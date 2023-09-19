Woke astronomer wants to rename the Magellanic Clouds—and everything else Magellan

If you think the “tide is turning” on wokeness in STEM, as a colleague of mine asserts, think again. Have a look at this headline of an op-ed from the American Physical Society (APS):
You can guess why: Magellan was a Bad Man. But first, the clouds, which are actually galaxies:
The Magellanic Clouds (Magellanic system or Nubeculae Magellani) are two irregular dwarf galaxies in the southern celestial hemisphere. Orbiting the Milky Way galaxy, these satellite galaxies are members of the Local Group. Because both show signs of a bar structure, they are often reclassified as Magellanic spiral galaxies.
The two galaxies are the following:
-
- Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), about 163 kly (50 kpc) away
- Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), about 206 kly (63 kpc) away
The Magellanic clouds are visible to the unaided eye from the Southern Hemisphere, but cannot be observed from the most northern latitudes.
The Large and Small ones:
They’ve been called the Magellanic Clouds by most astronomers since 1847, that is, for about 175 years. Before that they had other “indigenous” names, and that is one of the two reasons the author calls for renaming them:
Yet Magellan was no astronomer, and he was not the first to document these galaxies. Indigenous peoples across the Southern Hemisphere have names and legends for these systems that predate Magellan by thousands of years. For example, the Mapuche of modern-day Chile and Argentina call them Rvganko, or water ponds, which they think are in the process of drying out; the Kamilaroi of modern-day Australia regard the galaxies as places where people go after death; and the Arimi of modern-day Tanzania see the clouds as a man and a woman who help the Pleiades bring heavy rains during the rainy season. Magellan’s crew was also not the first Western team to write about the two galaxies; Arabic and Italian explorers are known to have described the galaxies at least a decade before Magellan embarked on his journey.
But this holds true for nearly all visible astronomical features, surely including the Sun, the Moon, and Halley’s comet. Each language of an indigenous people who observed these features would give them a different name. Names get changed, and there’s no reason why the earliest names should get precedence. As for the superstitions associated with these clouds, well, that’s even less reason to revert to “divine” or numinous names.
No, the real reason Mia de los Reyes wants these clouds renamed is because Magellan did bad things:
Furthermore, Magellan committed horrific acts. A first-hand account of Magellan’s expedition describes how, in what is now known as Argentina, Magellan enslaved the native Tehuelche people. He placed iron manacles on the “youngest and best proportioned” men, telling them that the manacles were gifts. In what became Guam and the Philippines, Magellan and his men burned villages and killed their inhabitants.
Despite his actions, Magellan has been—and continues to be—widely honored by the field of astronomy. Magellan’s name currently appears in over 17,000 peer-reviewed academic articles. His name is attached to astronomical objects such as a lunar crater and a Martian crater, both of which are named Magalhaens; the NASA Magellan spacecraft; the twin 6.5-m Magellan telescopes; and most recently, an under construction, next-generation extremely large telescope called the Giant Magellan Telescope. The Magellan telescopes are all located in Chile, a country with a history of violent Spanish conquest. Indeed, Magellan’s “discovery” of the Strait of Magellan allowed Spanish conquistadors to explore Chile’s coast and led to genocidal campaigns against the native Mapuche people.
I and many other astronomers believe that astronomical objects and facilities should not be named after Magellan, or after anyone else with a violent colonialist legacy. We would like the International Astronomical Union—the body in charge of naming astronomical objects—to rename the Magellanic Clouds. We hope other astronomical institutions, particularly the consortia that manage the 6.5-m Magellan telescopes and the upcoming Giant Magellan Telescope, will also revisit the use of Magellan’s name.
As usual, I decide that names should be changed if both of these questions can be answered “no”:
a. Is the name be used to honor the good things the person did rather than the bad?
b. Was the person’s existence a net good for the world as opposed to a net bad?
The answer to (a) is clearly “yes”: Magellan is being honored for organizing and leading the first voyage circumnavigate the planet (he died halfway through), and the clouds were noted by, among other people, Antonio Pigafetta, a scholar who went on Magellan’s sail around the world in 1519–1522.
(b) is harder, but it’s not cut and dried. Some of Magellan’s warfare was due to misinterpreting the local behavior, and, indeed, he was more concerned with converting the locals to Christianity than with killing them. Indeed, that’s how he died on his voyage: he was attacked in the Philippines by a local ruler who resented Magellan’s efforts to convert the locals. Given that Magellan’s voyage “planned and led the 1519 Spanish expedition to the East Indies across the Pacific Ocean to open a maritime trade route, during which he discovered the interoceanic passage thereafter bearing his name and achieved the first European navigation to Asia via the Pacific” (Wikipedia), he had good accomplishments as well as bad.
Given this, I don’t vote for a name change. But there are Wokesters who apparently think that unless someone is nearly perfect, we shouldn’t honor them. There goes most of our Presidents, including Washington, Madison, and Jefferson: all slaveholders. JFK was a serial adulterer, as was Martin Luther King, who’s also been accused of looking on and laughing as “a fellow Baptist minister ‘forcibly raped; a woman just a few minutes walk from The White House in Washington DC.” (The evidence for this is not dispositive!)
The fact is that nobody is perfect, and who among us can afford to have all our deeds made public, for many of us have done some pretty bad stuff? But perfection appears to be the gold standard for naming things, including birds and galaxies. In fact, physisicsts are still going after the James Webb Space Telescope, a pet project of Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and a deeply misguided one (bolding is mine):
Magellan is not the first person with a questionable history that astronomy has glorified, and he will likely not be the last. As physicists Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Sarah Tuttle, Lucianne Walkowicz, and Brian Nord wrote in a 2021 essay on the naming of the James Webb Space Telescope: “There will always be complications in naming monuments or facilities after individuals. No hero is perfect.” But as they also point out, we can and should choose names of people that represent our highest ideals.
Ummm. . . . who might that be? Surely not George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, JFK, or Martin Luther King, Jr! Even King cannot be said to “represent our highest ideals.” He represented many of them, and deserves all the honors that have accrued to him, but he also did bad things, like cheating on his wife. If the rape story is true, it’s even worse.
But why was the name “James Webb Space Telescope” attacked by Prescod-Weinstein and others? Because of the accusation that, as head of NASA, Webb allowed the demonization of gay employees and oversaw a purge of them from the agency. But as even the NYT reported (October 2022), those accusations are completely false. Will the Offended Woke Physicists give up in light of the evidence and shut their pie-holes about Webb? No, they will not. They still want the name “Webb” effaced. It’s insane.
The main reason I think this is a tempest in a teapot is because this renaming accomplishes nothing: it is purely performative, which is why it’s woke, and ludicrously so. The author says this:
When we uphold the names of people, such as Magellan, whose lives and legacies have actively caused harm, we alienate the communities who have been harmed. The communities that suffered because of Magellan have rich astronomical traditions that are often less valued than Western ones.
My response to the first sentence is simply, “no it doesn’t.” If we rename the Magellanic clouds, will dozens of Filipinos or Latinos, previously alienated, suddenly flock into astronomy? If you think so, you don’t know how the world works.
Instead, the author raises a completely different point that has absolutely nothing to do with names:
Even within the field of professional astronomy, the repercussions of Spanish colonization continue to this day. For example, I am the first woman of primarily Filipino descent to become an astronomy professor in the United States, in part because lack of access to resources has historically prevented Filipinos from participating in astronomy research.
Well good for her, but Dr. de los Reyes doesn’t seem to know the difference between resources and nomenclature.
“But there are Wokesters who apparently think that unless someone is nearly perfect, we shouldn’t honor them. ”
Either the Inverse Iron Law of Woke Projection or Dialectical Inversion says :
All must honor the sacralized whom the Woke (i.e. Outer School Marxists) elect. No questions asked.
Because, of course, once the questions start, the struggle sessions begin.
On the matter of naming things after individuals, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Sarah Tuttle, Lucianne Walkowicz, and Brian Nord assert: “we can and should choose names of people that represent our highest ideals.” In response to which, our host asks: “Ummm. . . . who might that be?”. The question almost answers itself: representatives of our highest ideals such as Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Sarah Tuttle, Lucianne Walkowicz, and Brian Nord. One of the formerly Magellanic clouds could be Prescod-Weinsteinic, and the other could be either Tuttleic or Walkowiczic.
Don’t forget that icons of highest ideals have turned out to be not so much so, from Mother Theresa to Gideon or even Einstein, Feynstein or Schweitzer (well the latter 3 are actually some of my heroes, but they all have their rather not so great sides).
However, I think Columbus was a really bad apple. Even considered so -cruel, bloodthirsty and murderous- by his contemporaries, which really is a kind of reference. If the Wokies would target properly, II suggest they should strive to rename DC, Columbia university, Columbia sportswear, Columbia films, the Columbia river and the very country of Columbia. (The shuttle Columbia does not need to be renamed, that would really be bad taste, IMMO, you don’t rename post mortem). Good luck to them for an at least less ridiculous endeavour. Well, it remains kinda ridiculous, since just ‘performative’, but it would be a slightly less ridiculous performance.
But the Prescott-Weinsteinic clouds sound kinda smooth, now don’t they? Nay, but District Tuttle, the Tuttle river or Nord Sportswear could actually work pretty nicely.
I have to say that that really made me laugh out loud, and I don’t do that often!
Here’s an appropriate quotation I pulled from Quentin Wheeler’s Substack piece, “Coyne of the Scientific Realm,” that Jerry linked to in a post earlier today.
“Becoming educated and intellectually mature includes recognizing that inconsistencies, paradoxes and gray areas are, for both better and worse, a part of the human condition. As is thoughtfully learning from past mistakes and short-comings. Judging historic figures by current standards, ignoring the milieu in which they lived, is as naïve and unfair as expecting them to measure up to a level of purity of thought and action that their accusers fail to meet in their own lives.”
I don’t think it really makes any difference to your argument but he wasn’t the first person to circumnavigate the planet – it was one of the survivors of his crew. However, it was his expedition that he organised and led, and we honour him for that.
Personally, I think there are more important things to worry about than the names of two galaxies. I’m sure the indigenous peoples who have known of their existence for thousands of years (although not what they actually are) have their own names for them and don’t care that we call them the Magellanic clouds. I doubt if they could come to an agreement about which indigenous group should have the naming rights.
The first circumnavigator is likely to have been a Malay who had traveled to Portugal, then returned to the East Indies with Magellan; he got off there, and did not continue on back to Portugal with the rest of the crew. I can’t quickly locate his name, but I read about him at the time the Spanish TV series about Magellan, Sin límites, was shown in the US.
GCM
Meanwhile, according to various reports, NYC (hardly lacking in serious problems worthy of serious attention) is apparently considering a plan for the removal of statues honoring such villains from the past as Columbus, Stuyvesant, and Washington.
I think they should be re-named for Sir Walter Raleigh.
Surely the wokists would find something to hold against him as well.
True. We could name the smaller one Hunter Biden, and the other “The Big Guy.”
When do we stop using terms like ‘solar’ and ‘lunar’, named for ‘Sol’ and ‘Luna’ the Latin terms used by the arch-colonialists and oppressors, the Roman Empire? When do we stop using Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday, named for the deities of barbarian raiders? Or were the Vikings (vikings?) Indigenous People? If so, is it un-woke to call them barbarians?
Staring into space one starry night, wondering how to fill that DEI section on my annual evaluation . . .
I don’t have a strong opinion about the proposed name change but I feel that this movement to “cancel” historical figures is often born of a twin conceit.
The first being that famous historical people could have an should have risen above the context of their times and freely chose not to.
The second conceit being the belief by social justice warriors that they are not making the same mistake. That they are themselves freely choosing to rise above the context of the time. They therefore see themsevles as good while the historical figures were evil.
Nobody rises above the context of their time. It is logically and physically impossible. Although some may seem to, it is simply part of the normal variance within the context. The belief that one is doing so can lead to a zealotry disconnected from underlying reality that is almost guaranteed to do more harm than good.
Racial hatred seems to be the main motive here. Nothing must be named after whites who have slighted non-whites, and if that cannot be proven, it is still problematic since they are tainted with whiteness.
Indeed. The functional names that astronomers already use – and are very likely to continue to use – are of the ilk of “30 Doradus”, the “Tarantula Nebula”, NGC (“New General Catalogue”) 2070, “R136”, SN1987A, or Sanduleak -69 202. They may change with improved surveying – the Gaia survey being a case in point, with several billion consistently observed and named objects – but not for particularly fashionable reason.
I also wonder which of the many (dozens?, hundreds?) possible indigenous names will be used in publications from authors of different nationalities. That’s going to get really interesting as the average number of co-authors on papers rise – which is a trend that is unlikely to reverse.
A truly frightening aspect of this dark, woke chapter of our society is where it might eventually push those of us who refuse to join. Republicans despise wokeness. Most Angelical Christians (fundamentalists in my mind) are fighting it. Truly racist and violent organizations (kkk type) oppose it. Etc, etc… I belong to none of the above groups or parties but in my personal interractions with the populace at large I feel muted, careful and watchful. This stuff is really everywhere! Who are my allies? My ethnic background is Scotts Irish. I live in a deep blue liberal county whose city mayor is “The first Latina”. Two facts I would have celebrated in the past. As the speech here becomes more Orwellian I feel increasingly out of place. Wokism is backfiring. I had a wide open heart and mind that have defensively slammed shut. And a note from yesterday’s discussion about the DEI checklist for the literacy professor position? Jerry used the word “sneaky” to describe how the university got around the new laws. Remember it wasn’t that long ago when DEI was called CRT. That is very sneaky to me.
Even scientists—so much for scientific method or objective reasoning!