and that’s saying a lot.
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Moroni”
Oh, come on J-man – calling it religion is mean! And don’t you call it a cult either, that’s just ignorant.
Mo knows it’s neither a religion or a cult, but is, in fact, a glimpse of the true divinity of the world and our place in it, and beyond.
… not the Mormon one, the other one.
Hope that’s clear.
Well “the book” was convincing enough to convert General Butt-Fucking Naked. He was one bad dude… its true!
This particular J&M strip makes me want to revisit a certain episode of South Park (with theme music that has a catchy refrain: “¶ dum-dum-DUM ¶ Dum-DUM!” ¶